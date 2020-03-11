Stephen Hawking: The Greatest Scientist of Our Time

—
his computer-generated voice has become
familiar to generations of people
instantly garnering recognition as the
words of a genius his name is uttered in
the same breath as Einstein and Galileo
and yet few people can understand the
complexities of his theories what they
do know though is that Stephen Hawking
overcame physical obstacles that would
have defeated many people and he did
that in order to pursue his passions in
the process he became an inspiration to
millions and added greatly to our
understanding of the universe in this
week’s by graphics we undertake a brief
history of Stephen Hawking and just
before you get started with the video
today do you want to say that it’s
brought to you by the great courses plus
the rate courses classes and on-demand
video learning services got lectures
from top Ivy League professors as well
as experts from other places like the
Smithsonian National Geographic etc it’s
like a university education but at your
own pace there are no tests no schedules
and it’s incredibly easy to access you
can do it on the PC on tablet on a phone
and you can get a free trial by going to
the great courses plus com forward slash
biographic some more about that a little
later in this video
Stephen William Hawking was born at the
height of the Second World War on
January the 8th 1842 in Oxford England
it was exactly 300 years after the death
of the father of astronomy Galileo
Galilei both of his parents were
graduates of Oxford University his
father Frank was a medical researcher
while his mother Isabelle worked as a
medical research secretary they were a
middle-class family with both parents
being thought of in their community as
rather odd brain boxes Stephen began his
schooling at Byron House School in
Highgate the school used a new
progressive method of teaching to which
Stephen did not take he stayed here for
three years though and by the age of
eight he could still not read at the
war’s end
Frank was offered a job at the National
Institute of Medical Research and the
family moved to some talents here Frank
wanted his son to attends the
prestigious Westminster School
however Stephen was sick on the day of
the entrance exam and he ended up going
to nearby and Alvin school instead
Stephen at this school he was seen as a
nerdy outcast he was small skinny and he
spoke with a lisp that made it hard to
understand what he was saying for the
first two years of his time there he was
very much a loner in the third year he
managed to find a small group of
like-minded friends there
extracurricular activities included
going on long bike rides and inventing
board games Stephen he proved to be the
most inventive and creative of this
group and would come up with the rules
and organize the state of play in these
games Stephen had two younger sisters
and brother who was adopted in 1955
however his parents showed little
interest in domestic affairs the Hawking
house was filled with books and the
parents were too busy feeding their
minds often reading books during dinner
rather than conversing with their
children Stephen regularly had his
friends over where they would busy
themselves building model planes and
electronic devices from about the age of
12 onwards their discussions extended
from science to religion they debated
the big questions of life among
themselves and it was at this time that
Stephen began forming his atheistic
beliefs Stephens teachers they soon
identified a remarkable talent from
automatics and physics in him he seems
to intuitively know the answers without
having to work through the problem by
the age of 14 he knew that he wanted to
specialize in physics he felt that he
could provide an insight into the big
questions that he and his friends have
been grappling with where we are all
from why we are here and where we’re
going
at the age of 17 Stephen felt ready to
take the entrance exam for university
college at Oxford the exam was extremely
challenging consisting of five papers
and a general knowledge exam Hawking
came out with a score of 95 percent once
again though he found himself as an
outsider at this prestigious place of
learning he had no friends and so he
kept to himself
furthermore they found the lectures to
be too basic for him which led to
boredom he stopped going to many of them
and still easily passed his exams
the only lectures that he got any
intellectual challenge from were those
presented by his physics tutor Robert
Berman Hawking was well ahead of his
fellow students despite being much young
of many of them his knowledge was so
advanced that he occasionally made
corrections in the very textbooks that
he was studying at the end of his second
year he easily won the university
physics prize while at Oxford Stephen
took up the sport of rowing rowing was
and still is a very serious business at
Oxford University and Stephen threw
himself into it with complete
commitments he became a coxswain the
person who yells instructions to the
rowers he simply loved the thrill of
guiding his team to success it was his
involvement in the rowing team which
allowed Stephens a break out of his
isolation and develop some budding
friendships by the time that his old
school mates from since albuns turned up
as freshmen they were surprised to
discover that the awkward boy that they
knew had become a confident young man
who had found a comfortable niche for
himself at Oxford in fact he became so
immersed in the social life of his
environments that despite his innate
ability he began to fall back
academically with his third year exams
