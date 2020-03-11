Stephen Hawking: The Greatest Scientist of Our Time

—



—

his computer-generated voice has become

familiar to generations of people

instantly garnering recognition as the

words of a genius his name is uttered in

the same breath as Einstein and Galileo

and yet few people can understand the

complexities of his theories what they

do know though is that Stephen Hawking

overcame physical obstacles that would

have defeated many people and he did

that in order to pursue his passions in

the process he became an inspiration to

millions and added greatly to our

understanding of the universe in this

week’s by graphics we undertake a brief

history of Stephen Hawking and just

before you get started with the video

Stephen William Hawking was born at the

height of the Second World War on

January the 8th 1842 in Oxford England

it was exactly 300 years after the death

of the father of astronomy Galileo

Galilei both of his parents were

graduates of Oxford University his

father Frank was a medical researcher

while his mother Isabelle worked as a

medical research secretary they were a

middle-class family with both parents

being thought of in their community as

rather odd brain boxes Stephen began his

schooling at Byron House School in

Highgate the school used a new

progressive method of teaching to which

Stephen did not take he stayed here for

three years though and by the age of

eight he could still not read at the

war’s end

Frank was offered a job at the National

Institute of Medical Research and the

family moved to some talents here Frank

wanted his son to attends the

prestigious Westminster School

however Stephen was sick on the day of

the entrance exam and he ended up going

to nearby and Alvin school instead

Stephen at this school he was seen as a

nerdy outcast he was small skinny and he

spoke with a lisp that made it hard to

understand what he was saying for the

first two years of his time there he was

very much a loner in the third year he

managed to find a small group of

like-minded friends there

extracurricular activities included

going on long bike rides and inventing

board games Stephen he proved to be the

most inventive and creative of this

group and would come up with the rules

and organize the state of play in these

games Stephen had two younger sisters

and brother who was adopted in 1955

however his parents showed little

interest in domestic affairs the Hawking

house was filled with books and the

parents were too busy feeding their

minds often reading books during dinner

rather than conversing with their

children Stephen regularly had his

friends over where they would busy

themselves building model planes and

electronic devices from about the age of

12 onwards their discussions extended

from science to religion they debated

the big questions of life among

themselves and it was at this time that

Stephen began forming his atheistic

beliefs Stephens teachers they soon

identified a remarkable talent from

automatics and physics in him he seems

to intuitively know the answers without

having to work through the problem by

the age of 14 he knew that he wanted to

specialize in physics he felt that he

could provide an insight into the big

questions that he and his friends have

been grappling with where we are all

from why we are here and where we’re

going

at the age of 17 Stephen felt ready to

take the entrance exam for university

college at Oxford the exam was extremely

challenging consisting of five papers

and a general knowledge exam Hawking

came out with a score of 95 percent once

again though he found himself as an

outsider at this prestigious place of

learning he had no friends and so he

kept to himself

furthermore they found the lectures to

be too basic for him which led to

boredom he stopped going to many of them

and still easily passed his exams

the only lectures that he got any

intellectual challenge from were those

presented by his physics tutor Robert

Berman Hawking was well ahead of his

fellow students despite being much young

of many of them his knowledge was so

advanced that he occasionally made

corrections in the very textbooks that

he was studying at the end of his second

year he easily won the university

physics prize while at Oxford Stephen

took up the sport of rowing rowing was

and still is a very serious business at

Oxford University and Stephen threw

himself into it with complete

commitments he became a coxswain the

person who yells instructions to the

rowers he simply loved the thrill of

guiding his team to success it was his

involvement in the rowing team which

allowed Stephens a break out of his

isolation and develop some budding

friendships by the time that his old

school mates from since albuns turned up

as freshmen they were surprised to

discover that the awkward boy that they

knew had become a confident young man

who had found a comfortable niche for

himself at Oxford in fact he became so

immersed in the social life of his

environments that despite his innate

ability he began to fall back

academically with his third year exams

approaching he quickly realized that he

was not fully prepared he decided that

his best bet was to focus solely on the

theoretical problems that he could solve

using his innate skill the results of

the exam had him teetering between a

first and second class honours degree he

needed it to be first class in order to

gain admittance to Cambridge where he

planned to begin his work on his PhD the

result depended on a final oral exam

which she aced gaining first class

honors before heading off to Cambridge

Hawking took a trip to Iran with a

friend he began at Cambridge in October

of 1962 while he had been expecting to

directly under the guidance of the

famous astronomer Fred how this was

actually not to be the case he was

disappointed to find out that his tuner

was actually Dennis schema the reality

of the situation was though the Hawking

was actually better off on the skier man

who had more time to guide his students

than Hoyle would have had Hawking

specialized in the study of cosmology it

was now that he faced his first real

intellectual challenge he quickly

realized that his mathematical knowledge

was not deep enough for him to really

get to grips with the complications of

Einstein’s general theory of relativity

[Music]

