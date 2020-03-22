The Nervous System, Part 1: Crash Course A&P #8

—



—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

This morning was a typical morning for me. I woke up thinking about that dream that I

00:03

keep having about the guy in the sloth suit, and then I got dressed because I was cold,

00:07

and then I made some toast with butter ‘cause I was hungry, and then I let the dog out ‘cause

00:11

she was whining and staring and me, and then I made some tea but I let it cool off before

00:14

I drank it because I burned my mouth yesterday.

00:16

In addition to being just part of my morning ritual, all of these actions are examples

00:21

of what my nervous system does for me.

00:23

The weirdo dream, the sensation of cold air and hot tea, deciding what to put on the toast,

00:27

going to the door at the sound of the dog — all that was processed and executed by

00:31

electrical and chemical signals to and from nerve cells.

00:34

You can’t oversell the importance of the nervous system.

00:38

It controls ALL THE THINGS!

00:40

All your organs, all your physiological and psychological reactions, even your body’s

00:44

other major controlling force, the endocrine system, bows down before the nervous system.

00:49

There is no “you” without it. There is no “me” without it. There’s no dogs

00:52

without it. There’s no animals. There’s no — there’s no things — there’s things.

00:57

It’s important. That’s why we’re dedicating the next several episodes to the fundamentals

01:00

of the nervous system — its anatomy and organization, how it communicates, and what happens when

01:05

it gets damaged.

01:06

This is mission control, people!

01:18

Even though pretty much all animals — except super simple ones like sponges — have a nervous

01:22

system, ours is probably the most distinctive feature of our species.

01:26

From writing novels, to debating time travel, to juggling knives — all of your thoughts,

01:31

and actions, and emotions can be boiled down into three principal functions — sensory

01:36

input, integration, and motor output.

01:39

Imagine a spider walking onto your bare knee.

01:41

The sensory receptors on your skin detect those eight little legs — that information

01:46

is your sensory input.

01:47

From there your nervous system processes that input, and decides what should be done about

01:51

it. That’s called integration — like, should I be all zen about it and just let it walk

01:55

over me, or should I not be zen and freak out and run around screaming, “SPIDER!”?

02:01

Your hand lashing out to remove the spider, and maybe your accompanying banshee scream,

02:05

is the motor output — the response that occurs when your nervous system activates certain

02:09

parts of your body.

02:10

As you can imagine, it takes a highly integrated system to detect, process, and act on data

02:14

like this, all the time.

02:16

And when we talk about the nervous system, we’re really talking about several levels

02:19

of organization, starting with two main parts: the central and peripheral nervous systems.

02:24

The central nervous system is your brain and spinal cord — the main control center. It’s

02:29

what decided to remove the spider, and gave the order to your hand.

02:32

Your peripheral system is composed of all the nerves that branch off from the brain

02:36

and spine that allow your central nervous system to communicate with the rest of your body.

02:40

And since its job is communication, your peripheral system is set up to work in both directions:

02:44

The sensory, or afferent division is what picks up sensory stimuli — like, “hey,

02:49

there’s an arachnid on you” — and slings that information to the brain.

02:51

Your motor, or efferent division is the part that sends directions from your brain to the

02:55

muscles and glands — like, “hey hand part, how ‘bout you do something about that spider.”

03:00

The motor division also includes the somatic, or voluntary nervous system, that rules your

03:04

skeletal muscle movement, and the autonomic, or involuntary nervous system, that keeps

03:08

your heart beating, and your lungs breathing, and your stomach churning.

03:11

And finally, that autonomic system, too, has its own complementary forces. Its sympathetic

03:15

division mobilizes the body into action and gets it all fired up, like “Gah! SPIDER!”

03:20

— while the parasympathetic division relaxes the body and talks it down… Like, “it

03:24

wasn’t a black widow or anything; you’re fine, breathe!”

