Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Learning / Teaching Science at Home: A Survival Guide for Parents

Teaching Science at Home: A Survival Guide for Parents

by Leave a Comment


A short guide for parents teaching science during the Coronavirus Pandemic of 2020.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00
hi it’s Paul Anderson I’m a science
00:02
educator and youtuber and like most
00:04
people in America I’m home social
00:05
distancing and thinking about how I
00:08
could help other people and I know that
00:10
there are a bunch of parents who have
00:11
been thrust into the position of teacher
00:13
as their schools are closing and a lot
00:15
of that education is shifting to the
00:17
home so I put together a survival guide
00:19
for parents teaching science at home and
00:21
so the first thing you should know about
00:22
teaching science at home is that kids
00:25
love doing science lots of times when I
00:28
go into schools and I say we’re gonna do
00:30
science they just they really get
00:32
excited about that and that’s because
00:33
kids love doing science not necessarily
00:36
learning or reading about sightings
00:37
writing about science but know that
00:39
science is a verb and so it’s a great
00:41
way when you’re home to get a break from
00:44
a lot of the learning that we’re doing
00:45
in actually doing some scientific
00:47
inquiry one thing that’s neat about this
00:50
is that you and your kids are
00:51
intellectual equals when you’re teaching
00:53
them to read or teaching them to do math
00:55
they’re way lower than you are and I
00:57
remember as a parent just eventually
00:59
getting bored as your kids are reading
01:01
brown bear brown bear over and over and
01:03
you’re helping them read as you engage
01:06
into scientific inquiry you’ll find that
01:08
they have lived in the natural world and
01:10
so they’re at the same level as you are
01:12
and you’ll find yourself falling in love
01:13
with the science that you’re doing as
01:14
well also you should know there’s been a
01:16
big shift in schools what’s important
01:18
now in science is not so much what you
01:20
learn but the questions that you’re able
01:22
to ask as a student and can you answer
01:24
those questions and so the requirements
01:26
are pretty simple you need a child or
01:28
multiple children is even better than
01:30
that an apartment a home and then two
01:33
basic supplies the best place to do
01:35
science in the home is in the kitchen
01:37
you want your kids to keep a notebook
01:39
where they’re writing down what they’re
01:40
observing what questions they’re having
01:42
what experiments they’ve done and then
01:43
you have to agree with each other that
01:45
you’re not going to be googling the
01:47
answer to questions if you look up the
01:49
answer you’re not doing science anymore
01:51
you’re just looking up somebody else’s
01:52
science and then the most important
01:54
thing to start with is a phenomena
01:56
that’s what you’re going to figure out
01:58
to define a phenomena it’s simply
01:59
something that happens in the world and
02:02
so I’ve got five of these little cards
02:04
and you’ll notice at the top that
02:06
there’s a question and that’s the
02:07
question for you as the teacher your
02:10
role is not to tell them the science but
02:12
to ask them
02:13
so they can figure it out on their own
02:14
so let’s start with a sample phenomena
02:17
this is one that works really well when
02:18
you’re just getting started and so on
02:20
this plate I’m writing with a dry erase
02:22
marker you want to make sure that you
02:25
use a real glazed plate you don’t want
02:27
to use a matte finish
02:28
you also want to make sure that the dry
02:30
erase marker has time to dry I don’t
02:33
know 30 seconds 60 seconds and then I’m
02:35
pouring water from the side you can see
02:37
that I’m pouring the water kind of
02:39
slowly and I’m pouring it from the side
02:41
and some of the letters start to float
02:43
and some of the letters don’t flow so
02:45
this is an example of a phenomena it’s
02:47
what you’re gonna try to figure out now
02:49
I’ve got a link to this video you can
02:51
see it in the lower right corner and so
02:53
it’s about 10 minutes of this and so you
02:55
would start with having your students
02:56
not play not doing investigating but
02:59
trying to figure out what’s going on
03:00
with this phenomena and so as you do
03:03
that as you start to notice what’s going
03:05
on you’re entering into a cycle of
03:07
inquiry and this is where you start so
03:09
to get this ready the first thing you
03:10
want to do is make sure that this is
03:12
gonna work so I would practice it the
03:14
night before just to make sure when you
03:17
show this to your kids show them the
03:18
video it’s actually going to work for
03:20
you it takes a little bit of trial in
03:21
there to get it to work but then the
03:23
first thing you do is give them a
03:25
notebook it’s going to need five pages
03:27
in the notebook we could call this the
03:28
mysterious floating letters and what you
03:30
want them to do is watch the video and
03:33
then just start down writing down what
03:35
they noticed those are called their
03:37
observations and so it’ll be hard for
03:39
them to do this at the beginning but you
03:41
just give them time and they’ll start to
03:43
observe things and all of a sudden
03:45
they’ll start to notice things in the
03:46
video that you didn’t even notice now if
03:48
your kids can’t write then you can
03:50
scribe some of the questions or just
03:51
record what they’re asking in a video
03:53
the key thing is to clearly get your
03:55
observations out first and then the next
03:57
step is to come up with what questions
04:00
do you have
04:00
what do you wonder about the phenomena
04:02
just like observing as students start to
04:05
ask questions they’ll have a hard time
04:07
coming up with more than one or two
04:08
questions but the longer you let the
04:10
video play the more of those questions
04:12
are gonna have now as you go forward in
04:14
inquiry you might get other questions
04:16
that pop up and then you just turn back
04:18
a couple of pages and then add those
04:19
questions right here now after you’ve
04:22
kind of run out of questions the next
