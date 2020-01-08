Remembering and Forgetting: Crash Course Psychology #14

—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
It was midnight when Bernice got off work.
00:02
She was exhausted after a long and terrible day, and just wanted to get home to a hot
00:06
bath.
00:07
She was driving down the street, flipping through radio stations, when she pulled up
00:10
to a stop sign, and saw something weird.
00:12
A shadowy figure ran up to an idling fruit truck, pushed the delivery man down, grabbed
00:16
a crate of bananas, and ran off around the corner.
00:19
Bernice was pretty shaken up, but she made sure the driver was okay, and then called
00:22
the police, describing the thief as a pale, lanky man, wearing a dark jacket and a baseball
00:27
cap.
00:28
She gave the cops her information, and then she went home.
00:30
A couple days later the police asked her to come down to the station to identify a potential
00:34
thief–a guy who more or less matched her description, and was found eating a banana
00:39
early that morning, near the scene of the crime.
00:42
Although the guy professed innocence, Bernice said it was him, and they locked him up.
00:46
But at the trial, the defense called a memory expert to the stand, and soon after that,
00:49
the suspect walked.
00:51
Today’s lesson may not quite make you an expert worthy of the witness stand, but by
00:54
the time we’re done, you’ll understand a lot more about how we retrieve memories
00:58
we think we’ve stored, and why the accused banana thief was set free.
01:05
[INTRO]
01:08
We’re all constantly retrieving memories throughout the day– you’re remembering
01:15
where you parked your car, or if you fed the cat, or called your mom ‘cause it’s her
01:19
birthday.
01:20
You’ll remember from last week that while our implicit memories–like how to talk and
01:23
ride a bike–are dealt with on a mostly automatic and non-conscious level, our explicit memories–the
01:28
chronicles of our personal experiences and general knowledge — often require conscious,
01:33
effortful work.
01:34
Bernice had to notice, encode, store, and later consciously retrieve details about the
01:40
crime she witnessed–what color was the guy’s jacket, what did he look like, what did he
01:44
steal, and where did he run?
01:46
It takes a lot of work to retrieve memories from long-term storage, and the truth is,
01:49
a lot can go wrong along the way.
01:52
In order to understand all of the many fascinating ways you forget things, we need to talk more
01:57
about how we remember.
01:58
Our memories are not like books in the library of your mind.
02:01
You don’t just pluck a neatly-packaged memory — about where you left your phone or the
02:06
hair color of a fruit thief.
02:07
Instead your memories are more like the spider webs in the dank catacombs of your mind–a
02:12
series of interconnected associations that link all sorts of diverse things, as bits
02:16
of information get stuck to other bits of information.
02:19
Like, maybe Bernice remembers that the night of the crime was chilly with a full moon,
02:23
and that Beyonce was on the radio, and the fruit truck had plates from California, which
02:27
is where her grandfather lives.
02:28
All those bits of information in the web of memory–the weather, the song, the plates–can
02:33
serve as retrieval cues, kind of like a trail of breadcrumbs leading back to a particular
02:38
memory.
02:39
The more retrieval cues you inadvertently, or intentionally, build along the way, the
02:42
better you can backtrack and find the memory you’re looking for.
02:45
This way of activating associations non-consciously is called priming, sometimes called “memoryless
02:50
memory”.
02:51
It’s how “invisible memories” that you didn’t know you had can awaken old associations.
02:56
Priming is how you often jog your memory.
02:58
This kind of recall is sometimes referred to as context-dependent memory.
03:01
Say you’re reading in bed, and you want to underline a quote, but you don’t have
03:05
a pen.
03:06
You get up and go into the other room to find your special light-up Hello Kitty pen, but
03:08
you get distracted and suddenly you find yourself in the kitchen; you’re like “Why?
03:12
Why, mind?
03:13
Why am I in the kitchen?
03:14
What is here?
03:15
Why am- there was a rea- and I don’t know but I’m here now and agh!”
03:18
It’s only when you retrace your steps and return to bed, to the initial context where
03:23
you read that quote and encoded that first thought of wanting that pen, that the memory
03:27
comes back.
03:28
And then you’re like ‘oh, I need to go get the pen.
03:31
Ugh’ If some memories are context-dependent, others
03:33
are state-dependent, and also mood-congruent.
03:36
This just means that our states and our emotions can also serve as retrieval cues.
03:40
If I had a throbbing headache and a super bad day, I’m more likely to start recalling
03:44
bad memories, because I’m priming negative associations.
03:47
But of course if I’m relaxed and jolly, I’m prone to remember happy times, which
03:51
are prolonging my good mood.
03:52
Another funny memory-retrieval quirk speaks not to our location or emotions, but to the
03:57
order in which we receive new information.
03:59
So, say you make a grocery list in the morning, but a few hours later, you’re at the store,
04:03
you realize you left it at home.
04:04
You’d be more likely to recall the first items on the list–bananas and bread–and
04:08
the last items–pickles and cheese–than anything in the middle.
04:11
This is known as the serial position effect.
04:13
This might be because the early words benefitted from what’s known as the primacy effect,
04:17
and made it into your long-term memory because they were rehearsed more.
04:20
Meanwhile, the last words lingered in the working memory through the recency effect.
04:24
But those poor middle words, they didn’t benefit from either effect and therefore escaped
04:28
your brain, which is why you now have no toilet paper, dog food, toothpaste, or cookies.
04:34
Who forgets cookies?
04:35
But even with all these tricks and associations, things still go wrong–memory can fail or
04:40
become distorted, and of course we forget things.
04:43
Forgetfulness can be as minor as those frustrating moments where you’re like ‘Ah, it’s
04:46
on the tip of my tongue.