at about this time hawking began to

experience some physical abnormalities

his speech was starting to slur and he

was prone to losing his balance when he

returns home for the 1962 Christmas

holidays his parents were so concerned

that they sent him to a specialist a

series of tests were undertaken and then

it was simply a matter of waiting for

the results

in the meantime Hawking attended a New

Year’s Eve party where he met a young

lady by the name of Jane Wilde Jane was

attracted to the eccentric young

intellectual and the two struck up an

immediate attraction Stephen had already

returned to Cambridge when the results

of the tests came through he had

developed ALS which is also known as Lou

Gehrig’s disease

it’s a condition in which the body’s

cells to generate causing paralysis and

muscle atrophy yes while the body

deteriorates the brain is unaffected so

walking now at the prospect of being

trapped within a dysfunctional body the

prognosis related to Hawking was that he

had just two years to live the symptoms

that he experienced in the first few

months were weakness stammering while

speaking and having trouble swallowing

Hawking later reflected on his feelings

at the time a disease which can never be

healed I’m in the clutches of the

disease which is calling me closer to my

death the thought itself used to bring

cramps of fear in the stomach why have I

only been caught by just disease Stevens

doctors and his parents advised him to

continue his studies at Cambridge they

believed that staying focused on the

goal of achieving his PhD would help him

to cope with the pain and frustration of

dealing with his failing body but

Hawking struggled with the idea that he

was working so hard for a reward that he

would probably not live to receive what

was the point is the question that kept

dancing around in the back of his brain

it has been reported the Hawking fell

into a deep depression at this time he

was spending his days drinking and

listening to Wagner in a student flats

however the man himself actually later

denied this assertion he certainly went

into a period of confusion and lack of

focus but he also did his best to

continue with the studies after a year

his symptoms had stabilized and his

spirits began to pick up it was also

this time that he picked up his real

with Jane walls he became a great

supporter and encouraged her of him it

was she who gave him a glimmer of hope

for a brighter future the two became

engaged in October of 1964 Jane had

committed herself to looking after

Steven for the rest of his life and they

were married on July the 14th 1965 after

two years of living with the disease

Hawking was able to get around on a cane

though this speech was becoming

increasingly unintelligible he was still

searching for an area of focus for his

thesis Fred Hoyle has just pronounced

his theories on the discovery of the

universe and Hawking believed that

Boyle’s theory was flawed and he

publicly challenged these theories he

then proceeded to write his thesis on

the topic and it was well received by

the cosmology community it was this that

really established talking as a player

of note in the field

after graduating from Cambridge with a

PhD in Applied Mathematics and

theoretical physics hawking applied form

and received a fellowship at Cambridge

is gone villain Keyes College this

provided him with a secure job which

gave him further confidence in his

future yes his condition had now reached

the stage where he could no longer write

so he had to rely on Jane to record his

thoughts Hawking’s job at the college

required him to supervise students for a

few hours every day providing him with

plenty of time to pursue his research

studies he and Jane set up their home in

a small house not far from the college

they enjoyed entertaining friends and

the house was often filled with dinner

guests in December of 1965 Hawking was

invited to the United States to give an

address at a Miami conference however

his speech was so slurred that a friend

had to read the address on his behalf

the speech though it was well received

further cementing his growing reputation

as an exciting new thinker in the world

of cosmology Marjane spends a lot of

time and effort caring for her husband

she had given up on her own career when

the couple had met she was in the midst

of a degree in Modern Languages she

completed that degree in 1967 that year

she also gave birth to their first child

Robert two more children would follow

Lucy in 1970 and Timothy in 1979 the

birth of his first child was a further

motivator for Hawking to positively

toward the future despite the fact that

it already outlived his initial

prognosis he had a family now along with

a promising career as a budding genius

in fact some were even already calling

him the successor to Einstein

the turning points in Hawking’s career

occurred when he attended a lecture by

mathematician Robert Penrose in the

address

Penrose expounded his theory of

space-time singularity in the center of

a black hole

Hawking latched on to the pan or a

singularity theory and applied it to the

entire universe if he could prove the

mathematics behind it he knew that this

would be a momentous addition to the

understanding of the origins of the

universe mathematics was Hawking strong

points so he collaborated with Penrose

who presented his calculations by way of

visual representations in order to help

Hawking who was unable to record the

calculations himself the Big Bang Theory

was predicated on the idea that the

universe was not static but actually

continually expanding according to this

theory the universe began as a black

hole that was held together by gravity

the egg at the center of the hole it was

extremely hot and as it cooled over

billions of years it started to expand

with the protons neutrons and electrons

forming the Stars and the galaxies which

make up our visible universe

Hawking he was not the originator of

this new theory but his work such as the

sa singularities and the geometry of

space-time gave it a strong underpinning

by the end of the 1960’s Hawking’s ALS

had deteriorated to the point where he

had become wheelchair-bound

the intense speed of his mental

cognition however caused him to move

around with maximum speed in this

