Outtakes #5: Crash Course Psychology

—
Our final Crash Course Psychology Outtakes before we start our new series. Until then, enjoy Hank being Hank.
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
And then there’s denial, which ain’t just a river in Africa.
00:07
Did we really just do that?
00:18
Ooaaooaah.
00:21
And by most counts—
00:25
You’ve probably heard of a veil curt— afthafh.
00:28
So how could they create such a rich, diver-hrfarfrgrg.
00:33
The evidence we’ve ga-thh. Ptbhh.
00:36
And- as- ptbh.
01:04
Chance-(laughs)
01:06
A group of totally sane-aah.
01:08
But unlike other kinds of than-vl-aah. Bahthatha.
01:11
Involve alternal-pahl. My tongue came out!
01:15
Debating whether more— whether there whether there whether there more.
01:18
That’s just- that’s just just- thst- th- that’s just me making- fun- having, having fun!
01:22
Challenging- glay-kl. Thuh. Hh. Th.
01:29
Architecture to healing to survival- skills. Rrfrvrvrvr.
01:33
I’ve been thinking about this a lot. I’m like, am I stressed out right now, or am I just Hank?
01:38
Then they can be enough to make us think-aramoshazar.
01:45
— (Burps) ‘Scuze mee.
01:46
I was like this:
01:48
Contains five- no, ten! It says ten! Right there! Ten! (beep) Ten. It’s a completely different number.
01:55
Along with the biomeh- the bogl- gl-
01:57
Rather than just extrapulating— Extrapulating?! (Hehehehehehe)
02:02
And we tend to attribute one- blibl. Pladl. Hraherh- ih.
02:05
Instead of getting to the real unconscious reasons, like, “Yeah, you know, I hate—
02:11
Myself.
02:12
You-aaahhhhllll.
02:15
Is one of the world’s four— blblblblbl.
02:17
Gouge— yeah, thisis bizwan— layz— toodawindooh.
02:22
Romantic attraction to an abplibplibpl.
02:24
Or quirky, become obsefm— af— ablblbl.
02:26
It- can be dif-fic-ul-ag-bh-gag-er-hh-(laughs)
02:27
Pthblablab.
02:31
Ah cannak tak todae. Kay.
02:33
Many of his ideas were very controversial, and remain so to- todeh- to deh to- to too-
02:39
toooday.
02:40
But listen. But et- but et- bdddaggbehbddabb.
02:42
And the nexus of mental strgls- Strglsh! Struggle- Shtruggers. What’s a strugger?
02:46
Tolkien was able to harness the effects of his Tolkien to re— (laughs)
02:53
Nick: Harness the effects of his Tolkien.
02:55
HaTooolkien!
02:57
To determine which wud— wat- which wat- whut- Once and for all!
03:01
Which one of these does not belong in the se-blablabla.
03:05
That actually might help you find new focase— Focase!
03:08
Scientific approach to- alublublublub.
03:10
A long time for this— fblllll.
03:12
And the more severe cases-ahlaaahl. Bhla.
03:16
Mmm. Nope. Nope. That’s not what it says, Hank.
03:19
Generally acting anxious- arlaRAHLL RAHLLAHLL.
03:24
What’s wrong with me?
03:26
Is that designed to be the work in pragra- forrever.
03:30
Dees- deesortars.
03:31
For the random thoughts that thro- fo- thruya. Hrrrahlalala.
03:34
Even though they’re- yih- hlaylayl.
03:36
Then, of course, there’s injah- ihh. harhaficah.
03:39
Bubble up uninvited- to gablbla. Bablaba. Bablabablabablababla-
03:43
But agai—
03:51
You’re gonna have to come back to find out! …Next time, on Crash Course Psychology!
03:59
That robot from Lost In Space may or may not have accidentally killed Timmy!
04:05
Probably not!
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.