approaching he quickly realized that he
was not fully prepared he decided that
his best bet was to focus solely on the
theoretical problems that he could solve
using his innate skill the results of
the exam had him teetering between a
first and second class honours degree he
needed it to be first class in order to
gain admittance to Cambridge where he
planned to begin his work on his PhD the
result depended on a final oral exam
which she aced gaining first class
honors before heading off to Cambridge
Hawking took a trip to Iran with a
friend he began at Cambridge in October
of 1962 while he had been expecting to
directly under the guidance of the
famous astronomer Fred how this was
actually not to be the case he was
disappointed to find out that his tuner
was actually Dennis schema the reality
of the situation was though the Hawking
was actually better off on the skier man
who had more time to guide his students
than Hoyle would have had Hawking
specialized in the study of cosmology it
was now that he faced his first real
intellectual challenge he quickly
realized that his mathematical knowledge
was not deep enough for him to really
get to grips with the complications of
Einstein’s general theory of relativity
at about this time hawking began to
experience some physical abnormalities
his speech was starting to slur and he
was prone to losing his balance when he
returns home for the 1962 Christmas
holidays his parents were so concerned
that they sent him to a specialist a
series of tests were undertaken and then
it was simply a matter of waiting for
the results
in the meantime Hawking attended a New
Year’s Eve party where he met a young
lady by the name of Jane Wilde Jane was
attracted to the eccentric young
intellectual and the two struck up an
immediate attraction Stephen had already
returned to Cambridge when the results
of the tests came through he had
developed ALS which is also known as Lou
Gehrig’s disease
it’s a condition in which the body’s
cells to generate causing paralysis and
muscle atrophy yes while the body
deteriorates the brain is unaffected so
walking now at the prospect of being
trapped within a dysfunctional body the
prognosis related to Hawking was that he
had just two years to live the symptoms
that he experienced in the first few
months were weakness stammering while
speaking and having trouble swallowing
Hawking later reflected on his feelings
at the time a disease which can never be
healed I’m in the clutches of the
disease which is calling me closer to my
death the thought itself used to bring
cramps of fear in the stomach why have I
only been caught by just disease Stevens
doctors and his parents advised him to
continue his studies at Cambridge they
believed that staying focused on the
goal of achieving his PhD would help him
to cope with the pain and frustration of
dealing with his failing body but
Hawking struggled with the idea that he
was working so hard for a reward that he
would probably not live to receive what
was the point is the question that kept
dancing around in the back of his brain
it has been reported the Hawking fell
into a deep depression at this time he
was spending his days drinking and
listening to Wagner in a student flats
however the man himself actually later
denied this assertion he certainly went
into a period of confusion and lack of
focus but he also did his best to
continue with the studies after a year
his symptoms had stabilized and his
spirits began to pick up it was also
this time that he picked up his real
with Jane walls he became a great
supporter and encouraged her of him it
was she who gave him a glimmer of hope
for a brighter future the two became
engaged in October of 1964 Jane had
committed herself to looking after
Steven for the rest of his life and they
were married on July the 14th 1965 after
two years of living with the disease
Hawking was able to get around on a cane
though this speech was becoming
increasingly unintelligible he was still
searching for an area of focus for his
thesis Fred Hoyle has just pronounced
his theories on the discovery of the
universe and Hawking believed that
Boyle’s theory was flawed and he
publicly challenged these theories he
then proceeded to write his thesis on
the topic and it was well received by
the cosmology community it was this that
really established talking as a player
of note in the field
after graduating from Cambridge with a
PhD in Applied Mathematics and
theoretical physics hawking applied form
and received a fellowship at Cambridge
is gone villain Keyes College this
provided him with a secure job which
gave him further confidence in his
future yes his condition had now reached
the stage where he could no longer write
so he had to rely on Jane to record his
thoughts Hawking’s job at the college
required him to supervise students for a
few hours every day providing him with
plenty of time to pursue his research
studies he and Jane set up their home in
a small house not far from the college
they enjoyed entertaining friends and
the house was often filled with dinner
guests in December of 1965 Hawking was
invited to the United States to give an
address at a Miami conference however
his speech was so slurred that a friend
had to read the address on his behalf
the speech though it was well received
further cementing his growing reputation
as an exciting new thinker in the world
of cosmology Marjane spends a lot of
time and effort caring for her husband
she had given up on her own career when
the couple had met she was in the midst
of a degree in Modern Languages she
completed that degree in 1967 that year
she also gave birth to their first child
Robert two more children would follow