03:26

So that’s the organization of your nervous system in a nutshell. But no matter what part

03:30

you’re talking about, they’re all made up of mainly nervous tissue, which you’ll

03:34

remember is densely packed with cells.

03:36

Maybe less than 20 percent of that tissue consists of extracellular space. Everything else? Cells.

03:41

The type of cells you’ve most likely heard of are the neurons, or nerve cells, which

03:45

respond to stimuli and transmit signals.

03:47

These cells get all the publicity — they’re the ones that we’re always thanking every

03:51

time we ace an exam or think up a snappy comeback to an argument.

03:54

But these wise guys really account for just a small part of your nervous tissue because

03:58

they are surrounded and protected by gaggles of neuroglia, or glial cells.

04:03

Once considered just the scaffolding or glue that held neurons together, we now know that

04:07

our different glial cell types serve many other important functions, and they make up

04:12

about half of the mass of your brain, outnumbering their neuron colleagues by about 10 to 1.

04:18

Star-shaped astrocytes are found in your central nervous system and are your most abundant

04:21

and versatile glial cells. They anchor neurons to their blood supply, and govern the exchange

04:27

of materials between neurons and capillaries.

04:29

Also in your central nervous system are your protective microglial cells — they’re smaller

04:34

and kinda thorny-looking, and act as the main source of immune defense against invading

04:37

microorganisms in the brain and spinal cord.

04:40

Your ependymal cells line cavities in your brain and spinal cord and create, secrete,

04:44

and circulate cerebrospinal fluid that fills those cavities and cushions those organs.

04:48

And finally your central nervous system’s oligodendrocytes wrap around neurons, producing

04:53

an insulating barrier called the myelin sheath.

04:56

Now, over in your peripheral nervous system, there are just two kinds of glial cells. Satellite

05:00

cells do mainly in the peripheral system what astrocyte cells do in the central system — they

05:05

surround and support neuron cell bodies. While Schwann cells are similar to your oligodendrocytes,

05:10

in that they wrap around axons and make that insulating myelin sheath.

05:14

So don’t sell your glial cells short — they’re in the majority, cell-wise. But of course

05:18

when it comes to passing tests and winning arguments, most of the heavy lifting is done

05:22

by the neurons. And they’re not all the same — they’re actually highly specialized,

05:26

coming in all shapes and sizes — from tiny ones in your brain to the ones that run the

05:30

entire length of your leg.

05:32

But they do all share three super-cool things in common.

05:35

Number 1. They’re some of the longest-lived cells in your body. There’s a lot of debate

05:39

right now about whether you’re actually born with all of the neurons you’ll ever

05:43

have, but some research suggests that, at least in your brain’s cerebral cortex, your

05:47

neurons will live as long as you do.

05:49

Cool fact number 2. They are irreplaceable. It’s a good thing that they have such longevity,

05:54

because your neurons aren’t like your constantly- renewing skin cells. Most neurons are amitotic, so

05:59

once they take on their given roles in the nervous system, they lose their ability to

06:02

divide. So take care of ‘em!

06:04

And number 3. They have huge appetites. Like a soccer-playing teenager, neurons have a

06:10

crazy-high metabolic rate. They need a steady and abundant supply of glucose and oxygen,

06:15

and about 25 percent of the calories that you take in every day are consumed by your

06:20

brain’s activity.

06:21

Along with all these wonderful qualities, your neurons also share the same basic structure.

06:25

The soma, or cell body, is the neuron’s life support. It’s got all the normal cell

06:29

goodies like a nucleus, and DNA, mitochondria, ribosomes, cytoplasm.

06:33

The bushy, branch-like things projecting out from the soma are dendrites. They’re the

06:37

listeners — they pick up messages, news, gossip from other cells and convey that information to the cell body.

06:43

The neuron’s axon, meanwhile, is like the talker. This long extension, or fiber, can

06:47

be super short, or run a full meter from your spine down to your ankle. We’ve got a few

06:52

different axon layouts in our body, but in the most abundant type of neuron, the axons

06:56

transmit electrical impulses away from the cell body to other cells.

