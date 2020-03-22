The Nervous System, Part 1: Crash Course A&P #8

—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
This morning was a typical morning for me. I woke up thinking about that dream that I
00:03
keep having about the guy in the sloth suit, and then I got dressed because I was cold,
00:07
and then I made some toast with butter ‘cause I was hungry, and then I let the dog out ‘cause
00:11
she was whining and staring and me, and then I made some tea but I let it cool off before
00:14
I drank it because I burned my mouth yesterday.
00:16
In addition to being just part of my morning ritual, all of these actions are examples
00:21
of what my nervous system does for me.
00:23
The weirdo dream, the sensation of cold air and hot tea, deciding what to put on the toast,
00:27
going to the door at the sound of the dog — all that was processed and executed by
00:31
electrical and chemical signals to and from nerve cells.
00:34
You can’t oversell the importance of the nervous system.
00:38
It controls ALL THE THINGS!
00:40
All your organs, all your physiological and psychological reactions, even your body’s
00:44
other major controlling force, the endocrine system, bows down before the nervous system.
00:49
There is no “you” without it. There is no “me” without it. There’s no dogs
00:52
without it. There’s no animals. There’s no — there’s no things — there’s things.
00:57
It’s important. That’s why we’re dedicating the next several episodes to the fundamentals
01:00
of the nervous system — its anatomy and organization, how it communicates, and what happens when
01:05
it gets damaged.
01:06
This is mission control, people!
01:18
Even though pretty much all animals — except super simple ones like sponges — have a nervous
01:22
system, ours is probably the most distinctive feature of our species.
01:26
From writing novels, to debating time travel, to juggling knives — all of your thoughts,
01:31
and actions, and emotions can be boiled down into three principal functions — sensory
01:36
input, integration, and motor output.
01:39
Imagine a spider walking onto your bare knee.
01:41
The sensory receptors on your skin detect those eight little legs — that information
01:46
is your sensory input.
01:47
From there your nervous system processes that input, and decides what should be done about
01:51
it. That’s called integration — like, should I be all zen about it and just let it walk
01:55
over me, or should I not be zen and freak out and run around screaming, “SPIDER!”?
02:01
Your hand lashing out to remove the spider, and maybe your accompanying banshee scream,
02:05
is the motor output — the response that occurs when your nervous system activates certain
02:09
parts of your body.
02:10
As you can imagine, it takes a highly integrated system to detect, process, and act on data
02:14
like this, all the time.
02:16
And when we talk about the nervous system, we’re really talking about several levels
02:19
of organization, starting with two main parts: the central and peripheral nervous systems.
02:24
The central nervous system is your brain and spinal cord — the main control center. It’s
02:29
what decided to remove the spider, and gave the order to your hand.
02:32
Your peripheral system is composed of all the nerves that branch off from the brain
02:36
and spine that allow your central nervous system to communicate with the rest of your body.
02:40
And since its job is communication, your peripheral system is set up to work in both directions:
02:44
The sensory, or afferent division is what picks up sensory stimuli — like, “hey,
02:49
there’s an arachnid on you” — and slings that information to the brain.
02:51
Your motor, or efferent division is the part that sends directions from your brain to the
02:55
muscles and glands — like, “hey hand part, how ‘bout you do something about that spider.”
03:00
The motor division also includes the somatic, or voluntary nervous system, that rules your
03:04
skeletal muscle movement, and the autonomic, or involuntary nervous system, that keeps
03:08
your heart beating, and your lungs breathing, and your stomach churning.
03:11
And finally, that autonomic system, too, has its own complementary forces. Its sympathetic
03:15
division mobilizes the body into action and gets it all fired up, like “Gah! SPIDER!”
03:20
— while the parasympathetic division relaxes the body and talks it down… Like, “it
03:24
wasn’t a black widow or anything; you’re fine, breathe!”