Lucy in 1970 and Timothy in 1979 the
birth of his first child was a further
motivator for Hawking to positively
toward the future despite the fact that
it already outlived his initial
prognosis he had a family now along with
a promising career as a budding genius
in fact some were even already calling
him the successor to Einstein
the turning points in Hawking’s career
occurred when he attended a lecture by
mathematician Robert Penrose in the
address
Penrose expounded his theory of
space-time singularity in the center of
a black hole
Hawking latched on to the pan or a
singularity theory and applied it to the
entire universe if he could prove the
mathematics behind it he knew that this
would be a momentous addition to the
understanding of the origins of the
universe mathematics was Hawking strong
points so he collaborated with Penrose
who presented his calculations by way of
visual representations in order to help
Hawking who was unable to record the
calculations himself the Big Bang Theory
was predicated on the idea that the
universe was not static but actually
continually expanding according to this
theory the universe began as a black
hole that was held together by gravity
the egg at the center of the hole it was
extremely hot and as it cooled over
12:28
billions of years it started to expand
12:30
with the protons neutrons and electrons
12:32
forming the Stars and the galaxies which
12:35
make up our visible universe
12:37
Hawking he was not the originator of
12:40
this new theory but his work such as the
12:42
sa singularities and the geometry of
12:44
space-time gave it a strong underpinning
12:48
[Music]
12:53
by the end of the 1960’s Hawking’s ALS
12:56
had deteriorated to the point where he
12:58
had become wheelchair-bound
12:59
the intense speed of his mental
13:01
cognition however caused him to move
13:03
around with maximum speed in this
13:05
wheelchair it also caused him to quickly
13:07
become impatient and irritable with
13:09
those around him despite his raw
13:11
temperament seem actually became very
13:13
popular with students and colleagues
13:15
alike in the early 1970s Hawking took on
13:18
the task of reconciling the two opposing
13:21
theories that had divided physics for
13:24
years quantum mechanics and relativity
13:27
during his work he discovered that black
13:29
holes in it radiation he published this
13:31
finding in an article in nature magazine
13:33
there was initially some push back to
13:35
this but eventually his finding was
13:37
accepted and it came to be known as
13:39
Hawking radiation the discovery of black
13:41
hole radiation was a big deal and it led
13:44
to publicity beyond the scientific
13:46
community Hawking was now receiving
13:48
general media attention giving rise to
13:50
the fame which would see him lauded as
13:52
the wheelchair genius in 1973 Hawking
13:56
published his first book the large-scale
13:58
structure of space-time the following
14:01
year at 32 he became one of the youngest
14:03
people to become a member of the Royal
14:05
Society in 1974 he was also invited to
14:09
spend the year at the California
14:10
Institute of Technology yeah he was able
14:13
to make use of the very best equipment
14:15
including the Jet Propulsion Laboratory
14:16
that is attached to the Institute during
14:19
his year in America he was able to work
14:21
alongside famous American theoretical
14:23
physicists kept Thorne the Hawking
14:26
family thoroughly enjoyed their year in
14:28
sunny California over the years Stephen
14:30
would frequently return to Caltech to
14:32
make use of their advanced facilities at
14:34
the end of their time in the US the
14:36
family returned to Cambridge where they
14:38
moved into a bigger house on the college
14:40
grounds in 1976 as students in residence
14:42
by the name of Don Paige joined the
14:44
Hawking household page you would walk
14:47
walking to this office every morning and
14:49
perform other caretaking jobs around
14:51
this time Jane began to feel confined by
14:54
her life as a mother and wife to a
14:56
wheelchair-bound husband with Paige now
14:58
on hand to help out with Stevens care
15:00
she embarked upon a PhD in
15:02
evil Spanish poetry once she gained it
15:05
she began teaching at Cambridge
15:07
University the couple began experiencing
15:10
marital problems from the mid-1970s one
15:12
cause of their dis court was the wildly
15:15
divergent religious views that each held
15:17
Jane was a committed Christian while
15:19
Stephen he was a confirmed atheist the
15:22
relationship remained strained until
15:24
their divorce in 1995 in 1976 Hawking
15:28
was invited to a number of conferences
15:30
around the United States following which
15:32
he ended up on TV talk shows though his
15:34
speech was difficult to understand he
15:36
did prove hit with American audiences in
15:39
1979 Hawking was appointed Lucasian
15:42
Professor of mathematics at Cambridge
15:43
this position brought great prestige
15:45
with the couple now being the center of
15:48
the Cambridge social elite Hawking
15:50
enjoyed attending concerts and movies
15:52
and despite his physical limitations he
15:54
was enjoying his life more than ever
15:56
before still he became disappointed at
15:58
the lack of facilities for handicapped
16:00
people in the community and became an
16:02
advocate for disabled facilities in 1983
16:05
a BBC horizon documentary gave TV
16:07
viewers an insight into the private life
16:09
of the wheelchair genius this went a
16:11
long way in promoting his celebrity
16:13
status in 1984 he put out several
16:16
feelers to publishing houses to write a
16:18
definitive book of his theories for a
16:20
