Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Learning / Stephen Hawking: The Greatest Scientist of Our Time

Stephen Hawking: The Greatest Scientist of Our Time

by Leave a Comment


Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
his computer-generated voice has become
00:01
familiar to generations of people
00:04
instantly garnering recognition as the
00:06
words of a genius his name is uttered in
00:09
the same breath as Einstein and Galileo
00:11
and yet few people can understand the
00:13
complexities of his theories what they
00:16
do know though is that Stephen Hawking
00:17
overcame physical obstacles that would
00:19
have defeated many people and he did
00:22
that in order to pursue his passions in
00:25
the process he became an inspiration to
00:27
millions and added greatly to our
00:30
understanding of the universe in this
00:31
week’s by graphics we undertake a brief
00:33
history of Stephen Hawking and just
00:36
before you get started with the video
00:37
today do you want to say that it’s
00:39
brought to you by the great courses plus
00:40
the rate courses classes and on-demand
00:42
video learning services got lectures
00:44
from top Ivy League professors as well
00:46
as experts from other places like the
00:48
Smithsonian National Geographic etc it’s
00:52
like a university education but at your
00:54
own pace there are no tests no schedules
00:57
and it’s incredibly easy to access you
00:59
can do it on the PC on tablet on a phone
01:02
and you can get a free trial by going to
01:04
the great courses plus com forward slash
01:06
biographic some more about that a little
01:09
later in this video
01:10
[Music]
01:22
Stephen William Hawking was born at the
01:24
height of the Second World War on
01:26
January the 8th 1842 in Oxford England
01:29
it was exactly 300 years after the death
01:32
of the father of astronomy Galileo
01:34
Galilei both of his parents were
01:36
graduates of Oxford University his
01:38
father Frank was a medical researcher
01:40
while his mother Isabelle worked as a
01:42
medical research secretary they were a
01:45
middle-class family with both parents
01:46
being thought of in their community as
01:49
rather odd brain boxes Stephen began his
01:52
schooling at Byron House School in
01:54
Highgate the school used a new
01:56
progressive method of teaching to which
01:58
Stephen did not take he stayed here for
02:00
three years though and by the age of
02:02
eight he could still not read at the
02:05
war’s end
02:05
Frank was offered a job at the National
02:08
Institute of Medical Research and the
02:10
family moved to some talents here Frank
02:12
wanted his son to attends the
02:14
prestigious Westminster School
02:16
however Stephen was sick on the day of
02:17
the entrance exam and he ended up going
02:19
to nearby and Alvin school instead
02:22
Stephen at this school he was seen as a
02:25
nerdy outcast he was small skinny and he
02:28
spoke with a lisp that made it hard to
02:30
understand what he was saying for the
02:32
first two years of his time there he was
02:35
very much a loner in the third year he
02:36
managed to find a small group of
02:38
like-minded friends there
02:40
extracurricular activities included
02:42
going on long bike rides and inventing
02:44
board games Stephen he proved to be the
02:46
most inventive and creative of this
02:48
group and would come up with the rules
02:50
and organize the state of play in these
02:52
games Stephen had two younger sisters
02:55
and brother who was adopted in 1955
02:58
however his parents showed little
03:00
interest in domestic affairs the Hawking
03:02
house was filled with books and the
03:04
parents were too busy feeding their
03:06
minds often reading books during dinner
03:09
rather than conversing with their
03:10
children Stephen regularly had his
03:12
friends over where they would busy
03:14
themselves building model planes and
03:16
electronic devices from about the age of
03:19
12 onwards their discussions extended
03:21
from science to religion they debated
03:24
the big questions of life among
03:26
themselves and it was at this time that
03:27
Stephen began forming his atheistic
03:30
beliefs Stephens teachers they soon
03:32
identified a remarkable talent from
03:35
automatics and physics in him he seems
03:37
to intuitively know the answers without
03:39
having to work through the problem by
03:41
the age of 14 he knew that he wanted to
03:43
specialize in physics he felt that he
03:45
could provide an insight into the big
03:47
questions that he and his friends have
03:49
been grappling with where we are all
03:51
from why we are here and where we’re
03:54
going
04:00
at the age of 17 Stephen felt ready to
04:03
take the entrance exam for university
04:05
college at Oxford the exam was extremely
04:07
challenging consisting of five papers
04:09
and a general knowledge exam Hawking
04:11
came out with a score of 95 percent once
04:15
again though he found himself as an
04:17
outsider at this prestigious place of
04:19
learning he had no friends and so he