03:26
So that’s the organization of your nervous system in a nutshell. But no matter what part
03:30
you’re talking about, they’re all made up of mainly nervous tissue, which you’ll
03:34
remember is densely packed with cells.
03:36
Maybe less than 20 percent of that tissue consists of extracellular space. Everything else? Cells.
03:41
The type of cells you’ve most likely heard of are the neurons, or nerve cells, which
03:45
respond to stimuli and transmit signals.
03:47
These cells get all the publicity — they’re the ones that we’re always thanking every
03:51
time we ace an exam or think up a snappy comeback to an argument.
03:54
But these wise guys really account for just a small part of your nervous tissue because
03:58
they are surrounded and protected by gaggles of neuroglia, or glial cells.
04:03
Once considered just the scaffolding or glue that held neurons together, we now know that
04:07
our different glial cell types serve many other important functions, and they make up
04:12
about half of the mass of your brain, outnumbering their neuron colleagues by about 10 to 1.
04:18
Star-shaped astrocytes are found in your central nervous system and are your most abundant
04:21
and versatile glial cells. They anchor neurons to their blood supply, and govern the exchange
04:27
of materials between neurons and capillaries.
04:29
Also in your central nervous system are your protective microglial cells — they’re smaller
04:34
and kinda thorny-looking, and act as the main source of immune defense against invading
04:37
microorganisms in the brain and spinal cord.
04:40
Your ependymal cells line cavities in your brain and spinal cord and create, secrete,
04:44
and circulate cerebrospinal fluid that fills those cavities and cushions those organs.
04:48
And finally your central nervous system’s oligodendrocytes wrap around neurons, producing
04:53
an insulating barrier called the myelin sheath.
04:56
Now, over in your peripheral nervous system, there are just two kinds of glial cells. Satellite
05:00
cells do mainly in the peripheral system what astrocyte cells do in the central system — they
05:05
surround and support neuron cell bodies. While Schwann cells are similar to your oligodendrocytes,
05:10
in that they wrap around axons and make that insulating myelin sheath.
05:14
So don’t sell your glial cells short — they’re in the majority, cell-wise. But of course
05:18
when it comes to passing tests and winning arguments, most of the heavy lifting is done
05:22
by the neurons. And they’re not all the same — they’re actually highly specialized,
05:26
coming in all shapes and sizes — from tiny ones in your brain to the ones that run the
05:30
entire length of your leg.
05:32
But they do all share three super-cool things in common.
05:35
Number 1. They’re some of the longest-lived cells in your body. There’s a lot of debate
05:39
right now about whether you’re actually born with all of the neurons you’ll ever
05:43
have, but some research suggests that, at least in your brain’s cerebral cortex, your
05:47
neurons will live as long as you do.
05:49
Cool fact number 2. They are irreplaceable. It’s a good thing that they have such longevity,
05:54
because your neurons aren’t like your constantly- renewing skin cells. Most neurons are amitotic, so
05:59
once they take on their given roles in the nervous system, they lose their ability to
06:02
divide. So take care of ‘em!
06:04
And number 3. They have huge appetites. Like a soccer-playing teenager, neurons have a
06:10
crazy-high metabolic rate. They need a steady and abundant supply of glucose and oxygen,
06:15
and about 25 percent of the calories that you take in every day are consumed by your
06:20
brain’s activity.
06:21
Along with all these wonderful qualities, your neurons also share the same basic structure.
06:25
The soma, or cell body, is the neuron’s life support. It’s got all the normal cell
06:29
goodies like a nucleus, and DNA, mitochondria, ribosomes, cytoplasm.
06:33
The bushy, branch-like things projecting out from the soma are dendrites. They’re the
06:37
listeners — they pick up messages, news, gossip from other cells and convey that information to the cell body.
06:43
The neuron’s axon, meanwhile, is like the talker. This long extension, or fiber, can
06:47
be super short, or run a full meter from your spine down to your ankle. We’ve got a few
06:52
different axon layouts in our body, but in the most abundant type of neuron, the axons
06:56
transmit electrical impulses away from the cell body to other cells.
