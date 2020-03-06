Tissues, Part 3 – Connective Tissues: Crash Course A&P #4

—



Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

Flo Hyman had always been a tall girl.

00:02

I mean… really tall.

00:04

By her 12th birthday, she was already six feet, and by 17 she’d topped out at just over 6’5’’.

00:09

Initially self-conscious about her stature, she learned to use it to her advantage when

00:13

she started playing volleyball.

00:14

She attended the University of Houston as the school’s first female scholarship athlete,

00:18

and at the age of 21, she was competing in World Championships. Nine years later she

00:23

made it to the 1984 Olympics and helped her team win the silver medal.

00:26

After the Olympics, Hyman moved to Japan where she gained fame playing professional volleyball.

00:31

But all of that ended in 1986 when out of nowhere, she collapsed and died during a game.

00:35

She was 31 years old.

00:37

Hyman’s initial cause of death was thought to be a heart attack, but an autopsy revealed

00:40

that she died from a tear in her aorta, caused by an undiagnosed condition known as Marfan Syndrome.

00:46

Marfan Syndrome is a genetic disorder of the connective tissue. People suffering from it

00:50

have a defect in their connective tissue that substantially weakens it over time.

00:54

And you’ve got connective tissue pretty much everywhere in your body, so it can cause big problems.

00:58

Outwardly, those with Marfan’s tend to to be especially tall and thin, like Flo Hyman,

01:02

with loose, flexible joints and noticeably longer limbs and fingers.

01:06

Those long fingers and bendy joints have actually helped some athletes and musicians do things

01:10

that the rest of us can’t — famous blues guitarist Robert Johnson, piano virtuoso Sergei Rachmaninov,

01:15

and Italian violinist Niccolo Paganini are all believed to have had Marfan Syndrome.

01:20

But these abilities come at a great cost — as people with Marfan’s get older, their weakening

01:24

tissue can cause serious problems in the joints, eyes, lungs, and heart.

01:28

The fact that a single genetic mutation can affect your bones, cartilage, tendons, blood

01:33

vessel walls, and more, shows that all of those structures are closely related, no matter

01:37

how different they may seem.

01:39

We’ve covered the basic properties of nervous, muscle, and epithelial tissue, but we haven’t

01:43

gotten to the most abundant and diverse of the four tissue types — our connective tissue.

01:49

This is the stuff that keeps you looking young, makes up your skeleton, and delivers oxygen

01:53

and nutrients throughout your body. It’s what holds you together, in more ways than one.

01:58

And if something goes wrong with it, you’re in for some havoc.

02:00

And that means we’re gonna be talkin’ about Jello today.

02:03

Uh…we’ll get to that in a minute.

02:14

The springiness here? That’s connective tissue. So is the structure in here, and the

02:19

stuff inside here, and the tendons popping out here

02:22

Connective tissue is pretty much everywhere in your body, although how much of it shows

02:25

up where, varies from organ to organ. For instance, your skin is mostly connective tissue,

02:31

while your brain has very little, since it’s almost all nervous tissue.

02:34

You’ve got four main classes of connective tissue — proper, or the kind you’d find

02:38

in your ligaments and supporting your skin, along with cartilage, bone, and blood.

02:43

Whaaaa?

02:44

Sounds a little weird, but your bones and your blood are just types of connective tissue!

02:48

So, despite the name, your connective tissues do way more than just connect your muscles to your bones.

02:53

Your fat — which is a type of proper connective tissue — provides insulation and fuel storage

02:57

— whether you like it or not — but it also serves structural purposes, like holding your

03:01

kidneys in place, and keeping your eyeballs from popping out of your skull.

03:04

Your bones, tendons, and cartilage bind, support, and protect your organs and give you a skeleton

03:10

so that you can move with a purpose, instead of blobbing around like an amoeba.

03:14

And your blood transports your hormones, nutrients, and other material all over your body. There’s

03:18

no other substance in you that can boast this kind of diversity.

03:21

But if they’re so different, how do we know that anything is a connective tissue? Well,

03:25

all connective tissues have three factors in common that set them apart from other tissue types.

03:29

First, they share a common origin: They all develop from mesenchyme, a loose and fluid

03:34

type of embryonic tissue. Unlike the cells that go on to form, say, your epithelium,

03:39

which are fixed and neatly arranged in sheets, mesenchymal cells can be situated any-which-way,

03:44

and can move from place to place.

03:46

Connective tissues also have different degrees of vascularity, or blood flow. Most cartilage

03:51

is avascular, for example, meaning it has no blood vessels; while other types of connective

03:55

tissue, like the dense irregular tissue in your skin, is brimming with blood vessels.

03:59

Finally — and as strange as it may sound — all connective tissues are mostly composed

04:04

of nonliving material, called the extracellular matrix. While other tissue types are mainly

04:09

made of living cells packed together, the inert matrix between connective-tissue cells

04:14

is actually more important than what’s inside the cells.

