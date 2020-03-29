Teaching Science at Home: A Survival Guide for Parents

—
A short guide for parents teaching science during the Coronavirus Pandemic of 2020.
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
hi it’s Paul Anderson I’m a science
00:02
educator and youtuber and like most
00:04
people in America I’m home social
00:05
distancing and thinking about how I
00:08
could help other people and I know that
00:10
there are a bunch of parents who have
00:11
been thrust into the position of teacher
00:13
as their schools are closing and a lot
00:15
of that education is shifting to the
00:17
home so I put together a survival guide
00:19
for parents teaching science at home and
00:21
so the first thing you should know about
00:22
teaching science at home is that kids
00:25
love doing science lots of times when I
00:28
go into schools and I say we’re gonna do
00:30
science they just they really get
00:32
excited about that and that’s because
00:33
kids love doing science not necessarily
00:36
learning or reading about sightings
00:37
writing about science but know that
00:39
science is a verb and so it’s a great
00:41
way when you’re home to get a break from
00:44
a lot of the learning that we’re doing
00:45
in actually doing some scientific
00:47
inquiry one thing that’s neat about this
00:50
is that you and your kids are
00:51
intellectual equals when you’re teaching
00:53
them to read or teaching them to do math
00:55
they’re way lower than you are and I
00:57
remember as a parent just eventually
00:59
getting bored as your kids are reading
01:01
brown bear brown bear over and over and
01:03
you’re helping them read as you engage
01:06
into scientific inquiry you’ll find that
01:08
they have lived in the natural world and
01:10
so they’re at the same level as you are
01:12
and you’ll find yourself falling in love
01:13
with the science that you’re doing as
01:14
well also you should know there’s been a
01:16
big shift in schools what’s important
01:18
now in science is not so much what you
01:20
learn but the questions that you’re able
01:22
to ask as a student and can you answer
01:24
those questions and so the requirements
01:26
are pretty simple you need a child or
01:28
multiple children is even better than
01:30
that an apartment a home and then two
01:33
basic supplies the best place to do
01:35
science in the home is in the kitchen
01:37
you want your kids to keep a notebook
01:39
where they’re writing down what they’re
01:40
observing what questions they’re having
01:42
what experiments they’ve done and then
01:43
you have to agree with each other that
01:45
you’re not going to be googling the
01:47
answer to questions if you look up the
01:49
answer you’re not doing science anymore
01:51
you’re just looking up somebody else’s
01:52
science and then the most important
01:54
thing to start with is a phenomena
01:56
that’s what you’re going to figure out
01:58
to define a phenomena it’s simply
01:59
something that happens in the world and
02:02
so I’ve got five of these little cards
02:04
and you’ll notice at the top that
02:06
there’s a question and that’s the
02:07
question for you as the teacher your
02:10
role is not to tell them the science but
02:12
to ask them
02:13
so they can figure it out on their own
02:14
so let’s start with a sample phenomena
02:17
this is one that works really well when
02:18
you’re just getting started and so on
02:20
this plate I’m writing with a dry erase
02:22
marker you want to make sure that you
02:25
use a real glazed plate you don’t want
02:27
to use a matte finish
02:28
you also want to make sure that the dry
02:30
erase marker has time to dry I don’t
02:33
know 30 seconds 60 seconds and then I’m
02:35
pouring water from the side you can see
02:37
that I’m pouring the water kind of
02:39
slowly and I’m pouring it from the side
02:41
and some of the letters start to float
02:43
and some of the letters don’t flow so
02:45
this is an example of a phenomena it’s
02:47
what you’re gonna try to figure out now
02:49
I’ve got a link to this video you can
02:51
see it in the lower right corner and so
02:53
it’s about 10 minutes of this and so you
02:55
would start with having your students
02:56
not play not doing investigating but
02:59
trying to figure out what’s going on
03:00
with this phenomena and so as you do
03:03
that as you start to notice what’s going
03:05
on you’re entering into a cycle of
03:07
inquiry and this is where you start so
03:09
to get this ready the first thing you
03:10
want to do is make sure that this is
03:12
gonna work so I would practice it the
03:14
night before just to make sure when you
03:17
show this to your kids show them the
03:18
video it’s actually going to work for
03:20
you it takes a little bit of trial in
03:21
there to get it to work but then the
03:23
first thing you do is give them a
03:25
notebook it’s going to need five pages
03:27
in the notebook we could call this the
03:28
mysterious floating letters and what you
03:30
want them to do is watch the video and
03:33
then just start down writing down what
03:35
they noticed those are called their
03:37
observations and so it’ll be hard for
03:39
them to do this at the beginning but you
03:41
just give them time and they’ll start to
03:43
observe things and all of a sudden
03:45
they’ll start to notice things in the
03:46
video that you didn’t even notice now if
03:48
your kids can’t write then you can
03:50
scribe some of the questions or just
03:51
record what they’re asking in a video
03:53
the key thing is to clearly get your
03:55
observations out first and then the next
03:57
step is to come up with what questions
04:00
do you have
04:00
