We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Learning / NJ Lady Answers: What’s Your Hope for Humanity?

NJ Lady Answers: What’s Your Hope for Humanity?

If people would stop fighting over religion, which we have been doing for centuries, there would be no problems.

by Leave a Comment


Have you ever wanted to ask a Lady from New Jersey something? We have. What’s your hope for humanity, NJLady?

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:04
hi I’m Zach Selwyn i’m sitting here with
00:06
NJ lady Florence Lazar effort dog Sargon
00:11
lucky lucky right and it’s missing an
00:13
eye to not missing out grandma there’s a
00:20
website called soul pancake calm and
00:22
they focus on things like spirituality
00:24
philosophy and they want to know what is
00:26
your biggest hope for Humanity peace we
00:30
should be peace in the world that is my
00:32
biggest home for Humanity if people
00:34
would stop fighting over religion which
00:36
have been doing for centuries there
00:38
would be no problems I hope my
00:40
grandchildren would grow up in a world
00:42
of peace and happiness and joy but other
00:48
than that what can I there’s not much I
00:50
can do I cannot change the world you can
00:54
run for office and win with that speech
00:55
right now probably
01:14
you


Previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