04:47
It’s the guy, the guy’s got hair, and a face, and, like, shoulders.’
04:51
Or as major as Clive Wearing, whose neurological damage made it impossible for him to recall
04:55
the past or create new memories.
04:57
Of course, we all forget things, and typically we do it in one of three different ways: We
05:02
fail to encode it, we fail to retrieve it, or we experience what psychologists call storage
05:08
decay.
05:09
Sometimes forgetting something just means it never really got through your encoding
05:12
process in the first place.
05:13
I mean, think of all the stuff that’s going around you at any given moment.
05:16
We only actually notice a fraction of what we sense, and we can only consciously hold
05:20
so many bits of information in our minds at any given time, so what we fail to notice,
05:24
we tend to not encode, and thus don’t remember.
05:27
Bernice noticed a dark jacket, Beyonce, and bananas, but she didn’t encode much about
05:32
the driver, or the color of the thief’s shoes.
05:34
Then again, even memories that have been encoded are still vulnerable to storage decay, or
05:39
natural forgetting over time.
05:41
Interestingly, even though we can forget things pretty quickly, the amount of data that we
05:44
forget can actually levels off after a while.
05:46
This means that Bernice would have forgotten about half of what she first noticed from
05:49
the crime scene a couple days later, but what she still remembered, she’d likely hang
05:53
on to, because the rate at which we forget tends to plateau.
05:56
A lot of times forgetting doesn’t mean our memory just faded to black, it means we can’t
06:00
call it up on demand because of retrieval failure.
06:03
We all know the common tip-of-the-tongue phenomenon where you feel like you know the name of that
06:08
weird-looking hard-backed animal that rolls up into ball.
06:11
It’s kind of cute and weird and I think they get leprosy or something…what is it?!
06:16
This is where retrieval cues can come in handy.
06:18
If I say is starts with the letter A, you may suddenly unlock the information–Armadillo!
06:21
Sometimes these retrieval problems stem from interference from other memories getting in
06:25
the way, essentially cluttering the brain.
06:28
Sometimes, old stuff that you’ve learned keeps you from recalling new stuff — like,
06:31
if you change one of your passwords, but keep recalling your old one every time you try
06:34
to log in.
06:35
That’s called proactive, or forward-acting, interference.
06:38
The flip side is retroactive, or backward-acting, interference, which happens when new learning
06:43
gets in the way of recalling old information, like if you start studying Spanish, it may
06:47
interfere with the French that you’ve already learned.
06:49
There’s a lot of reconstruction and inferring involved when you try to flesh out a memory,
06:53
and every time you replay it in your mind, or relate it to a friend, it changes, just
06:58
a little.
06:59
So in a way, we’re all sort of perpetually re-writing our pasts.
07:03
While this is an inevitable part of human nature, it can prove dangerous at times.
07:07
Misleading information can get incorporated into a memory, and twist the truth – and yes
07:11
there is an effect for this; it’s called the misinformation effect.
07:13
American psychologist and memory expert Elizabeth Loftus has spent decades showing how eyewitnesses
07:18
inadvertently tweak and reconstruct their memories after accidents or crimes.
07:22
In one experiment, two groups watched a film of a car accident.
07:26
Those asked how fast the cars were going when they smashed into each other estimated much
07:30
higher speeds than those who were asked about the cars hitting each other.
07:34
Smash is the leading word that essentially altered the witnesses’ memories — so much
07:39
so that a week later, when both groups were asked if they saw any broken glass, those
07:43
who heard the word smash were twice as likely to report seeing bits of glass, when in fact,
07:48
the original film didn’t show any.
07:50
In Bernice’s case, chances are her memory of the robbery would be altered if the prosecution
07:54
said the thief assaulted, rather than pushed the driver.
07:57
This sort of interfering or misleading information may also manifest itself as source misattribution,
08:02
like when we forget or misrecall the source of a memory.
08:05
In the case of Bernice, when she saw the suspect in the courtroom, she thought she recognized
08:09
him from the night of the crime, when in reality, he’d just served her coffee earlier that
08:13
day.
08:14
But her memory of the event had probably already been tweaked several times before she even
08:17
made it into the courtroom.
08:18
Like she re-lived the tale multiple times, in her own mind or when she told other people
08:22
about it, and every time she introduced errors, filling in memory gaps with reasonable guesses.
08:27
Not only that, but we know Bernice was already tired and stressed when she witnessed the
08:31
event, and we know our emotions can influence both what we remember and what we forget.
08:36
Because memory is both a reconstruction and a reproduction of past events, we can’t
08:41
ever really be sure if a memory is real just because it feels real.
08:45
Elizabeth Loftus knows this.
08:47
She’s frequently called in to testify against the accuracy of eyewitnesses.
08:50
In fact, of all the U.S. prisoners who have been exonerated based on DNA evidence presented
08:54
by Innocence Project, a non-profit legal group, 75 percent of them were convicted by mistaken
09:00
eyewitnesses.
09:01
That is a lot of innocent people.
09:03
Bernice meant well of course, she’s an honest enough lady, but all these factors–the emotion,
09:07
the retelling, the suggestions of outside sources– combined with the darkness, the
09:11
quick glimpse, the passing of time, maybe even the Beyonce, ended up leading to a mistake
09:16
in the thief’s identification.
09:17
Turns out the human memory is actually a very fragile thing.
09:21
We’re all largely the product of the stories that we tell ourselves.
09:24
If you haven’t forgotten already, today you learned about how our memories are stored
09:28
in webs of association, aided by retrieval cues and priming, and influenced by context
09:34
and mood.
09:35
You also learned how we forget information, how our memories are susceptible to interference
09:39
and misinformation, and why eyewitnesses are often not as reliable as you might think.
09:45
09:55
10:00
—
—
.