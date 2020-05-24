Portugal. The Man Music Interview (Rock Talks)

—
We interview Portugal. The Man in NYC. Chatting with them about alter egos, home, and the creative process.
when I go back to Alaska I’m sitting
down watching TV with my dad I totally
forget that I play in a band I mean I
really do and I always say that I can’t
be like be Jason and Ryan and Zach all
play in a band it’s really bizarre
portugal and what it was meant to be
like an alter ego it’s safe Ziggy
Stardust or Sergeant Pepper I guess
knowing that it would always be a band
or a group of people we just started
talking about different countries being
this guy’s name just because I can a
country is uh it’s an individual in the
world but it’s also a group of people
and it has one boys so Portugal the
salad best
this
I look at music the way you would I mean
because I was raised in carpentry I look
at it in that way it’s like a it’s like
any other trade and you you learn it
need develop it in your own way and I
think that’s how you you can find here
your own sound and find something unique
within it it is a formula it is
something everybody knows when you sit
down to draw house plan you know that
you need four walls and a roof it’s just
what you put within the house that makes
it your own I wish it was that easy if
we can sit down a Saturday but can say
like you cross it up a list yeah we
02:01
seems like
community Alaska of the travel Europe be
honest are being with each other all
time like and everything on your
instrument it just kind of
it’s conscious and it’s not you know
it’s like
surtees
I think music painting them it’s it’s
all it’s all relative you know it’s all
you know when you when you’re painting
something you know the sounds that went
into this you know the actions that have
things that happen with any brain that
brought the surround every every visual
has a saddle I think given some really
great filmmakers and approve that 2001
Space Odyssey Cooper catechu it was
obviously really really really good at
it you know everything about two
thousand one is amazing because through
the music and the visual carries so much
about a movie going there’s almost no
dialogue it’s very cool I think things
like that show that really well that the
music is necessary and something that I
wish more directors we’ve taken a
consideration because it’s amazing when
it happened it just so really knows
I think we’ve really avoided being like
a rock band in a way I think from the
beginning we always try to recognize the
fact that you know the beetle as being
my favorite man I mean that they wrote
the long one you wrote one road two of
us and then helter skelter you
know they are about then rock rock and
roll is just expression it’s not a sound
