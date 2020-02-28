Tissues, Part 1: Crash Course A&P #2

—



Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

Check out this amoeba.

00:01

Pretty nice. Kind of a rugged, no-frills life form.

00:04

The thing about amoebas is that they do everything in the same place. They take in and digest

00:08

their food, and reject their waste, and get through everything else they need to do, all

00:11

within a single cell.

00:12

They don’t need trillions of different cells working together to keep them alive. They

00:16

don’t need a bunch of structures to keep their stomachs away from their hearts away

00:19

from their lungs. They’re content to just blob around and live the simple life.

00:23

But we humans, along with the rest of the multicellular animal kingdom, are substantially

00:27

more complex. We’re all about cell specialization, and compartmentalizing our bodies.

00:32

Every cell in your body has its own specific job description related to maintaining your

00:36

homeostasis, that balance of materials and energy that keeps you alive.

00:40

And those cells are the most basic building blocks in the hierarchy of increasingly complex

00:44

structures that make you what you are.

00:47

We covered a lot of cell biology in Crash Course Bio, so if you haven’t taken

00:50

that course with us yet, or if you just want a refresher, you can go over there now.

00:54

I will still be here when you get back.

00:56

But with that ground already covered, we’re going to skip ahead to when groups of similar

01:00

cells come together to perform a common function, in our tissues.

01:03

Tissues are like the fabric of your body. In fact, the term literally means “woven.”

01:09

And when two or more tissues combine, they form our organs. Your kidneys, lungs, and

01:12

your liver, and other organs are all made of different types of tissues.

01:15

But what function a certain part of your organ performs, depends on what kind of tissue it’s

01:19

made of. In other words, the type of tissue defines its function.

01:23

And we have four primary tissues, each with a different job:

01:27

our nervous tissue provides us with control and communication,

01:31

muscle tissues give us movement,

01:32

epithelial tissues line our body cavities and organs, and essentially cover and protect the body,

01:37

while connective tissues provide support.

01:39

If our cells are like words, then our tissues, or our groups of cells, are like sentences,

01:45

the beginning of a language.

01:47

And your journey to becoming fluent in this language of your body — your ability to read,

01:51

understand, and interpret it — begins today.

02:04

Although physicians and artists have been exploring human anatomy for centuries, histology

02:08

— the study of our tissues — is a much younger discipline.

02:11

That’s because, in order to get all up in a body’s tissues, we needed microscopes,

02:15

and they weren’t invented until the 1590’s, when Hans and Zacharias Jansen, a father-son

02:20

pair of Dutch spectacle makers, put some lenses in a tube and changed science forever.

02:24

But as ground-breaking as those first microscopes were then, they were little better than something

02:28

you’d get in a cereal box today — that is to say, low in magnification and pretty blurry.

02:33

So the heyday of microscopes didn’t really get crackin’ until the late 1600s, when

02:36

another Dutchman — Anton van Leeuwenhoek — became the first to make and use truly

02:41

high-power microscopes.

02:42

While other scopes at the time were lucky to get 50-times magnification, Van Leeuwenhoek’s

02:46

had up to 270-times magnifying power, identifying things as small as one thousandth of a millimeter.

02:52

Using his new scope, Leeuwenhoek was the first to observe microorganisms, bacteria, spermatozoa,

02:57

and muscle fibers, earning himself the illustrious title of The Father of Microbiology for his troubles.

03:02

But even then, his amazing new optics weren’t quite enough to launch the study of histology

03:06

as we know it, because most individual cells in a tissue weren’t visible in your average scope.

03:11

It took another breakthrough — the invention of stains and dyes — to make that possible.

03:15

To actually see a specimen under a microscope, you have to first preserve, or fix it, then

03:20

slice it into super-thin, deli-meat-like sections that let the light through, and then stain

03:25

that material to enhance its contrasts.

03:27

Because different stains latch on to different cellular structures, this process lets us

03:32

see what’s going on in any given tissue sample, down to the specific parts of each

03:36

individual cell.