07:00
For us students of biology, it’s a good thing that nerve cells aren’t all identical.
07:04
Because their differences in structure are one of the ways that we tell them apart, and classify them.
07:08
The main feature we look at is how many processes extend out from the cell body.
07:12
A “process” in this case being a projecting part of an organic structure.
07:17
99 percent of all your neurons are multipolar neurons, with three or more processes sticking
07:22
out from the soma — including one axon, and a bunch of dendrites.
07:25
Bipolar neurons have two processes — an axon and a single dendrite — extending from opposite
07:31
sides of the cell body. They’re pretty rare, found only in a few special sensory places,
07:35
like the retina of your eye.
07:36
Unipolar neurons, on the other hand, have just one process, and are found mostly in
07:40
your sensory receptors.
07:41
So, if you ever find yourself probing around someone’s nervous tissue, remember these
07:44
three terms to help you figure out what you’re looking at.
07:47
But because we’re talking physiology here as well as anatomy, we have to classify these
07:51
cells in terms of their function, and that basically comes down to which way an impulse
07:55
travels through a neuron in relation to the brain and spine.
07:58
Our sensory, or afferent, neurons pick up messages and transmit impulses from sensory
08:03
receptors in say, the skin or internal organs, and send them toward the central nervous system.
08:08
Most sensory neurons are unipolar.
08:10
Motor, or efferent, neurons do the opposite — they’re mostly multipolar, and transmit
08:14
impulses away from the central nervous system and out to your body’s muscles and glands.
08:19
And then there are interneurons, or association neurons, which live in the central nervous
08:24
system and transmit impulses between those sensory and motor neurons. Interneurons are
08:28
the most abundant of your body’s neurons and are mostly multipolar.
08:31
OK! It’s applied knowledge time! Let’s review everything we’ve learned so far in
08:35
terms of that spider on your knee.
08:37
Those eight creeping legs first activate your unipolar sensory neurons in the skin on your
08:41
knee, when they sense something crawling on you. The signal travels up an axon wrapped
08:46
in Schwann cells and into your spinal cord, where it gets passed on to several multipolar interneurons.
08:52
Now, some of those interneurons might send a signal straight down a bunch of multipolar
08:55
neurons to your quadriceps muscle on your thigh, triggering you to kick your leg out
09:00
before you even know what’s going on.
09:02
Other interneurons will pass that signal to neurons that carry it up your spinal cord to your brain.
09:06
That’s where your body first recognizes that thing as a spider, and the connections
09:10
between neurons interpret and split the signal so that you can either scream, and start swinging
09:15
your arms wildly about…or…remain calm, and with dignity remove the spider from your person.
09:21
It’s all based on the connections between neurons.
09:23
Which brings me to a whole new question: How?
09:26
How in the name of Jean-Martin Charcot do nerve cells use chemistry and electricity
09:32
to communicate with each other?
09:33
It’s one of the most stupifyingly awesome and complicated aspects of your nervous system,
09:37
and basically of all life and it is what we will cover in our next lesson.
09:41
Today you learned how sensory input, integration, and motor output of your nervous system basically
09:46
rules your world. We talked about how the central and peripheral systems are organized,
09:50
and what they do, and looked at the role of different glial cells in nervous tissue function.
09:55
We also looked at the role, anatomy, and function of neuron types in the body, both structurally
10:00
and functionally, and how everything plays out when you find a spider crawling on your skin.
10:05
Thank you for watching, especially to all of our Subbable subscribers, who make Crash
10:08
Course possible for themselves and for the whole rest of the world. To find out how you
10:12
can become a supporter, just go to subbable.com.
10:14
This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, the script was edited by Blake de Pastino,
10:17
and our consultant is Dr. Brandon Jackson. It was directed by Nicholas Jenkins and Michael
10:22
Aranda, and our graphics team is Thought Café.
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
Leave a Reply
.