04:21
kept to himself
04:22
furthermore they found the lectures to
04:24
be too basic for him which led to
04:26
boredom he stopped going to many of them
04:28
and still easily passed his exams
04:30
the only lectures that he got any
04:32
intellectual challenge from were those
04:34
presented by his physics tutor Robert
04:37
Berman Hawking was well ahead of his
04:39
fellow students despite being much young
04:42
of many of them his knowledge was so
04:43
advanced that he occasionally made
04:45
corrections in the very textbooks that
04:47
he was studying at the end of his second
04:49
year he easily won the university
04:51
physics prize while at Oxford Stephen
04:54
took up the sport of rowing rowing was
04:56
and still is a very serious business at
04:58
Oxford University and Stephen threw
05:01
himself into it with complete
05:02
commitments he became a coxswain the
05:05
person who yells instructions to the
05:07
rowers he simply loved the thrill of
05:09
guiding his team to success it was his
05:13
involvement in the rowing team which
05:14
allowed Stephens a break out of his
05:16
isolation and develop some budding
05:17
friendships by the time that his old
05:19
school mates from since albuns turned up
05:21
as freshmen they were surprised to
05:23
discover that the awkward boy that they
05:25
knew had become a confident young man
05:27
who had found a comfortable niche for
05:29
himself at Oxford in fact he became so
05:31
immersed in the social life of his
05:32
environments that despite his innate
05:34
ability he began to fall back
05:36
academically with his third year exams
05:39
approaching he quickly realized that he
05:40
was not fully prepared he decided that
05:42
his best bet was to focus solely on the
05:45
theoretical problems that he could solve
05:47
using his innate skill the results of
05:49
the exam had him teetering between a
05:52
first and second class honours degree he
05:54
needed it to be first class in order to
05:56
gain admittance to Cambridge where he
05:57
planned to begin his work on his PhD the
06:00
result depended on a final oral exam
06:02
which she aced gaining first class
06:04
honors before heading off to Cambridge
06:06
Hawking took a trip to Iran with a
06:08
friend he began at Cambridge in October
06:11
of 1962 while he had been expecting to
06:14
directly under the guidance of the
06:15
famous astronomer Fred how this was
06:18
actually not to be the case he was
06:20
disappointed to find out that his tuner
06:22
was actually Dennis schema the reality
06:25
of the situation was though the Hawking
06:26
was actually better off on the skier man
06:28
who had more time to guide his students
06:31
than Hoyle would have had Hawking
06:33
specialized in the study of cosmology it
06:36
was now that he faced his first real
06:38
intellectual challenge he quickly
06:40
realized that his mathematical knowledge
06:42
was not deep enough for him to really
06:44
get to grips with the complications of
06:47
Einstein’s general theory of relativity
06:50
[Music]
06:55
at about this time hawking began to
06:58
experience some physical abnormalities
07:00
his speech was starting to slur and he
07:03
was prone to losing his balance when he
07:05
returns home for the 1962 Christmas
07:07
holidays his parents were so concerned
07:09
that they sent him to a specialist a
07:11
series of tests were undertaken and then
07:14
it was simply a matter of waiting for
07:16
the results
07:16
in the meantime Hawking attended a New
07:18
Year’s Eve party where he met a young
07:20
lady by the name of Jane Wilde Jane was
07:23
attracted to the eccentric young
07:24
intellectual and the two struck up an
07:26
immediate attraction Stephen had already
07:29
returned to Cambridge when the results
07:31
of the tests came through he had
07:33
developed ALS which is also known as Lou
07:35
Gehrig’s disease
07:36
it’s a condition in which the body’s
07:38
cells to generate causing paralysis and
07:41
muscle atrophy yes while the body
07:43
deteriorates the brain is unaffected so
07:46
walking now at the prospect of being
07:48
trapped within a dysfunctional body the
07:51
prognosis related to Hawking was that he
07:53
had just two years to live the symptoms
07:56
that he experienced in the first few
07:58
months were weakness stammering while
08:00
speaking and having trouble swallowing
08:02
Hawking later reflected on his feelings
08:04
at the time a disease which can never be
08:06
healed I’m in the clutches of the
08:08
disease which is calling me closer to my
08:11
death the thought itself used to bring
08:13
cramps of fear in the stomach why have I
08:16
only been caught by just disease Stevens
08:20
doctors and his parents advised him to
08:22
continue his studies at Cambridge they
08:24
believed that staying focused on the
08:25
goal of achieving his PhD would help him
08:28
to cope with the pain and frustration of
08:30
dealing with his failing body but
08:32
Hawking struggled with the idea that he
08:33
was working so hard for a reward that he
