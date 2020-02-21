Outtakes #5: Crash Course Psychology

—

Our final Crash Course Psychology Outtakes before we start our new series. Until then, enjoy Hank being Hank.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

And then there’s denial, which ain’t just a river in Africa.

00:07

Did we really just do that?

00:18

Ooaaooaah.

00:21

And by most counts—

00:25

You’ve probably heard of a veil curt— afthafh.

00:28

So how could they create such a rich, diver-hrfarfrgrg.

00:33

The evidence we’ve ga-thh. Ptbhh.

00:36

And- as- ptbh.

01:04

Chance-(laughs)

01:06

A group of totally sane-aah.

01:08

But unlike other kinds of than-vl-aah. Bahthatha.

01:11

Involve alternal-pahl. My tongue came out!

01:15

Debating whether more— whether there whether there whether there more.

01:18

That’s just- that’s just just- thst- th- that’s just me making- fun- having, having fun!

01:22

Challenging- glay-kl. Thuh. Hh. Th.

01:29

Architecture to healing to survival- skills. Rrfrvrvrvr.

01:33

I’ve been thinking about this a lot. I’m like, am I stressed out right now, or am I just Hank?

01:38

Then they can be enough to make us think-aramoshazar.

01:45

— (Burps) ‘Scuze mee.

01:46

I was like this:

01:48

Contains five- no, ten! It says ten! Right there! Ten! (beep) Ten. It’s a completely different number.

01:55

Along with the biomeh- the bogl- gl-

01:57

Rather than just extrapulating— Extrapulating?! (Hehehehehehe)

02:02

And we tend to attribute one- blibl. Pladl. Hraherh- ih.

02:05

Instead of getting to the real unconscious reasons, like, “Yeah, you know, I hate—

02:11

Myself.

02:12

You-aaahhhhllll.

02:15

Is one of the world’s four— blblblblbl.

02:17

Gouge— yeah, thisis bizwan— layz— toodawindooh.

02:22

Romantic attraction to an abplibplibpl.

02:24

Or quirky, become obsefm— af— ablblbl.

02:26

It- can be dif-fic-ul-ag-bh-gag-er-hh-(laughs)

02:27

Pthblablab.

02:31

Ah cannak tak todae. Kay.

02:33

Many of his ideas were very controversial, and remain so to- todeh- to deh to- to too-

02:39

toooday.

02:40

But listen. But et- but et- bdddaggbehbddabb.

02:42

And the nexus of mental strgls- Strglsh! Struggle- Shtruggers. What’s a strugger?

02:46

Tolkien was able to harness the effects of his Tolkien to re— (laughs)

02:53

Nick: Harness the effects of his Tolkien.

02:55

HaTooolkien!

02:57

To determine which wud— wat- which wat- whut- Once and for all!

03:01

Which one of these does not belong in the se-blablabla.

03:05

That actually might help you find new focase— Focase!

03:08

Scientific approach to- alublublublub.

03:10

A long time for this— fblllll.

03:12

And the more severe cases-ahlaaahl. Bhla.

03:16

Mmm. Nope. Nope. That’s not what it says, Hank.

03:19

Generally acting anxious- arlaRAHLL RAHLLAHLL.

03:24

What’s wrong with me?

03:26

Is that designed to be the work in pragra- forrever.

03:30

Dees- deesortars.

03:31

For the random thoughts that thro- fo- thruya. Hrrrahlalala.

03:34

Even though they’re- yih- hlaylayl.

03:36

Then, of course, there’s injah- ihh. harhaficah.

03:39

Bubble up uninvited- to gablbla. Bablaba. Bablabablabablababla-

03:43

But agai—

03:51

You’re gonna have to come back to find out! …Next time, on Crash Course Psychology!

03:59

That robot from Lost In Space may or may not have accidentally killed Timmy!

04:05

Probably not!

