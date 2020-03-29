Teaching Science at Home: A Survival Guide for Parents

—

A short guide for parents teaching science during the Coronavirus Pandemic of 2020.

—

—

00:00

hi it’s Paul Anderson I’m a science

00:02

educator and youtuber and like most

00:04

people in America I’m home social

00:05

distancing and thinking about how I

00:08

could help other people and I know that

00:10

there are a bunch of parents who have

00:11

been thrust into the position of teacher

00:13

as their schools are closing and a lot

00:15

of that education is shifting to the

00:17

home so I put together a survival guide

00:19

for parents teaching science at home and

00:21

so the first thing you should know about

00:22

teaching science at home is that kids

00:25

love doing science lots of times when I

00:28

go into schools and I say we’re gonna do

00:30

science they just they really get

00:32

excited about that and that’s because

00:33

kids love doing science not necessarily

00:36

learning or reading about sightings

00:37

writing about science but know that

00:39

science is a verb and so it’s a great

00:41

way when you’re home to get a break from

00:44

a lot of the learning that we’re doing

00:45

in actually doing some scientific

00:47

inquiry one thing that’s neat about this

00:50

is that you and your kids are

00:51

intellectual equals when you’re teaching

00:53

them to read or teaching them to do math

00:55

they’re way lower than you are and I

00:57

remember as a parent just eventually

00:59

getting bored as your kids are reading

01:01

brown bear brown bear over and over and

01:03

you’re helping them read as you engage

01:06

into scientific inquiry you’ll find that

01:08

they have lived in the natural world and

01:10

so they’re at the same level as you are

01:12

and you’ll find yourself falling in love

01:13

with the science that you’re doing as

01:14

well also you should know there’s been a

01:16

big shift in schools what’s important

01:18

now in science is not so much what you

01:20

learn but the questions that you’re able

01:22

to ask as a student and can you answer

01:24

those questions and so the requirements

01:26

are pretty simple you need a child or

01:28

multiple children is even better than

01:30

that an apartment a home and then two

01:33

basic supplies the best place to do

01:35

science in the home is in the kitchen

01:37

you want your kids to keep a notebook

01:39

where they’re writing down what they’re

01:40

observing what questions they’re having

01:42

what experiments they’ve done and then

01:43

you have to agree with each other that

01:45

you’re not going to be googling the

01:47

answer to questions if you look up the

01:49

answer you’re not doing science anymore

01:51

you’re just looking up somebody else’s

01:52

science and then the most important

01:54

thing to start with is a phenomena

01:56

that’s what you’re going to figure out

01:58

to define a phenomena it’s simply

01:59

something that happens in the world and

02:02

so I’ve got five of these little cards

02:04

and you’ll notice at the top that

02:06

there’s a question and that’s the

02:07

question for you as the teacher your

02:10

role is not to tell them the science but

02:12

to ask them

02:13

so they can figure it out on their own

02:14

so let’s start with a sample phenomena

02:17

this is one that works really well when

02:18

you’re just getting started and so on

02:20

this plate I’m writing with a dry erase

02:22

marker you want to make sure that you

02:25

use a real glazed plate you don’t want

02:27

to use a matte finish

02:28

you also want to make sure that the dry

02:30

erase marker has time to dry I don’t

02:33

know 30 seconds 60 seconds and then I’m

02:35

pouring water from the side you can see

02:37

that I’m pouring the water kind of

02:39

slowly and I’m pouring it from the side

02:41

and some of the letters start to float

02:43

and some of the letters don’t flow so

02:45

this is an example of a phenomena it’s

02:47

what you’re gonna try to figure out now

02:49

I’ve got a link to this video you can

02:51

see it in the lower right corner and so

02:53

it’s about 10 minutes of this and so you

02:55

would start with having your students

02:56

not play not doing investigating but

02:59

trying to figure out what’s going on

03:00

with this phenomena and so as you do

03:03

that as you start to notice what’s going

03:05

on you’re entering into a cycle of

03:07

inquiry and this is where you start so

03:09

to get this ready the first thing you

03:10

want to do is make sure that this is

03:12

gonna work so I would practice it the

03:14

night before just to make sure when you

03:17

show this to your kids show them the

03:18

video it’s actually going to work for

03:20

you it takes a little bit of trial in

03:21

there to get it to work but then the

03:23

first thing you do is give them a

03:25

notebook it’s going to need five pages

03:27

in the notebook we could call this the

03:28

mysterious floating letters and what you

03:30

want them to do is watch the video and

03:33

then just start down writing down what

03:35

they noticed those are called their

03:37

observations and so it’ll be hard for

03:39

them to do this at the beginning but you

03:41

just give them time and they’ll start to

03:43

observe things and all of a sudden

03:45

they’ll start to notice things in the

03:46

video that you didn’t even notice now if

03:48

your kids can’t write then you can

03:50

scribe some of the questions or just

03:51

record what they’re asking in a video

03:53

the key thing is to clearly get your

03:55

observations out first and then the next

03:57

step is to come up with what questions

04:00

do you have

04:00

what do you wonder about the phenomena

