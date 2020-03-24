The Gravity of the Situation: Crash Course Astronomy #7

—

In today’s episode, Phil looks at how gravity plays out across the universe.

—

—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:03

We live — and stop me if I’m going too fast — on a planet.

00:06

I mean, sure, duh. But this isn’t the natural state of the Universe; or, at least, it’s

00:12

not the way things usually are. Most of the Universe is pretty empty — that’s why

00:16

we call it “space” — and if I were to magically transport you someplace randomly

00:21

in the cosmos, the chances are you’d be a million light years from the nearest substantial object.

00:26

Evolving on a planet has warped our sense of physics. If I throw an object away from

00:30

me, it comes back. That’s bizarre! It should just keep going, moving away from me at a

00:35

constant speed. Instead though it goes up, slows, stops, then falls back down toward me.

00:41

The difference between living on a planet and being in deep space is gravity. Gravity

00:46

from an object goes on forever, but it gets weaker rapidly with distance. A zillion light

00:51

years away, the Earth’s gravity is fantastically weak, but here on Earth it’s literally a force to be

00:56

reckoned with. And in some places it can be a lot stronger than what we experience right here.

01:11

For most of history, gravity was just a fact of life, neither understood nor examined terribly

01:17

closely. In the mid 1600s, scientists like Robert Hooke and Isaac Newton started investigating

01:21

it using math — in fact, the two men got into a bitter feud over who thought of what

01:26

first. But whoever it was who first got it right, now we have a much better understanding

01:30

of how gravity works.

01:31

One thing before we get to gravity. An important concept that comes up a lot is mass. It’s

01:36

a bit tricky to define, but you can think of it as how much stuff makes up an object.

01:40

I know, that’s not very scientific sounding, but it’s not a bad way to think about it.

01:44

Something with more mass has more stuff in it.

01:47

Size doesn’t really play into this; two objects can have the same mass but one can

01:51

be much larger than the other. In that case, the bigger object’s mass is more spread

01:55

out, so we say it has lower density, where density is how much mass is inside a given volume.

02:01

In science terms, mass tells us how much an object resists having its motion changed.

02:06

An object with more mass is harder to get moving than an object with less mass, which

02:10

is pretty obvious if you’ve ever tried pushing on a toy car versus a real truck. But mass

02:15

is also defined using gravity.

02:17

Everything that has mass also has gravity and can inflict this force on another object.

02:22

The amount of force you feel from the gravity of an object like a planet depends on three

02:26

things: How much mass it has, how much mass you have, and how far away you are from it.

02:32

In fact, distance dominates here; the force of gravity weakens with the square of the

02:37

distance. Double your distance from an object and the force of gravity drops by 2 x 2 = 4

02:42

times. Go 10 times farther away and the force drops by 10 x 10 = 100 times.

02:47

Gravity is also attractive: It can only draw things in, not repel them. But how it attracts

02:53

things is where it gets fun.

02:55

If I hold up a rock and let go of it, it falls to the ground. What might be hard to see is

02:59

that it gets faster the longer it drops. Forces accelerate objects, so the longer the force

03:04

acts, the more the object’s velocity changes – in this case getting faster. If I drop

03:08

a rock from higher up, it’ll move faster when it hits the ground. Other forces act

03:12

on moving objects, as well, like friction and air resistance, counteracting gravity,

03:16

making this acceleration hard to see. But in space, the force of gravity becomes very clear.

03:21

Two objects that have mass will attract each other. If there are no other forces acting

03:25

on them, they’ll accelerate toward each other until they meet. Remember, though, that

03:28

the force of gravity depends on those masses. If one is really massive, and the other not

03:33

so much, then in more practical terms the massive one will pull in the less massive

03:37

one. The more massive one does move, but much less than the other one.

03:41

When objects are free to move under the effects of gravity, we say they are in orbit. The

03:46

simplest kind of orbit may not be what you think: It’s actually just a line! When you

03:50

drop a rock, it’s very briefly in orbit. Ignoring things like the Earth’s rotation

03:54

(which adds a bit of sideways motion) it’s close enough to say the rock just falls straight

03:58

down, and is stopped because the Earth itself gets in the way.

04:01

That’s not a terribly interesting orbit! So what if, instead of dropping the rock,

04:05

we throw it? That gives it a little bit of sideways motion, so instead of hitting the

04:09

ground at my feet, it hits a bit farther away. If I throw it harder, it moves horizontally

04:14

even more before it hits.

04:15

What if I throw it really hard?

04:17

This is where Newton’s genius comes in. He realized that if you throw the ball hard

04:21

enough sideways, it will fall at the exact same rate the Earth would curve away underneath

04:26

it. As Douglas Adams said in “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” flying is just falling

04:30

and missing the ground. It turns out, that’s exactly what orbiting is, too.

04:35

A rock thrown hard enough sideways will fall toward the Earth, but always miss it, going

04:40

instead into a circular path around it, guided only by gravity. It will orbit the Earth in

04:45

a circle, taking about 90 minutes to go around the planet once.

04:49

Circles are simple orbits. The speed at which the orbiting satellite travels depends on

04:53

the mass of the object it’s orbiting, and its distance from it. The farther it is, the

04:58

weaker gravity is, so it doesn’t have to travel as quickly to maintain the orbit.