lay audience Bantam publishing offered
16:22
him a 250 thousand dollar advance it
16:25
took four years do you produce the book
16:27
which he called a brief history of time
16:29
it became an instant bestseller and to
16:31
date has sold more than 10 million
16:34
copies in July of 1985 Hawking was in
16:37
Geneva when he found himself unable to
16:40
breathe after arriving in the hospital
16:42
he underwent tracheotomy surgery the
16:44
surgery it was a success but the payoff
16:46
was that he lost his voice the challenge
16:49
was now how to provide Hawking with a
16:51
way to communicate with the world and
16:53
this was solved by a computer programmer
16:55
by the name of Walt Walters his
16:58
equaliser program allowed Hawking to
16:59
select words from a screen that would
17:01
then be converted into a voice
17:03
synthesizer
17:10
from the early 1980s onwards Hawking and
17:13
employed full-time nurses by the end of
17:15
the decade he had become alarmingly
17:17
close to one of them a woman by the name
17:18
of Alain Mason she was a woman with a
17:21
dominance and protective personality in
17:23
early 1990 Hawking told Jane that he was
17:26
leaving the family home and moving in
17:28
with Elaine
17:29
Mason was herself married to a family
17:31
friend at that time Hawking instituted
17:34
divorce proceedings to officially end
17:36
his marriage to Jane when the divorce
17:38
came through in 1995 he and Elaine were
17:40
married in the ensuing years there were
17:42
rumors that Elaine was physically
17:44
controlling and abusive to her husbands
17:46
after eleven years the marriage ended in
17:48
his autobiography Hawking referred to
17:51
his years with Elaine as passionate and
17:53
tempestuous in the 1990s Hawking became
17:57
interested in time-travel he was of the
17:59
opinion that the only possible way for
18:01
time-travel to exist would be if it did
18:03
not alter the status quo in other words
18:06
if a time-travel machine could be
18:07
created in the future people would only
18:09
be able to travel back until the time
18:12
when that machine was created because
18:13
prior to that time the machine did not
18:16
exist many people they rejected
18:18
Hawking’s ideas on time-travel and in
18:20
order to prove his point in an
18:21
irreverent
18:22
way he decided to hold a party which was
18:24
open to anyone and served free food and
18:27
champagne the catch was that he only
18:29
advertised the events after it had
18:31
occurred so only time travelers would be
18:34
aware of it
18:34
unsurprisingly though no one turned up
18:37
in the early 2000s Hawking focused on
18:39
publishing more popular books starting
18:42
with 2000 and ones that universe in a
18:43
nutshell and in 2005 he put out a brief
18:46
history of time both of which were
18:49
bestsellers by then his iconic status
18:51
was well established being cemented with
18:53
appearances on The Simpsons and Star
18:56
Trek The Next Generation
19:02
by 2005 Hawking’s condition had
19:05
deteriorated to the extent that he could
19:07
only control his speech controls with
19:09
movements of his cheek muscles from 2009
19:12
he could no longer move his electric
19:14
wheelchair himself and his breathing
19:16
became increasingly difficult the end
19:18
game peacefully on the morning of March
19:20
the 14th 2018 it was the one hundred and
19:23
thirty ninth anniversary of the birth of
19:25
Albert Einstein Stephen Hawking was a
19:28
professor at one of the best
19:30
universities in the world since he was a
19:32
man who shared his knowledge with the
19:34
world through books that could be
19:35
understood by everyday folks and that’s
19:37
why I’m particularly pleased that the
19:39
great courses plus is involved with
19:41
today’s video on their learning platform
19:43
you can learn from Ivy League professors
19:44
and others as they give lectures online
19:47
these can be a great way to learn about
19:49
some of the concepts that Hawking works
19:51
on including lectures about black holes
19:53
and quantum physics but there’s also
19:56
plenty of other stuff on there from
19:57
history to travel to health basically
20:00
it’s really a university education but
20:02
it’s at your own pace with no tests and
20:04
no schedules and it’s also very easy to
20:07
access you can do it on your PC on your
20:09
tablet even on your phone
20:10
they’ve even recently added streaming so
20:12
you can listen on the move something I
20:14
particularly love I just pop the audio
20:16
in when I’m walking around or going for
20:18
a jog and on the platform there are
20:20
currently 10,000 lectures then you can
20:22
choose from so yeah it’s all great stuff
20:24
and the best way to find that out is to
20:26
try it for yourself and you can do that
20:28
for free by going to you the great
20:29
courses plus comm forward slash
20:31
biographic s’ or simply clicking the
20:34
link in the description below and doing
20:36
that does help support this show getting
20:38
more biographic out to you every week so
20:41
again the great courses plus it’s just a
20:42
great way to expand your knowledge on a
20:44
whole range of subjects taught by the
20:46
best in the world and as always I really
20:49
hope you enjoyed that video please do
20:50
give it a thumbs up if you did and don’t
20:52
forget to subscribe also hit that Bell
20:55
button when you click the subscribe
20:56
button because subscribe doesn’t really
20:57
do anything anymore so if you actually
20:59
want to find out when we put out new
21:01
videos you got to hit that Bell it’s
21:03
just the way it goes and as always thank
21:05
you for watching
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.