08:36
would probably not live to receive what
08:38
was the point is the question that kept
08:40
dancing around in the back of his brain
08:42
it has been reported the Hawking fell
08:45
into a deep depression at this time he
08:47
was spending his days drinking and
08:48
listening to Wagner in a student flats
08:50
however the man himself actually later
08:52
denied this assertion he certainly went
08:55
into a period of confusion and lack of
08:57
focus but he also did his best to
08:59
continue with the studies after a year
09:01
his symptoms had stabilized and his
09:03
spirits began to pick up it was also
09:05
this time that he picked up his real
09:07
with Jane walls he became a great
09:08
supporter and encouraged her of him it
09:11
was she who gave him a glimmer of hope
09:13
for a brighter future the two became
09:15
engaged in October of 1964 Jane had
09:19
committed herself to looking after
09:20
Steven for the rest of his life and they
09:22
were married on July the 14th 1965 after
09:26
two years of living with the disease
09:28
Hawking was able to get around on a cane
09:30
though this speech was becoming
09:31
increasingly unintelligible he was still
09:34
searching for an area of focus for his
09:35
thesis Fred Hoyle has just pronounced
09:38
his theories on the discovery of the
09:39
universe and Hawking believed that
09:41
Boyle’s theory was flawed and he
09:43
publicly challenged these theories he
09:45
then proceeded to write his thesis on
09:47
the topic and it was well received by
09:49
the cosmology community it was this that
09:51
really established talking as a player
09:53
of note in the field
09:59
[Music]
10:01
after graduating from Cambridge with a
10:03
PhD in Applied Mathematics and
10:05
theoretical physics hawking applied form
10:07
and received a fellowship at Cambridge
10:09
is gone villain Keyes College this
10:11
provided him with a secure job which
10:13
gave him further confidence in his
10:15
future yes his condition had now reached
10:17
the stage where he could no longer write
10:19
so he had to rely on Jane to record his
10:21
thoughts Hawking’s job at the college
10:23
required him to supervise students for a
10:25
few hours every day providing him with
10:27
plenty of time to pursue his research
10:29
studies he and Jane set up their home in
10:31
a small house not far from the college
10:33
they enjoyed entertaining friends and
10:35
the house was often filled with dinner
10:37
guests in December of 1965 Hawking was
10:39
invited to the United States to give an
10:41
address at a Miami conference however
10:43
his speech was so slurred that a friend
10:46
had to read the address on his behalf
10:47
the speech though it was well received
10:49
further cementing his growing reputation
10:51
as an exciting new thinker in the world
10:54
of cosmology Marjane spends a lot of
10:56
time and effort caring for her husband
10:58
she had given up on her own career when
11:00
the couple had met she was in the midst
11:02
of a degree in Modern Languages she
11:03
completed that degree in 1967 that year
11:06
she also gave birth to their first child
11:08
Robert two more children would follow
11:10
Lucy in 1970 and Timothy in 1979 the
11:13
birth of his first child was a further
11:15
motivator for Hawking to positively
11:17
toward the future despite the fact that
11:19
it already outlived his initial
11:21
prognosis he had a family now along with
11:23
a promising career as a budding genius
11:25
in fact some were even already calling
11:28
him the successor to Einstein
11:35
the turning points in Hawking’s career
11:37
occurred when he attended a lecture by
11:39
mathematician Robert Penrose in the
11:42
address
11:42
Penrose expounded his theory of
11:44
space-time singularity in the center of
11:46
a black hole
11:46
Hawking latched on to the pan or a
11:48
singularity theory and applied it to the
11:50
entire universe if he could prove the
11:53
mathematics behind it he knew that this
11:55
would be a momentous addition to the
11:57
understanding of the origins of the
11:59
universe mathematics was Hawking strong
12:01
points so he collaborated with Penrose
12:03
who presented his calculations by way of
12:06
visual representations in order to help
12:08
Hawking who was unable to record the
12:10
calculations himself the Big Bang Theory
12:12
was predicated on the idea that the
12:14
universe was not static but actually
12:17
continually expanding according to this
12:19
theory the universe began as a black
12:21
hole that was held together by gravity
12:23
the egg at the center of the hole it was
12:26
extremely hot and as it cooled over
12:28
billions of years it started to expand
12:30
with the protons neutrons and electrons
12:32
forming the Stars and the galaxies which
12:35
make up our visible universe
12:37
Hawking he was not the originator of
12:40
this new theory but his work such as the
12:42
sa singularities and the geometry of
12:44
space-time gave it a strong underpinning
12:48
[Music]
12:53
by the end of the 1960’s Hawking’s ALS