wheelchair it also caused him to quickly

become impatient and irritable with

those around him despite his raw

temperament seem actually became very

popular with students and colleagues

alike in the early 1970s Hawking took on

the task of reconciling the two opposing

theories that had divided physics for

years quantum mechanics and relativity

during his work he discovered that black

holes in it radiation he published this

finding in an article in nature magazine

there was initially some push back to

this but eventually his finding was

accepted and it came to be known as

Hawking radiation the discovery of black

hole radiation was a big deal and it led

to publicity beyond the scientific

community Hawking was now receiving

general media attention giving rise to

the fame which would see him lauded as

the wheelchair genius in 1973 Hawking

published his first book the large-scale

structure of space-time the following

year at 32 he became one of the youngest

people to become a member of the Royal

Society in 1974 he was also invited to

spend the year at the California

Institute of Technology yeah he was able

to make use of the very best equipment

including the Jet Propulsion Laboratory

that is attached to the Institute during

his year in America he was able to work

alongside famous American theoretical

physicists kept Thorne the Hawking

family thoroughly enjoyed their year in

sunny California over the years Stephen

would frequently return to Caltech to

make use of their advanced facilities at

the end of their time in the US the

family returned to Cambridge where they

moved into a bigger house on the college

grounds in 1976 as students in residence

by the name of Don Paige joined the

Hawking household page you would walk

walking to this office every morning and

perform other caretaking jobs around

this time Jane began to feel confined by

her life as a mother and wife to a

wheelchair-bound husband with Paige now

on hand to help out with Stevens care

she embarked upon a PhD in

evil Spanish poetry once she gained it

she began teaching at Cambridge

University the couple began experiencing

marital problems from the mid-1970s one

cause of their dis court was the wildly

divergent religious views that each held

Jane was a committed Christian while

Stephen he was a confirmed atheist the

relationship remained strained until

their divorce in 1995 in 1976 Hawking

was invited to a number of conferences

around the United States following which

he ended up on TV talk shows though his

speech was difficult to understand he

did prove hit with American audiences in

1979 Hawking was appointed Lucasian

Professor of mathematics at Cambridge

this position brought great prestige

with the couple now being the center of

the Cambridge social elite Hawking

enjoyed attending concerts and movies

and despite his physical limitations he

was enjoying his life more than ever

before still he became disappointed at

the lack of facilities for handicapped

people in the community and became an

advocate for disabled facilities in 1983

a BBC horizon documentary gave TV

viewers an insight into the private life

of the wheelchair genius this went a

long way in promoting his celebrity

status in 1984 he put out several

feelers to publishing houses to write a

definitive book of his theories for a

lay audience Bantam publishing offered

him a 250 thousand dollar advance it

took four years do you produce the book

which he called a brief history of time

it became an instant bestseller and to

date has sold more than 10 million

copies in July of 1985 Hawking was in

Geneva when he found himself unable to

breathe after arriving in the hospital

he underwent tracheotomy surgery the

surgery it was a success but the payoff

was that he lost his voice the challenge

was now how to provide Hawking with a

way to communicate with the world and

this was solved by a computer programmer

by the name of Walt Walters his

equaliser program allowed Hawking to

select words from a screen that would

then be converted into a voice

synthesizer

from the early 1980s onwards Hawking and

employed full-time nurses by the end of

the decade he had become alarmingly

close to one of them a woman by the name

of Alain Mason she was a woman with a

dominance and protective personality in

early 1990 Hawking told Jane that he was

leaving the family home and moving in

with Elaine

Mason was herself married to a family

friend at that time Hawking instituted

divorce proceedings to officially end

his marriage to Jane when the divorce

came through in 1995 he and Elaine were

married in the ensuing years there were

rumors that Elaine was physically

controlling and abusive to her husbands

after eleven years the marriage ended in

his autobiography Hawking referred to

his years with Elaine as passionate and

tempestuous in the 1990s Hawking became

interested in time-travel he was of the

opinion that the only possible way for

time-travel to exist would be if it did

not alter the status quo in other words

if a time-travel machine could be

created in the future people would only

be able to travel back until the time

when that machine was created because

prior to that time the machine did not

exist many people they rejected

Hawking’s ideas on time-travel and in

order to prove his point in an

irreverent

way he decided to hold a party which was

open to anyone and served free food and

champagne the catch was that he only

advertised the events after it had

occurred so only time travelers would be

aware of it

unsurprisingly though no one turned up

in the early 2000s Hawking focused on

publishing more popular books starting

with 2000 and ones that universe in a

nutshell and in 2005 he put out a brief

history of time both of which were

bestsellers by then his iconic status

was well established being cemented with

appearances on The Simpsons and Star

Trek The Next Generation

by 2005 Hawking’s condition had

deteriorated to the extent that he could

only control his speech controls with

movements of his cheek muscles from 2009

he could no longer move his electric

wheelchair himself and his breathing

became increasingly difficult the end

game peacefully on the morning of March

the 14th 2018 it was the one hundred and

thirty ninth anniversary of the birth of

Albert Einstein Stephen Hawking was a