04:02

just like observing as students start to

04:05

ask questions they’ll have a hard time

04:07

coming up with more than one or two

04:08

questions but the longer you let the

04:10

video play the more of those questions

04:12

are gonna have now as you go forward in

04:14

inquiry you might get other questions

04:16

that pop up and then you just turn back

04:18

a couple of pages and then add those

04:19

questions right here now after you’ve

04:22

kind of run out of questions the next

04:24

thing to

04:24

is to figure out what are your thinking

04:26

that’s called an explanation in science

04:29

and the way you would push kids to that

04:31

point is you just say what do you think

04:32

why does some of the letters flow why

04:35

don’t some of the letters flow you would

04:37

want them to explain what they think but

04:39

then you can see that there’s a box here

04:41

on the notebook I would have them draw

04:43

what they’re thinking so if they’re

04:45

younger it could be draw a little blue N

04:48

and then a black end and show me why is

04:50

the blue n floating and the black end

04:53

not floating it could be as simple as

04:54

just drawing where the water is going

04:56

and then maybe as they go into middle

04:58

middle school could be draw the

05:00

particles and what do you think is

05:01

happening with the particles in the

05:03

plate and the particles in the letter

05:04

again you’re not telling them the answer

05:06

you’re just trying to get them to expose

05:07

what they’re thinking now after they

05:10

have a good explanation the next step is

05:12

to investigate you want them to do some

05:14

kind of an experiment to figure out if

05:16

they’re right or not in science the most

05:19

important thing when you’re doing

05:20

science is safety so you want to make

05:22

sure that the kids are writing down

05:24

what’s their material list what will

05:26

they need what’s their procedure you

05:28

don’t just want to cut them loose in the

05:29

kitchen and there all of a sudden

05:30

boiling water and doing all kinds of

05:32

experiment

05:33

changes in temperature is actually a

05:35

really cool thing that would impact this

05:36

phenomena but you want them to submit

05:38

your materials list and procedure to you

05:40

and then you approve it and then they

05:42

can do the experiment next thing they’re

05:44

gonna do is argue from evidence what

05:45

does that mean it’s just basically

05:47

gathering a bunch of evidence and so you

05:48

can tell me what I know so when you’re

05:51

looking at an explanation that’s simply

05:53

what do you think or we used to call

05:55

that your hypothesis or your explanatory

05:58

hypothesis but now once you’re actually

06:00

gathering a bunch of evidence

06:02

observations measurements graphs now you

06:04

now you actually know something you’ve

06:06

learned something about the phenomena

06:07

but you can see this is a cycle so that

06:09

probably leads to more questions and

06:11

more explanations and more

06:13

investigations and it just goes quickly

06:15

around and around and around when I was

06:17

playing around with this I was trying

06:18

just rubbing alcohol and I got these

06:20

weird circulation patterns and I’m

06:23

really not sure exactly what’s going on

06:25

I thought they were just heat but I

06:26

don’t know what’s going on here or there

06:28

is another student that was playing

06:30

around with it and got

06:31

letter that jumped off and just started

06:32

moving around as if it’s alive again I’m

06:35

not exactly sure what I think is going

06:37

on here I’ve got some ideas but it shows

06:39

you how a simple phenomena can lead to

06:42

these extraordinary phenomena and that’s

06:44

really what science is it’s asking

06:46

questions answering some of those

06:47

questions which lead to more questions

06:49

and so in review where do you start you

06:51

start with a phenomena something that

06:54

we’re going to try to figure out

06:55

together and then you’re just asking

06:57

your kids what do you notice this is one

07:00

that I ordered off Amazon it’s the Jedi

07:02

science levitator I think it’s called

07:05

wasn’t that expensive and I just threw

07:08

the the explanation away so they don’t

07:11

open up the box and see like this is

07:14

this is it telling you how it works

07:16

you’re gonna use science to figure out

07:17

what’s going on so you’re gonna figure

07:19

out like first of all what do we notice

07:21

what questions might me have about that

07:23

then a explanation maybe draw a picture

07:26

of this wand and this floating object

07:28

and why they think it’s floating and

07:30

then the next is how could we

07:31

investigate that what might we do to

07:33

figure out if that’s right or wrong and

07:35

you don’t even have to have this in your

07:37

home to do all these steps of the

07:38

inquiry just planning that investigation

07:41

and what’s going on right here and then

07:43

finally coming up with an argument to

07:45

show you this is what I know at this

07:47

point so this is really what you should

07:49

do with your kids what’s great about it

07:50

is if you can teach them these five

07:52

skills eventually they can go on their

07:55

own and they’ll entertain themselves and

07:58

so I have a website called the wonder of

08:00

science I do this work with schools and

08:02

if you were to click on this button it

08:03

shows you a bunch of phenomena you could

08:05

choose one that are appropriate to the

08:07

grade of your children I would love to

08:10

hear if this is working let me know in

08:12

the comments below share it with other

08:14

parents and other teachers and I hope

08:17

that was helpful

—

Previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.