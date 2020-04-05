NJ Lady Answers: What’s Your Hope for Humanity?

—

Have you ever wanted to ask a Lady from New Jersey something? We have. What’s your hope for humanity, NJLady?

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

hi I’m Zach Selwyn i’m sitting here with

NJ lady Florence Lazar effort dog Sargon

lucky lucky right and it’s missing an

eye to not missing out grandma there’s a

website called soul pancake calm and

they focus on things like spirituality

philosophy and they want to know what is

your biggest hope for Humanity peace we

should be peace in the world that is my

biggest home for Humanity if people

would stop fighting over religion which

have been doing for centuries there

would be no problems I hope my

grandchildren would grow up in a world

of peace and happiness and joy but other

than that what can I there’s not much I

can do I cannot change the world you can

run for office and win with that speech

right now probably

Previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video