03:37

Some stains let us clearly see cells’ nuclei — and as you learn to identify different

03:41

tissues, the location, shape, size, or even absence of nuclei will be very important.

03:46

Now, Leeuwenhoek was technically the first person to use a dye — one he made from saffron

03:50

— to study biological structures under the scope in 1673, because, the dude was a boss.

03:55

But it really wasn’t until nearly 200 years later, in the 1850s, that the we really got the

03:59

first true histological stain. And for that we can thank German anatomist

04:03

Joseph von Gerlach.

04:04

Back in his day, a few scientists had been tinkering with staining tissues, especially

04:08

with a compound called carmine — a red dye derived from the scales of a crushed-up insects.

04:13

Gerlach and others had some luck using carmine to highlight different kinds of cell structures,

04:17

but where Gerlach got stuck was in exploring the tissues of the brain.

04:21

For some reason, he couldn’t get the dye to stain brain cells, and the more stain he

04:25

used, the worse the results were.

04:27

So one day, he tried making a diluted version of the stain — thinning out the carmine with

04:31

ammonia and gelatin — and wetted a sample of brain tissue with it.

04:35

Alas, still nothing.

04:36

So he closed up his lab for the night, and, as the story goes, in his disappointment,

04:40

he forgot to remove the slice of someone’s cerebellum that he had left sitting in the

04:45

He returned the next morning to find the long, slow soak in diluted carmine had stained all

04:50

kinds of structures inside the tissue — including the nuclei of individual brain cells and what

04:55

he described as “fibers” that seemed to link the cells together.

04:59

It would be another 30 years before we knew what a neuron really looked like, but Gerlach’s

05:03

famous neural stain was a breakthrough in our understanding of nervous tissue.

05:07

AND it showed other anatomists how the combination of the right microscope and the right stain

05:12

could open up our understanding of all of our body’s tissues and how they make life possible.

05:17

Today, we recognize the cells Gerlach studied as a type of nervous tissue, which forms,

05:22

you guessed it, the nervous system — that is, the brain and spinal cord of the central

05:25

nervous system, and the network of nerves in your peripheral nervous system. Combined,

05:30

they regulate and control all of your body’s functions.

05:33

That basic nervous tissue has two big functions — sensing stimuli and sending electrical

05:38

impulses throughout the body, often in response to those stimuli.

05:41

And this tissue also is made up of two different cell types — neurons and glial cells.

05:46

Neurons are the specialized building blocks of the nervous system. Your brain alone contains

05:51

billions of them — they’re what generate and conduct the electrochemical nerve impulses

05:56

that let you think, and dream, and eat nachos, or do anything.

06:00

But they’re also all over your body. If you’re petting a fuzzy puppy, or you touch

06:04

a cold piece of metal, or rough sandpaper, it’s the neurons in your skin’s nervous

06:07

tissue that sense that stimuli, and send the message to your brain to say, like, “cuddly!”

06:12

or “Cold!” or “why am I petting sandpaper?!”

06:15

No matter where they are, though, each neuron has the same anatomy, consisting of the cell

06:20

body, the dendrites, and the axon.

06:22

The cell body, or soma, is the neuron’s life support. It’s got all the necessary

06:26

goods like a nucleus, mitochondria, and DNA.

06:29

The bushy dendrites look like the trees that they’re named after, and collect signals from other

06:33

cells to send back to the soma. They are the listening end.

06:36

The long, rope-like axon is the transmission cable — it carries messages to other neurons,

06:41

and muscles, and glands. Together all of these things combine to form nerves of all different

06:45

sizes laced throughout your body.

06:47

The other type of nervous cells, the glial cells, are like the neuron’s pit crew, providing

06:52

support, insulation, and protection, and tethering them to blood vessels.

06:56

But sensing the world around you isn’t much use if you can’t do anything about it, which

06:59

is why we’ve also got muscle tissues.

07:02

Unlike your nervous tissues, your muscle tissues can contract and move, which is super handy

07:06

if you want to walk or chew or breathe.

