The Nervous System, Part 2 – Action! Potential!: Crash Course A&P #9

00:00
What if everything you did, and thought, and felt could be communicated by pushing a button?
00:04
It’d be like using the world’s simplest app — one that just sends out a little ping,
00:07
always at the same volume and length — to communicate everything from, “It sure is
00:11
cold in here,” to, “I love churros,” to, “Boy, I sure would like to breathe sometime soon.”
00:16
Well, that is actually exactly how your neurons send ALL the impulses responsible for every
00:22
one of your actions, thoughts, and emotions.
00:24
When a neuron is stimulated enough, it fires an electrical impulse that zips down its axon
00:29
to its neighboring neurons.
00:31
But they’ve only got one signal that they can send, and it only transmits at one uniform
00:36
strength and speed.
00:37
What they can vary is the frequency or number of pulses — like this [buzz buzz buzz] is
00:42
distinct from this [buzz buzz buzz buzz buzz buzz buzz].
00:45
And your brain can translate these signals, reading them like binary code, organizing
00:49
them by location, sensation, magnitude, and importance, so that you know the difference
00:52
between “turn up the thermostat” and “Oh my gosh I’m on fire.”
00:55
That buzz, that nerve impulse, is called the action potential.
00:59
It’s one of the most fundamental aspects of anatomy and physiology, and really life in general.
01:03
It’s happening inside of you right now. And we want to make sure that you understand
01:06
what all that buzz is about.
01:18
Before we delve into how neurons communicate, we’ve first got to understand a little bit
01:21
of our old friend electricity.
01:23
Basically, think of your body as a sack of batteries.
01:25
NO, I mean, you don’t look like a sack of batteries, I’m just saying that, your body
01:29
as a whole is electrically neutral, with equal amounts of positive and negative charges floating
01:33
around. But certain areas are more positively or negatively charged than others.
01:37
And because opposite charges attract, we need barriers, or membranes, to keep positive and
01:41
negative charges separate until we’re ready to use the energy that their attraction creates.
01:46
In other words, we keep ‘em separated to build potential.
01:49
A battery just sitting on its own has both a positive and negative end, and the potential
01:53
to release energy. But it doesn’t do anything until it’s hooked up to a flashlight or
01:58
a phone or a kids’ toy that lets those charges move toward each other, on the way converting
02:03
electricity into light, or sound, or children’s laughter.
02:06
In much the same way, each neuron in your body is like its own little battery with its
02:09
own separated charges.
02:11
It just needs an event to trigger the action that brings those charges together.
02:15
If you’re thinking that this sounds more like engineering than anatomy, that might
02:18
not be a bad thing. It might even help to think of your neurons in the same terms an
02:22
electrician might use.
02:23
Voltage, for example, is the measure of potential energy generated by separated charges. It’s
02:28
measured in volts, but in the case of your body, we use millivolts because it’s a pretty small amount.
02:33
In a cell, we refer to this difference in charge as the membrane potential. The bigger
02:37
the difference between the positive and negative areas, the higher the voltage, and the larger the potential.
02:42
And just like there’s voltage in your body, there’s also current — the flow of electricity
02:46
from one point to another. The amount of charge in a current is related both to its voltage and its resistance.
02:51
Resistance is just whatever’s getting in the way of the current. Something with a high
02:55
resistance is an insulator, like plastic, and something with a low resistance is a conductor, like metal.
03:00
Now, when we talk about these concepts in terms of you, we’re typically talking about
03:04
how currents indicate the flow of positively or negatively charged ions across the resistance
03:09
of your cells’ membranes.
03:11
And again, these membranes separate the charges, so they’re what provide the potential to
03:16
convert the electricity into something useful.
03:18
K, now that we’ve got Electricity 101 down, let’s see how it works inside your nervous system.
03:22
A resting neuron is like a battery just sitting in that sack that is you. When it’s just
03:28
sitting there, it’s more negative on the inside of the cell, relative to the extracellular
03:31
space around it.
03:32
This difference is known as the neuron’s resting membrane potential, and it sits at
03:36
around -70 millivolts.
03:37
Where do those charges come from?
03:39
Outside of a resting neuron, there’s a bunch of positive sodium ions floating around, just
03:44
lingering outside the membrane.
03:45
Inside, the neuron holds potassium ions that are positive as well, but they’re mingled
03:50
with bigger, negatively-charged proteins. And since there are more sodium ions outside
03:55
than there are potassium ions inside, the cell’s interior has an overall negative charge.
