Home / Learning / Outtakes #5: Crash Course Psychology

Outtakes #5: Crash Course Psychology

by Leave a Comment


Our final Crash Course Psychology Outtakes before we start our new series. Until then, enjoy Hank being Hank.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
And then there’s denial, which ain’t just a river in Africa.
00:07
Did we really just do that?
00:18
Ooaaooaah.
00:21
And by most counts—
00:25
You’ve probably heard of a veil curt— afthafh.
00:28
So how could they create such a rich, diver-hrfarfrgrg.
00:33
The evidence we’ve ga-thh. Ptbhh.
00:36
And- as- ptbh.
01:04
Chance-(laughs)
01:06
A group of totally sane-aah.
01:08
But unlike other kinds of than-vl-aah. Bahthatha.
01:11
Involve alternal-pahl. My tongue came out!
01:15
Debating whether more— whether there whether there whether there more.
01:18
That’s just- that’s just just- thst- th- that’s just me making- fun- having, having fun!
01:22
Challenging- glay-kl. Thuh. Hh. Th.
01:29
Architecture to healing to survival- skills. Rrfrvrvrvr.
01:33
I’ve been thinking about this a lot. I’m like, am I stressed out right now, or am I just Hank?
01:38
Then they can be enough to make us think-aramoshazar.
01:45
— (Burps) ‘Scuze mee.
01:46
I was like this:
01:48
Contains five- no, ten! It says ten! Right there! Ten! (beep) Ten. It’s a completely different number.
01:55
Along with the biomeh- the bogl- gl-
01:57
Rather than just extrapulating— Extrapulating?! (Hehehehehehe)
02:02
And we tend to attribute one- blibl. Pladl. Hraherh- ih.
02:05
Instead of getting to the real unconscious reasons, like, “Yeah, you know, I hate—
02:11
Myself.
02:12
You-aaahhhhllll.
02:15
Is one of the world’s four— blblblblbl.
02:17
Gouge— yeah, thisis bizwan— layz— toodawindooh.
02:22
Romantic attraction to an abplibplibpl.
02:24
Or quirky, become obsefm— af— ablblbl.
02:26
It- can be dif-fic-ul-ag-bh-gag-er-hh-(laughs)
02:27
Pthblablab.
02:31
Ah cannak tak todae. Kay.
02:33
Many of his ideas were very controversial, and remain so to- todeh- to deh to- to too-
02:39
toooday.
02:40
But listen. But et- but et- bdddaggbehbddabb.
02:42
And the nexus of mental strgls- Strglsh! Struggle- Shtruggers. What’s a strugger?
02:46
Tolkien was able to harness the effects of his Tolkien to re— (laughs)
02:53
Nick: Harness the effects of his Tolkien.
02:55
HaTooolkien!
02:57
To determine which wud— wat- which wat- whut- Once and for all!
03:01
Which one of these does not belong in the se-blablabla.
03:05
That actually might help you find new focase— Focase!
03:08
Scientific approach to- alublublublub.
03:10
A long time for this— fblllll.
03:12
And the more severe cases-ahlaaahl. Bhla.
03:16
Mmm. Nope. Nope. That’s not what it says, Hank.
03:19
Generally acting anxious- arlaRAHLL RAHLLAHLL.
03:24
What’s wrong with me?
03:26
Is that designed to be the work in pragra- forrever.
03:30
Dees- deesortars.
03:31
For the random thoughts that thro- fo- thruya. Hrrrahlalala.
03:34
Even though they’re- yih- hlaylayl.
03:36
Then, of course, there’s injah- ihh. harhaficah.
03:39
Bubble up uninvited- to gablbla. Bablaba. Bablabablabablababla-
03:43
But agai—
03:51
You’re gonna have to come back to find out! …Next time, on Crash Course Psychology!
03:59
That robot from Lost In Space may or may not have accidentally killed Timmy!
04:05
Probably not!


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Crash Course

Tons of awesome courses in one awesome channel! Nicole Sweeney teaches you sociology, Carrie Anne Philbin teaches you computer science, Craig Benzine teaches film history, and Mike Rugnetta is teaching mythology!

Check out the playlists for past courses in physics, philosophy, games, economics, U.S. government and politics, astronomy, anatomy & physiology, world history, biology, literature, ecology, chemistry, psychology, and U.S. history.

Help support Crash Course at Patreon.com/CrashCourse.
Follow us on Twitter @TheCrashCourse and Facebook. See our videos on YouTube.