04:24
thing to
04:24
is to figure out what are your thinking
04:26
that’s called an explanation in science
04:29
and the way you would push kids to that
04:31
point is you just say what do you think
04:32
why does some of the letters flow why
04:35
don’t some of the letters flow you would
04:37
want them to explain what they think but
04:39
then you can see that there’s a box here
04:41
on the notebook I would have them draw
04:43
what they’re thinking so if they’re
04:45
younger it could be draw a little blue N
04:48
and then a black end and show me why is
04:50
the blue n floating and the black end
04:53
not floating it could be as simple as
04:54
just drawing where the water is going
04:56
and then maybe as they go into middle
04:58
middle school could be draw the
05:00
particles and what do you think is
05:01
happening with the particles in the
05:03
plate and the particles in the letter
05:04
again you’re not telling them the answer
05:06
you’re just trying to get them to expose
05:07
what they’re thinking now after they
05:10
have a good explanation the next step is
05:12
to investigate you want them to do some
05:14
kind of an experiment to figure out if
05:16
they’re right or not in science the most
05:19
important thing when you’re doing
05:20
science is safety so you want to make
05:22
sure that the kids are writing down
05:24
what’s their material list what will
05:26
they need what’s their procedure you
05:28
don’t just want to cut them loose in the
05:29
kitchen and there all of a sudden
05:30
boiling water and doing all kinds of
05:32
experiment
05:33
changes in temperature is actually a
05:35
really cool thing that would impact this
05:36
phenomena but you want them to submit
05:38
your materials list and procedure to you
05:40
and then you approve it and then they
05:42
can do the experiment next thing they’re
05:44
gonna do is argue from evidence what
05:45
does that mean it’s just basically
05:47
gathering a bunch of evidence and so you
05:48
can tell me what I know so when you’re
05:51
looking at an explanation that’s simply
05:53
what do you think or we used to call
05:55
that your hypothesis or your explanatory
05:58
hypothesis but now once you’re actually
06:00
gathering a bunch of evidence
06:02
observations measurements graphs now you
06:04
now you actually know something you’ve
06:06
learned something about the phenomena
06:07
but you can see this is a cycle so that
06:09
probably leads to more questions and
06:11
more explanations and more
06:13
investigations and it just goes quickly
06:15
around and around and around when I was
06:17
playing around with this I was trying
06:18
just rubbing alcohol and I got these
06:20
weird circulation patterns and I’m
06:23
really not sure exactly what’s going on
06:25
I thought they were just heat but I
06:26
don’t know what’s going on here or there
06:28
is another student that was playing
06:30
around with it and got
06:31
letter that jumped off and just started
06:32
moving around as if it’s alive again I’m
06:35
not exactly sure what I think is going
06:37
on here I’ve got some ideas but it shows
06:39
you how a simple phenomena can lead to
06:42
these extraordinary phenomena and that’s
06:44
really what science is it’s asking
06:46
questions answering some of those
06:47
questions which lead to more questions
06:49
and so in review where do you start you
06:51
start with a phenomena something that
06:54
we’re going to try to figure out
06:55
together and then you’re just asking
06:57
your kids what do you notice this is one
07:00
that I ordered off Amazon it’s the Jedi
07:02
science levitator I think it’s called
07:05
wasn’t that expensive and I just threw
07:08
the the explanation away so they don’t
07:11
open up the box and see like this is
07:14
this is it telling you how it works
07:16
you’re gonna use science to figure out
07:17
what’s going on so you’re gonna figure
07:19
out like first of all what do we notice
07:21
what questions might me have about that
07:23
then a explanation maybe draw a picture
07:26
of this wand and this floating object
07:28
and why they think it’s floating and
07:30
then the next is how could we
07:31
investigate that what might we do to
07:33
figure out if that’s right or wrong and
07:35
you don’t even have to have this in your
07:37
home to do all these steps of the
07:38
inquiry just planning that investigation
07:41
and what’s going on right here and then
07:43
finally coming up with an argument to
07:45
show you this is what I know at this
07:47
point so this is really what you should
07:49
do with your kids what’s great about it
07:50
is if you can teach them these five
07:52
skills eventually they can go on their
07:55
own and they’ll entertain themselves and
07:58
so I have a website called the wonder of
08:00
science I do this work with schools and
08:02
if you were to click on this button it
08:03
shows you a bunch of phenomena you could
08:05
choose one that are appropriate to the
08:07
grade of your children I would love to
08:10
hear if this is working let me know in
08:12
the comments below share it with other
08:14
parents and other teachers and I hope
08:17
that was helpful


Previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Bozeman Science

Paul Andersen is an educational consultant and YouTube creator living in Bozeman, MT. He is an experienced educator having taught science in Montana for 20 years. Andersen was the 2011 Montana Teacher of the Year, and was also one of four finalists for the 2011 National Teacher of the Year. He was selected by YouTube as YouTube Edu Guru in 2012.

Andersen has provided training for thousands of students, teachers, administrators, and professors around the world. His specialties include the Next Generation Science Standards, educational technology, the flipped classroom, and effective classroom design. He enjoys providing meaningful professional development that can be applied immediately in the classroom. In addition to his work as a trainer, Andersen is an accomplished keynote speaker. When he is not working he enjoys spending time with family skiing and hiking in the mountains of Montana.

Connect with Paul Andersen of Bozeman Science:
On Facebook,
Instagram, and Twitter @PaulAndersen.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.