07:00

For us students of biology, it’s a good thing that nerve cells aren’t all identical.

07:04

Because their differences in structure are one of the ways that we tell them apart, and classify them.

07:08

The main feature we look at is how many processes extend out from the cell body.

07:12

A “process” in this case being a projecting part of an organic structure.

07:17

99 percent of all your neurons are multipolar neurons, with three or more processes sticking

07:22

out from the soma — including one axon, and a bunch of dendrites.

07:25

Bipolar neurons have two processes — an axon and a single dendrite — extending from opposite

07:31

sides of the cell body. They’re pretty rare, found only in a few special sensory places,

07:35

like the retina of your eye.

07:36

Unipolar neurons, on the other hand, have just one process, and are found mostly in

07:40

your sensory receptors.

07:41

So, if you ever find yourself probing around someone’s nervous tissue, remember these

07:44

three terms to help you figure out what you’re looking at.

07:47

But because we’re talking physiology here as well as anatomy, we have to classify these

07:51

cells in terms of their function, and that basically comes down to which way an impulse

07:55

travels through a neuron in relation to the brain and spine.

07:58

Our sensory, or afferent, neurons pick up messages and transmit impulses from sensory

08:03

receptors in say, the skin or internal organs, and send them toward the central nervous system.

08:08

Most sensory neurons are unipolar.

08:10

Motor, or efferent, neurons do the opposite — they’re mostly multipolar, and transmit

08:14

impulses away from the central nervous system and out to your body’s muscles and glands.

08:19

And then there are interneurons, or association neurons, which live in the central nervous

08:24

system and transmit impulses between those sensory and motor neurons. Interneurons are

08:28

the most abundant of your body’s neurons and are mostly multipolar.

08:31

OK! It’s applied knowledge time! Let’s review everything we’ve learned so far in

08:35

terms of that spider on your knee.

08:37

Those eight creeping legs first activate your unipolar sensory neurons in the skin on your

08:41

knee, when they sense something crawling on you. The signal travels up an axon wrapped

08:46

in Schwann cells and into your spinal cord, where it gets passed on to several multipolar interneurons.

08:52

Now, some of those interneurons might send a signal straight down a bunch of multipolar

08:55

neurons to your quadriceps muscle on your thigh, triggering you to kick your leg out

09:00

before you even know what’s going on.

09:02

Other interneurons will pass that signal to neurons that carry it up your spinal cord to your brain.

09:06

That’s where your body first recognizes that thing as a spider, and the connections

09:10

between neurons interpret and split the signal so that you can either scream, and start swinging

09:15

your arms wildly about…or…remain calm, and with dignity remove the spider from your person.

09:21

It’s all based on the connections between neurons.

09:23

Which brings me to a whole new question: How?

09:26

How in the name of Jean-Martin Charcot do nerve cells use chemistry and electricity

09:32

to communicate with each other?

09:33

It’s one of the most stupifyingly awesome and complicated aspects of your nervous system,

09:37

and basically of all life and it is what we will cover in our next lesson.

09:41

Today you learned how sensory input, integration, and motor output of your nervous system basically

09:46

rules your world. We talked about how the central and peripheral systems are organized,

09:50

and what they do, and looked at the role of different glial cells in nervous tissue function.

09:55

We also looked at the role, anatomy, and function of neuron types in the body, both structurally

10:00

and functionally, and how everything plays out when you find a spider crawling on your skin.

10:05

Thank you for watching, especially to all of our Subbable subscribers, who make Crash

10:08

Course possible for themselves and for the whole rest of the world. To find out how you

10:12

can become a supporter, just go to subbable.com.

10:14

This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, the script was edited by Blake de Pastino,

10:17

and our consultant is Dr. Brandon Jackson. It was directed by Nicholas Jenkins and Michael

10:22

Aranda, and our graphics team is Thought Café.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.