what do you wonder about the phenomena
04:02
just like observing as students start to
04:05
ask questions they’ll have a hard time
04:07
coming up with more than one or two
04:08
questions but the longer you let the
04:10
video play the more of those questions
04:12
are gonna have now as you go forward in
04:14
inquiry you might get other questions
04:16
that pop up and then you just turn back
04:18
a couple of pages and then add those
04:19
questions right here now after you’ve
04:22
kind of run out of questions the next
04:24
thing to
04:24
is to figure out what are your thinking
04:26
that’s called an explanation in science
04:29
and the way you would push kids to that
04:31
point is you just say what do you think
04:32
why does some of the letters flow why
04:35
don’t some of the letters flow you would
04:37
want them to explain what they think but
04:39
then you can see that there’s a box here
04:41
on the notebook I would have them draw
04:43
what they’re thinking so if they’re
04:45
younger it could be draw a little blue N
04:48
and then a black end and show me why is
04:50
the blue n floating and the black end
04:53
not floating it could be as simple as
04:54
just drawing where the water is going
04:56
and then maybe as they go into middle
04:58
middle school could be draw the
05:00
particles and what do you think is
05:01
happening with the particles in the
05:03
plate and the particles in the letter
05:04
again you’re not telling them the answer
05:06
you’re just trying to get them to expose
05:07
what they’re thinking now after they
05:10
have a good explanation the next step is
05:12
to investigate you want them to do some
05:14
kind of an experiment to figure out if
05:16
they’re right or not in science the most
05:19
important thing when you’re doing
05:20
science is safety so you want to make
05:22
sure that the kids are writing down
05:24
what’s their material list what will
05:26
they need what’s their procedure you
05:28
don’t just want to cut them loose in the
05:29
kitchen and there all of a sudden
05:30
boiling water and doing all kinds of
05:32
experiment
05:33
changes in temperature is actually a
05:35
really cool thing that would impact this
05:36
phenomena but you want them to submit
05:38
your materials list and procedure to you
05:40
and then you approve it and then they
05:42
can do the experiment next thing they’re
05:44
gonna do is argue from evidence what
05:45
does that mean it’s just basically
05:47
gathering a bunch of evidence and so you
05:48
can tell me what I know so when you’re
05:51
looking at an explanation that’s simply
05:53
what do you think or we used to call
05:55
that your hypothesis or your explanatory
05:58
hypothesis but now once you’re actually
06:00
gathering a bunch of evidence
06:02
observations measurements graphs now you
06:04
now you actually know something you’ve
06:06
learned something about the phenomena
06:07
but you can see this is a cycle so that
06:09
probably leads to more questions and
06:11
more explanations and more
06:13
investigations and it just goes quickly
06:15
around and around and around when I was
06:17
playing around with this I was trying
06:18
just rubbing alcohol and I got these
06:20
weird circulation patterns and I’m
06:23
really not sure exactly what’s going on
06:25
I thought they were just heat but I
06:26
don’t know what’s going on here or there
06:28
is another student that was playing
06:30
around with it and got
06:31
letter that jumped off and just started
06:32
moving around as if it’s alive again I’m
06:35
not exactly sure what I think is going
06:37
on here I’ve got some ideas but it shows
06:39
you how a simple phenomena can lead to
06:42
these extraordinary phenomena and that’s
06:44
really what science is it’s asking
06:46
questions answering some of those
06:47
questions which lead to more questions
06:49
and so in review where do you start you
06:51
start with a phenomena something that
06:54
we’re going to try to figure out
06:55
together and then you’re just asking
06:57
your kids what do you notice this is one
07:00
that I ordered off Amazon it’s the Jedi
07:02
science levitator I think it’s called
07:05
wasn’t that expensive and I just threw
07:08
the the explanation away so they don’t
07:11
open up the box and see like this is
07:14
this is it telling you how it works
07:16
you’re gonna use science to figure out
07:17
what’s going on so you’re gonna figure
07:19
out like first of all what do we notice
07:21
what questions might me have about that
07:23
then a explanation maybe draw a picture
07:26
of this wand and this floating object
07:28
and why they think it’s floating and
07:30
then the next is how could we
07:31
investigate that what might we do to
07:33
figure out if that’s right or wrong and
07:35
you don’t even have to have this in your
07:37
home to do all these steps of the
07:38
inquiry just planning that investigation
07:41
and what’s going on right here and then
07:43
finally coming up with an argument to
07:45
show you this is what I know at this
07:47
point so this is really what you should
07:49
do with your kids what’s great about it
07:50
is if you can teach them these five
07:52
skills eventually they can go on their
07:55
own and they’ll entertain themselves and
07:58
so I have a website called the wonder of
08:00
science I do this work with schools and
08:02
if you were to click on this button it
08:03
shows you a bunch of phenomena you could
08:05
choose one that are appropriate to the
08:07
grade of your children I would love to
08:10
hear if this is working let me know in
08:12
the comments below share it with other
08:14
parents and other teachers and I hope
08:17
that was helpful
Previously published on YouTube.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