07:10

Muscle tissue is well-vascularized, meaning it’s got a lot of blood coming and going,

07:15

and it comes in three flavors: skeletal, cardiac, and smooth.

07:18

Your skeletal muscle tissue is what attaches to all the bones in your skeleton, supporting

07:22

you and keeping your posture in line.

07:24

Skeletal muscle tissues pull on bones or skin as they contract to make your body move.

07:28

You can see how skeletal muscle tissue has long, cylindrical cells. It looks kind of

07:33

clean and smooth, with obvious striations that resemble little pin stripes. Many of

07:38

the actions made possible in this tissue — like your wide range of facial expressions or pantheon

07:43

of dance moves — are voluntary.

07:44

Your cardiac muscle tissue, on the other hand, works involuntarily. Which is great, because

07:49

it forms the walls of your heart, and it would be really distracting to have to remind it

07:52

to contract once every second. This tissue is only found in your heart, and its regular

07:58

contractions are what propel blood through your circulatory system.

08:02

Cardiac muscle tissue is also striped, or striated, but unlike skeletal muscle tissue,

08:06

their cells are generally uninucleate, meaning that they have just one nucleus. You can also

08:11

see that this tissue is made of a series of sort of messy cell shapes that look they divide

08:16

and converge, rather than running parallel to each other.

08:19

But where these cells join end-to-end you can see darker striations, These are the glue

08:23

that hold the muscle cells together when they contract, and they contain pores so that electrical

08:27

and chemical signals can pass from one cell to the next.

08:30

And finally, we’ve got the smooth muscle tissue, which lines the walls of most of your

08:33

blood vessels and hollow organs, like those in your digestive and urinary tracts, and

08:38

your uterus, if you have one.

08:39

It’s called smooth because, as you can see, unlike the other two, it lacks striation.

08:43

Its cells are sort of short and tapered at the ends, and are arranged to form tight-knit sheets.

08:48

This tissue is also involuntary, because like the heart, these organs squeeze substances

08:52

through by alternately contracting and relaxing, without you having to think about it.

08:56

Now, one thing that every A&P; student has to be able to do is identify different types

09:01

of muscle tissue from a stained specimen.

09:02

So Pop Quiz, hot shot!

09:04

See if you can match the following tissue stains with their corresponding muscle tissue

09:07

types. Don’t forget to pay attention to striations and cell-shape!

09:11

Let’s begin with this. Which type of tissue is it?

09:13

The cells are striated. Each cell only has one nucleus. But the giveaway here is probably

09:17

the cells’ branching structure; where their offshoots meet with other nearby cells where

09:21

they form those intercalated discs. It’s cardiac muscle.

09:25

Or these — they’re uninucleate cells, too, and they also are packed together pretty closely

09:30

together. But…no striations. They’re smooth, so this is smooth muscle.

09:34

Leaving us with an easy one — long, and straight cells with obvious striations AND multiple

09:38

nuclei. This could only be skeletal muscle tissue.

09:40

If you got all of them right, congratulations and give yourself a pat on your superior posterior

09:44

medial skeletal muscles — you’re well on your to understanding histology.

09:48

Today you learned that cells combine to form our nervous, muscle, epithelial, and connective

09:53

tissues. We looked into how the history of histology started with microscopes and stains,

09:58

and how our nervous tissue forms our nervous system. You also learned how your skeletal,

10:03

smooth, and cardiac muscle tissue facilitates all your movements, both voluntary and involuntary,

10:08

and how to identify each in a sample.

10:12

Thanks for watching, especially to all of our Subbable subscribers, who make Crash Course

10:16

possible to themselves and also to everyone else in the world. To find out how you can

10:20

become a supporter, just go to subbable dot com.

10:22

This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, edited by Blake de Pastino, and our consultant

10:26

is Dr. Brandon Jackson. Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins, the script supervisor

10:30

and sound designer is Michael Aranda, and the graphics team is Thought Café.

