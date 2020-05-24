Get Daily Email
Home / Learning / Portugal. The Man Music Interview (Rock Talks)

Portugal. The Man Music Interview (Rock Talks)

We interview Portugal. The Man in NYC. Chatting with them about alter egos, home, and the creative process.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:11
when I go back to Alaska I’m sitting
00:13
down watching TV with my dad I totally
00:17
forget that I play in a band I mean I
00:19
really do and I always say that I can’t
00:21
be like be Jason and Ryan and Zach all
00:27
play in a band it’s really bizarre
00:40
portugal and what it was meant to be
00:43
like an alter ego it’s safe Ziggy
00:45
Stardust or Sergeant Pepper I guess
00:48
knowing that it would always be a band
00:50
or a group of people we just started
00:53
talking about different countries being
00:55
this guy’s name just because I can a
00:58
country is uh it’s an individual in the
01:02
world but it’s also a group of people
01:04
and it has one boys so Portugal the
01:08
salad best
01:14
this
01:19
I look at music the way you would I mean
01:24
because I was raised in carpentry I look
01:26
at it in that way it’s like a it’s like
01:29
any other trade and you you learn it
01:32
need develop it in your own way and I
01:34
think that’s how you you can find here
01:37
your own sound and find something unique
01:39
within it it is a formula it is
01:42
something everybody knows when you sit
01:44
down to draw house plan you know that
01:46
you need four walls and a roof it’s just
01:49
what you put within the house that makes
01:51
it your own I wish it was that easy if
01:56
we can sit down a Saturday but can say
01:57
like you cross it up a list yeah we
02:01
seems like
02:06
community Alaska of the travel Europe be
02:11
honest are being with each other all
02:12
time like and everything on your
02:14
instrument it just kind of
02:17
it’s conscious and it’s not you know
02:19
it’s like
02:33
surtees
02:41
I think music painting them it’s it’s
02:47
all it’s all relative you know it’s all
02:49
you know when you when you’re painting
02:51
something you know the sounds that went
02:55
into this you know the actions that have
02:58
things that happen with any brain that
03:00
brought the surround every every visual
03:03
has a saddle I think given some really
03:12
great filmmakers and approve that 2001
03:15
Space Odyssey Cooper catechu it was
03:17
obviously really really really good at
03:20
it you know everything about two
03:23
thousand one is amazing because through
03:25
the music and the visual carries so much
03:27
about a movie going there’s almost no
03:30
dialogue it’s very cool I think things
03:35
like that show that really well that the
03:38
music is necessary and something that I
03:41
wish more directors we’ve taken a
03:43
consideration because it’s amazing when
03:46
it happened it just so really knows
04:01
I think we’ve really avoided being like
04:05
a rock band in a way I think from the
04:09
beginning we always try to recognize the
04:11
fact that you know the beetle as being
04:13
my favorite man I mean that they wrote
04:15
the long one you wrote one road two of
04:19
us and then helter skelter you
04:22
know they are about then rock rock and
04:25
roll is just expression it’s not a sound


Previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

