NJ Lady Answers: What’s Your Hope for Humanity?

Have you ever wanted to ask a Lady from New Jersey something? We have. What’s your hope for humanity, NJLady?
hi I’m Zach Selwyn i’m sitting here with
NJ lady Florence Lazar effort dog Sargon
lucky lucky right and it’s missing an
eye to not missing out grandma there’s a
website called soul pancake calm and
they focus on things like spirituality
philosophy and they want to know what is
your biggest hope for Humanity peace we
should be peace in the world that is my
biggest home for Humanity if people
would stop fighting over religion which
have been doing for centuries there
would be no problems I hope my
grandchildren would grow up in a world
of peace and happiness and joy but other
than that what can I there’s not much I
can do I cannot change the world you can
run for office and win with that speech
right now probably