12:56
had deteriorated to the point where he
12:58
had become wheelchair-bound
12:59
the intense speed of his mental
13:01
cognition however caused him to move
13:03
around with maximum speed in this
13:05
wheelchair it also caused him to quickly
13:07
become impatient and irritable with
13:09
those around him despite his raw
13:11
temperament seem actually became very
13:13
popular with students and colleagues
13:15
alike in the early 1970s Hawking took on
13:18
the task of reconciling the two opposing
13:21
theories that had divided physics for
13:24
years quantum mechanics and relativity
13:27
during his work he discovered that black
13:29
holes in it radiation he published this
13:31
finding in an article in nature magazine
13:33
there was initially some push back to
13:35
this but eventually his finding was
13:37
accepted and it came to be known as
13:39
Hawking radiation the discovery of black
13:41
hole radiation was a big deal and it led
13:44
to publicity beyond the scientific
13:46
community Hawking was now receiving
13:48
general media attention giving rise to
13:50
the fame which would see him lauded as
13:52
the wheelchair genius in 1973 Hawking
13:56
published his first book the large-scale
13:58
structure of space-time the following
14:01
year at 32 he became one of the youngest
14:03
people to become a member of the Royal
14:05
Society in 1974 he was also invited to
14:09
spend the year at the California
14:10
Institute of Technology yeah he was able
14:13
to make use of the very best equipment
14:15
including the Jet Propulsion Laboratory
14:16
that is attached to the Institute during
14:19
his year in America he was able to work
14:21
alongside famous American theoretical
14:23
physicists kept Thorne the Hawking
14:26
family thoroughly enjoyed their year in
14:28
sunny California over the years Stephen
14:30
would frequently return to Caltech to
14:32
make use of their advanced facilities at
14:34
the end of their time in the US the
14:36
family returned to Cambridge where they
14:38
moved into a bigger house on the college
14:40
grounds in 1976 as students in residence
14:42
by the name of Don Paige joined the
14:44
Hawking household page you would walk
14:47
walking to this office every morning and
14:49
perform other caretaking jobs around
14:51
this time Jane began to feel confined by
14:54
her life as a mother and wife to a
14:56
wheelchair-bound husband with Paige now
14:58
on hand to help out with Stevens care
15:00
she embarked upon a PhD in
15:02
evil Spanish poetry once she gained it
15:05
she began teaching at Cambridge
15:07
University the couple began experiencing
15:10
marital problems from the mid-1970s one
15:12
cause of their dis court was the wildly
15:15
divergent religious views that each held
15:17
Jane was a committed Christian while
15:19
Stephen he was a confirmed atheist the
15:22
relationship remained strained until
15:24
their divorce in 1995 in 1976 Hawking
15:28
was invited to a number of conferences
15:30
around the United States following which
15:32
he ended up on TV talk shows though his
15:34
speech was difficult to understand he
15:36
did prove hit with American audiences in
15:39
1979 Hawking was appointed Lucasian
15:42
Professor of mathematics at Cambridge
15:43
this position brought great prestige
15:45
with the couple now being the center of
15:48
the Cambridge social elite Hawking
15:50
enjoyed attending concerts and movies
15:52
and despite his physical limitations he
15:54
was enjoying his life more than ever
15:56
before still he became disappointed at
15:58
the lack of facilities for handicapped
16:00
people in the community and became an
16:02
advocate for disabled facilities in 1983
16:05
a BBC horizon documentary gave TV
16:07
viewers an insight into the private life
16:09
of the wheelchair genius this went a
16:11
long way in promoting his celebrity
16:13
status in 1984 he put out several
16:16
feelers to publishing houses to write a
16:18
definitive book of his theories for a
16:20
lay audience Bantam publishing offered
16:22
him a 250 thousand dollar advance it
16:25
took four years do you produce the book
16:27
which he called a brief history of time
16:29
it became an instant bestseller and to
16:31
date has sold more than 10 million
16:34
copies in July of 1985 Hawking was in
16:37
Geneva when he found himself unable to
16:40
breathe after arriving in the hospital
16:42
he underwent tracheotomy surgery the
16:44
surgery it was a success but the payoff
16:46
was that he lost his voice the challenge
16:49
was now how to provide Hawking with a
16:51
way to communicate with the world and
16:53
this was solved by a computer programmer
16:55
by the name of Walt Walters his
16:58
equaliser program allowed Hawking to
16:59
select words from a screen that would
17:01
then be converted into a voice
17:03
synthesizer
17:10
from the early 1980s onwards Hawking and
17:13
employed full-time nurses by the end of
17:15
the decade he had become alarmingly
17:17
close to one of them a woman by the name
17:18