04:00
When a neuron has a negative membrane potential like this, it is said to be polarized.
04:04
Now, these ions didn’t just show up in this arrangement on their own. This is all orchestrated
04:08
by one of the most important bits of machinery in your nervous system, the sodium-potassium pump.
04:14
This little protein straddles the membrane of the neuron, and there are tons of them
04:18
all along the axon. For every two potassium ions it pumps into the cell, it pumps out
04:22
three sodium ions.
04:24
This creates a difference in the concentration of sodium and potassium, and a difference
04:27
in charges — making it more positive outside the neuron.
04:31
This difference is an electrochemical gradient, and you probably know enough about biology
04:35
by now to know that NATURE HATES GRADIENTS! It wants to even out all of those inequalities,
04:41
in concentration and in charge, to restore balance.
04:44
But the only way to even out that gradient, is for the ions to pass across the membrane.
04:48
Thankfully, the sodium-potassium pump isn’t the only way in or out of the cell — the
04:52
membrane is also riddled with ion channels, large proteins that can provide safe passage
04:57
across the membrane, when their respective gates are open.
05:00
And these gates open and close for different reasons, depending on their structure and purpose.
05:05
Most are voltage-gated channels, which open at certain membrane potentials, and close
05:09
at others. For example, sodium channels in your neurons like to open around -55 mV.
05:14
But some others are ligand gated channels — they only open up when a specific neurotransmitter,
05:19
like serotonin, or a hormone latches on to it.
05:21
And then we also have mechanically gated channels, which open in response to
05:25
physically stretching the membrane.
05:27
In any case, when the gates do open, ions quickly diffuse across that membrane down
05:31
their electrochemical gradient, evening out the concentrations, and running away from
05:35
other positively charged ions.
05:37
This movement of ions is the key to all electrical events in neurons, and thus is the force behind
05:42
every. single. thing. we think, do, and feel.
05:45
Of course, not all of your body’s electrical responses are the same. And neither are the
05:48
flows of ions going in and out of your neurons.
05:50
If only a few channels open, and only a bit of sodium enters the cell, that causes just
05:55
a little change in the membrane potential in a localized part of the cell. This is called
05:59
a graded potential.
06:00
But in order to send long-distance signals all the way along an axon, you need a bigger
06:04
change — one big enough to trigger those voltage-gated channels.
06:07
That is an action potential!
06:09
And your best bet for making that happen is to depolarize that resting neuron — I mean,
06:14
cause a big enough change in its membrane potential that it’ll trigger the voltage-gated
06:18
channels to open.
06:19
It all starts with your neuron sitting there at resting state. All of the ion channels
06:23
are closed, and the inner voltage is resting at -70 mV.
06:26
And then something happens! Some environmental stimulus occurs — say like a spider brushes
06:31
up against a tiny hair on your knee — triggering those sodium channels to open, increasing
06:35
the charge inside the membrane.
06:37
Now, the stimulus — and the resulting change — have to be strong enough to cross a threshold
06:41
for the true action potential to kick in and that threshold is about -55 mV.
06:46
Remember that number. Because this is an all-or- nothing phenomenon. If the stimulus is too weak, and
06:51
the change doesn’t hit that level, it’s like a false alarm — the neuron just returns
06:55
to its resting state.
06:56
But kind of like Doc Brown hitting 1.21 gigawatts in the Delorean, once it hits that threshold
07:01
— you’re not going to travel in time, but you are going to see some serious action potential.
07:04
At that threshold, the voltage-gated sodium channels open, and there are tons of these,
07:09
so all of the positive sodium ions rush in, making the cell massively depolarized — so
07:14
much so that it actually goes positive, up to about positive 40 mV.
07:18
This is action potential in … action.
07:21
It’s really just a temporary reversal of a membrane potential — a brief depolarization
07:26
caused by changes in currents.
07:27
And unlike graded potentials, which are small and localized, an action potential kicks off
07:32
a biological chain reaction, which sends that electrical signal down the axon.
07:36
Because each of your neurons has lots of voltage-gated sodium channels. So when a few in one area
07:40
open, that local current is strong enough to change the voltage around them. And that
07:45
triggers their neighbors, which triggers the voltage around them, and so on down the line.