05:02

Roughly 400 years ago, the astronomer Johannes Kepler realized that there can be other shapes

05:07

of orbits as well. He discovered the planets orbit the Sun on ellipses, when previously

05:12

it was thought they orbited in perfect circles. An elliptical orbit happens when you throw

05:15

the rock sideways even harder than it takes for a circular orbit; it goes up higher on

05:20

one end of the orbit than on the other.

05:21

In fact, the harder you throw the rock, the more elongated the orbit gets. An orbit like

05:26

this is still closed; that is, the orbit repeats itself and the rock is still bound to the

05:30

Earth by gravity. At some point, though if you throw the rock hard enough, an amazing

05:34

thing happens: It can escape.

05:36

Remember, gravity gets weaker with distance. If you throw a rock hard enough, while gravity

05:41

can slow it down, the gravity gets weaker the farther away the rock is. If the rock

05:46

has enough velocity, gravity weakens too quickly to stop it. The rock can escape, moving away

05:51

forever, so we call this the escape velocity.

05:54

The escape velocity of an object like a planet or star depends on how much mass it has and

05:58

how big it is. For the Earth, that turns out to be about 11 kilometers per second — for

06:03

Jupiter, it’s about 58 kilometers per second, and for the Sun it’s a whopping 600 kilometers

06:08

per second. Whatever the particular escape velocity for your cosmic location is, if you

06:13

fling a rock away from it faster than that, I hope you kissed it goodbye first, ‘cause

06:18

it ain’t coming back. One way to think of it is that the rock is always slowing, getting

06:22

ever closer to stopping, but it never actually stops. If it could travel infinitely far away,

06:28

it would stop, but that’s kind of a long trip.

06:30

This works in reverse, too. If I go way far away from the Earth and drop a rock, it’ll

06:35

accelerate. When it hits the planet it’ll be moving at escape velocity, that same 11

06:39

kilometers per second. And if I give it a little sideways kick, it’ll miss the Earth

06:43

but still pass us at escape velocity. An escape orbit is open — it doesn’t come back — and

06:48

is shaped like a parabola.

06:50

What if you throw the rock even harder than that? The rock doesn’t come back, and moves

06:54

away even faster. The orbit is now a hyperbola, which is similar to a parabola, but is even

06:59

more open. The rock never stops, even at infinity. It just keeps movin’ on.

07:04

Like all forces, gravity gets weaker with distance. But its force never quite drops

07:08

to zero; it just gets smaller and smaller as you get farther and farther away.

07:12

So why then are astronauts on the space station “weightless”?

07:16

Gravity is still pulling on the astronauts! In fact, at the height of the station, Earth’s

07:20

gravity has only decreased by a little bit; it’s still about 90% as strong as it is

07:25

on the Earth’s surface. If they were in a tower 320 kilometers high they’d weigh

07:30

90% of what they do on the Earth’s surface. But the big difference is that the astronauts

07:34

are in orbit, falling around the Earth. Weight is actually not just the force of gravity

07:39

on a mass, but how hard a surface pushes back on that mass. For example, when you stand

07:44

on the ground, the ground pushes back. Otherwise you’d fall through! The force of the ground

07:49

back on you is what causes you to have weight.

07:52

In free fall, there’s nothing pushing back. You’re falling freely, and so you have no

07:56

weight. NASA likes to call this condition “microgravity,” since there are subtle

08:00

forces acting on you.

08:01

This actually highlights the difference between mass and weight. In space you have the same

08:05

mass as you do on Earth, but no weight. If another astronaut pushed on you they’d have

08:10

to exert a force, but if you stood on a scale in space it wouldn’t register anything.

08:14

Space is weird. Well, compared to Earth.

08:17

One more thing, and this is truly weird: Photons, particles of light, have no mass, yet they

08:23

can be affected by gravity, too, bending their direction of flight as they pass a massive

08:28

object! It turns out gravity can actually warp space! Light travels along the fabric

08:33

of space like a truck on the road, and if the road curves, so does the truck. I know

08:37

this is an odd concept, and we’ll be dealing with it later in more detail when we push

08:41

escape velocity to its limits… with black holes.

08:44

Today you learned that gravity is a force, and everything with mass has gravity. Gravity

08:49

accelerates object, changing their speed and/or direction. An object moving along a path controlled

08:55

by gravity is said to be in orbit, and there are many different kinds: straight lines,

08:59

circles, ellipses, parabolae, and hyperbolae. You can’t ever escape gravity, but if you

09:04

travel faster than escape velocity for an object you’ll get away from it without falling

09:08

back. And if you’re in orbit, in freefall, you have no weight, but you still have mass.

09:13

This episode is brought to you by Squarespace. The latest version of their platform, Squarespace

09:18

Seven, has a completely redesigned interface, integrations with Getty Images and Google

09:22

Apps, new templates, and a new feature called Cover Pages. Try Squarespace at Squarespace.com,

09:28

and enter the code Crash Course at checkout for a special offer. Squarespace.

09:32

Start Here. Go Anywhere.

09:34

Crash Course Astronomy is produced in association with PBS Digital Studios, and you can head

09:38

over to their channel and find more awesome videos. This episode was written by me, Phil

09:42

Plait. The script was edited by Blake de Pastino, and our consultant is Dr. Michelle Thaller.

09:46

It was co-directed by Nicholas Jenkins, and Michael Aranda, edited by Nicole Sweeney,

09:50

and the graphics team is Thought Café.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.