of Alain Mason she was a woman with a
17:21
dominance and protective personality in
17:23
early 1990 Hawking told Jane that he was
17:26
leaving the family home and moving in
17:28
with Elaine
17:29
Mason was herself married to a family
17:31
friend at that time Hawking instituted
17:34
divorce proceedings to officially end
17:36
his marriage to Jane when the divorce
17:38
came through in 1995 he and Elaine were
17:40
married in the ensuing years there were
17:42
rumors that Elaine was physically
17:44
controlling and abusive to her husbands
17:46
after eleven years the marriage ended in
17:48
his autobiography Hawking referred to
17:51
his years with Elaine as passionate and
17:53
tempestuous in the 1990s Hawking became
17:57
interested in time-travel he was of the
17:59
opinion that the only possible way for
18:01
time-travel to exist would be if it did
18:03
not alter the status quo in other words
18:06
if a time-travel machine could be
18:07
created in the future people would only
18:09
be able to travel back until the time
18:12
when that machine was created because
18:13
prior to that time the machine did not
18:16
exist many people they rejected
18:18
Hawking’s ideas on time-travel and in
18:20
order to prove his point in an
18:21
irreverent
18:22
way he decided to hold a party which was
18:24
open to anyone and served free food and
18:27
champagne the catch was that he only
18:29
advertised the events after it had
18:31
occurred so only time travelers would be
18:34
aware of it
18:34
unsurprisingly though no one turned up
18:37
in the early 2000s Hawking focused on
18:39
publishing more popular books starting
18:42
with 2000 and ones that universe in a
18:43
nutshell and in 2005 he put out a brief
18:46
history of time both of which were
18:49
bestsellers by then his iconic status
18:51
was well established being cemented with
18:53
appearances on The Simpsons and Star
18:56
Trek The Next Generation
19:02
by 2005 Hawking’s condition had
19:05
deteriorated to the extent that he could
19:07
only control his speech controls with
19:09
movements of his cheek muscles from 2009
19:12
he could no longer move his electric
19:14
wheelchair himself and his breathing
19:16
became increasingly difficult the end
19:18
game peacefully on the morning of March
19:20
the 14th 2018 it was the one hundred and
19:23
thirty ninth anniversary of the birth of
19:25
Albert Einstein Stephen Hawking was a
19:28
professor at one of the best
19:30
universities in the world since he was a
19:32
man who shared his knowledge with the
19:34
world through books that could be
19:35
understood by everyday folks and that’s
19:37
why I’m particularly pleased that the
19:39
great courses plus is involved with
19:41
today’s video on their learning platform
19:43
you can learn from Ivy League professors
19:44
and others as they give lectures online
19:47
these can be a great way to learn about
19:49
some of the concepts that Hawking works
19:51
on including lectures about black holes
19:53
and quantum physics but there’s also
19:56
plenty of other stuff on there from
19:57
history to travel to health basically
20:00
it’s really a university education but
20:02
it’s at your own pace with no tests and
20:04
no schedules and it’s also very easy to
20:07
access you can do it on your PC on your
20:09
tablet even on your phone
20:10
they’ve even recently added streaming so
20:12
you can listen on the move something I
20:14
particularly love I just pop the audio
20:16
in when I’m walking around or going for
20:18
a jog and on the platform there are
20:20
currently 10,000 lectures then you can
20:22
choose from so yeah it’s all great stuff
20:24
and the best way to find that out is to
20:26
try it for yourself and you can do that
20:28
for free by going to you the great
20:29
courses plus comm forward slash
20:31
biographic s’ or simply clicking the
20:34
link in the description below and doing
20:36
that does help support this show getting
20:38
more biographic out to you every week so
20:41
again the great courses plus it’s just a
20:42
great way to expand your knowledge on a
20:44
whole range of subjects taught by the
20:46
best in the world and as always I really
20:49
hope you enjoyed that video please do
20:50
give it a thumbs up if you did and don’t
20:52
forget to subscribe also hit that Bell
20:55
button when you click the subscribe
20:56
button because subscribe doesn’t really
20:57
do anything anymore so if you actually
20:59
want to find out when we put out new
21:01
videos you got to hit that Bell it’s
21:03
just the way it goes and as always thank
21:05
you for watching


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Biographics

Biographics will provide video biographies about fascinating people four times per week. Co-owned by Simon Whistler & Shell Harris (co-founded with TopTenzNet - https://www.youtube.com/user/toptenznet) this biography channel will introduce you to people who changed the world for better and for worse. Website: Biographics.org

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.