07:49
As soon as all that’s underway, the process of repolarization kicks in. This time the
07:53
voltage-gated potassium ion channels open up, letting those potassium ions flow out,
07:58
in an attempt to rebalance the charges.
08:00
If anything, it goes too far at first, and the membrane briefly goes through hyperpolarization:
08:05
Its voltage drops to -75 or so mV, before all of the gates close and the sodium-potassium
08:11
pumps take over and bring things back to their resting level.
08:14
Now when part of an axon is in the middle of all this, and its ion channels are open,
08:18
it can’t respond to any other stimulus, no matter how strong. This is called the refractory
08:23
period, and it’s there to help prevent signals from traveling in both directions down the
08:27
axon at once.
08:28
So that is the surprisingly simple app that your nervous system uses to let you experience the world.
08:34
And because the voltages in this process are always pretty much the same — the initial threshold
08:37
around -55 mV, and the peak at depolarization at +40 mV — your neurons only communicate
08:43
in a single, monotone buzz.
08:45
It doesn’t matter if it’s a spider on your knee or an elephant, a paper cut or stab
08:50
wound, the strength of that action potential is always the same.
08:54
What does change is the frequency of the buzz.
08:56
A weak stimulus tends to trigger less frequent action potentials. And that includes if the
09:01
stimulus is coming from you, like your brain telling your muscles to perform some task.
09:04
If I need to do something delicate, like pick up an egg, the signal is low-frequency: [buzz…buzz…buzz…]
09:10
But a more intense signal — like trying to crush a can — increases the frequency of
09:14
those action potentials to tell your muscles to contract harder, and the message turns
09:17
into something that you can’t ignore — [buzzbuzzbuzzbuzz]
09:20
Action potentials also vary by speed, or conduction velocity.
09:24
They’re fastest in pathways that govern things like reflexes, for example, but they’re
09:27
slower in places like your glands, guts, and blood vessels.
09:30
And the factor that affects a neuron’s transmission speed the most, is whether there’s a myelin
09:34
sheath on its axon.
09:35
Axons coated in insulating myelin conduct impulses faster than non-myelinated ones,
09:40
partly because, instead of just triggering one channel at a time in a chain reaction,
09:44
a current can effectively leap from one gap in the myelin to the next.
09:48
These little gaps are the delightfully named Nodes of Ranvier, and this kind of propagation
09:53
is known as saltatory conduction, from the Latin word for “leaping.”
09:57
But what happens when an action potential hits the end of its axon and is ready to do
10:01
more than leap … and jump all the way to another neuron?
10:04
That you will find out next time!
10:06
Today you learned how your body is kinda like a big bag o’ batteries, and how ion channels
10:10
in your neurons regulate this electrochemistry to create an action potential, from resting
10:15
state to depolarization to repolarization and a brief bout of hyperpolarization.
10:20
Thanks for watching, especially to all of our Subbable subscribers, who make Crash Course
10:23
possible for themselves and for everyone else. To find out how you can become a supporter,
10:27
just go to subbable.com.
10:28
This episode was written by Kathleen Yale. The script was edited by Blake de Pastino,
10:32
and our consultant is Dr. Brandon Jackson. It was directed by Nicholas Jenkins and Michael
10:36
Aranda, and our graphics team is Thought Café.
10:39
One more thing before you leave.
10:40
We like Crash Course a lot and we hope that you like Crash Course a lot, but I kind of
10:43
feel like Crash Course is only useful for a certain segment of the population. Like,
10:48
once you get to a certain age, then it’s good and then forever it can be helpful to people.
10:51
But younger people, not so much.
10:54
And so we are creating Crash Course Kids. Hosted by Sabrina Cruz from NerdyAndQuirky,
10:58
Crash Course Kids will start out focusing on fifth grade science, but will keep expanding
11:02
to other topics as the the channel grows.
11:04
Sabrina will be talking about food chains, and gravity, and how the sun works, and how
11:07
plants eat, and why flamingos are pink, and many other topics.
11:10
Oh, and another note: teachers, you can rest assured that we’ve got you covered. There
11:14
will be info about the standards we’ve used to make sure that we’re doing our very best
11:17
to help you out. So, if you are a teacher or you know a teacher or you know a child
11:22
or you know someone who has a child or you’ve ever seen a child, you can tell them to go
11:26
to youtube.com/CrashCourseKids and subscribe and you can go do that as well if you would
11:31
find that kind of content useful or interesting.
