Portugal. The Man Music Interview (Rock Talks)

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

when I go back to Alaska I’m sitting

down watching TV with my dad I totally

forget that I play in a band I mean I

really do and I always say that I can’t

be like be Jason and Ryan and Zach all

play in a band it’s really bizarre

portugal and what it was meant to be

like an alter ego it’s safe Ziggy

Stardust or Sergeant Pepper I guess

knowing that it would always be a band

or a group of people we just started

talking about different countries being

this guy’s name just because I can a

country is uh it’s an individual in the

world but it’s also a group of people

and it has one boys so Portugal the

01:08

salad best

this

I look at music the way you would I mean

because I was raised in carpentry I look

at it in that way it’s like a it’s like

any other trade and you you learn it

need develop it in your own way and I

think that’s how you you can find here

your own sound and find something unique

within it it is a formula it is

something everybody knows when you sit

down to draw house plan you know that

you need four walls and a roof it’s just

what you put within the house that makes

it your own I wish it was that easy if

we can sit down a Saturday but can say

like you cross it up a list yeah we

02:01

seems like

community Alaska of the travel Europe be

honest are being with each other all

time like and everything on your

instrument it just kind of

it’s conscious and it’s not you know

02:19

it’s like

surtees

I think music painting them it’s it’s

all it’s all relative you know it’s all

you know when you when you’re painting

something you know the sounds that went

into this you know the actions that have

things that happen with any brain that

brought the surround every every visual

has a saddle I think given some really

great filmmakers and approve that 2001

Space Odyssey Cooper catechu it was

obviously really really really good at

it you know everything about two

thousand one is amazing because through

the music and the visual carries so much

about a movie going there’s almost no

dialogue it’s very cool I think things

like that show that really well that the

music is necessary and something that I

wish more directors we’ve taken a

consideration because it’s amazing when

it happened it just so really knows

I think we’ve really avoided being like

a rock band in a way I think from the

beginning we always try to recognize the

fact that you know the beetle as being

my favorite man I mean that they wrote

the long one you wrote one road two of

us and then helter skelter you

know they are about then rock rock and

roll is just expression it’s not a sound

Photo credit: Screenshot from video