04:17

Basically, your connective tissue, when you see it up close, looks and acts a lot like this.

04:22

Yeah. The most abundant and diverse tissue in your body, that makes all of your movements

04:27

and functions possible? Turns out it’s not that different from the dessert that Aunt

04:31

Frances brings to every holiday party.

04:33

The jello that gives this confection its structure is like that extracellular matrix in your

04:38

connective tissue. The actual cells are just intermittent little goodies floating around

04:43

inside the matrix — like the little marshmallows.

04:46

And although it may not look like it in this particular edible model, the extracellular

04:49

matrix is mostly made of two components. The main part is the ground substance — a watery,

04:55

rubbery, unstructured material that fills in the spaces between cells, and — like the

05:00

gelatin in this dessert — protects the delicate, delicious cells from their surroundings.

05:05

The ground substance is flexible, because it’s mostly made of big ol’ starch and

05:09

protein molecules mixed with water.

05:11

The anchors of this framework are proteins called proteoglycans. And from each one sprouts

05:16

lots and lots of long, starchy strands called glycosaminoglycans, or GAGs, radiating out

05:22

from those proteins like brush bristles.

05:24

These molecules then clump together to form big tangles that trap water, and if you’ve

05:28

ever made glue out of flour, you know that starch, protein and water can make a strong

05:33

and gooey glue.

05:34

But running throughout the ground substance is another important component: fibers, which

05:38

provide support and structure to the otherwise shapeless ground substance. And here, too,

05:43

are lots of different types.

05:45

Collagen is by far the strongest and most abundant type of fiber. Tough and flexible,

05:49

it’s essentially a strand of protein, and stress tests show that it’s actually stronger

05:54

than a steel fiber of the same size. It’s part of what makes your skin look young and

05:58

plump, which is why sometimes we inject it into our faces.

06:01

In addition, you’ve also got elastic fibers — which are longer and thinner, and form

06:05

a branching framework within the matrix. They’re made out of the protein elastin which allows

06:10

them to stretch and recoil like rubber bands; they’re found in places like your skin,

06:14

lungs, and blood vessel walls.

06:16

Finally, there are reticular fibers — short, finer collagen fibers with an extra coating

06:21

of glycoprotein. These fibers form delicate, sponge-like networks that cradle and support

06:26

your organs like fuzzy nets.

06:28

So, there’s ground substance and fibers in all connective tissue, but let’s not

06:32

forget about the cells themselves.

06:34

With a tissue as diverse as this, naturally there are all kinds of connective tissue cells,

06:38

each with its unique and vital task — from building bone to storing energy to keeping

06:43

you from bleeding to death every time you get a paper cut.

06:45

But each of these signature cell types manifests itself in two different phases: immature and

06:50

mature. You can recognize the immature cells by the suffix they all share in their names: -blast.

06:55

“Blast” sounds kinda destructive, but literally it means “forming” — these

07:00

are the stem cells that are still in the process of dividing to replicate themselves. But each

07:04

kind of blast cell has a specialized function: namely, to secrete the ground substances and

07:10

fiber that form its unique matrix.

07:12

So chondroblasts, for example, are the blast cells of cartilage. When they build their

07:16

matrix around them, they’re making the spongy tissue that forms your nose and ears and cushions your joints.

07:21

Likewise, osteoblasts are the blast cells of bone tissue, and the matrix they lay down

07:26

is the nexus of calcium carbonate that forms your bone. Once they’re done forming their

07:31

matrix, these blast cells transition into a less active, mature phase. At that point,

07:36

they trade in -blast for the suffix -cyte. So an osteoblast in your bone becomes an osteocyte

07:41

— ditto for chondroblasts becoming chondrocytes.

07:44

These cyte cells maintain the health of the matrix built by the blasts, but they can sometimes

07:48

revert back to their blast state if they need to repair or generate a new matrix.

07:53

So, the matrices that these cells create are pretty much what build you — they assemble

07:57

your bone and your cartilage and your tendons and everything that holds the rest together.

08:02

Not bad for a bunch of marshmallows floating in jello.

08:04

BUT! There is another class of connective tissue cells that are responsible for an equally

08:08

important role. And that is: protecting you, from pretty much everything.

08:13

These are cells that carry out many of your body’s immune functions.

08:16

I’m talking about macrophages, the big, hungry guard cells that patrol your connective

08:21

tissues and eat bacteria, foreign materials, and even your own dead cells.

08:25

And your white blood cells, or leukocytes that scour your circulatory system fighting

08:29

off infection, they’re connective tissue cells, too.

08:31

You can see how pervasive and important connective tissue is in your body. So a condition that

08:36

affects this tissue, like Marfan Syndrome, can really wreak havoc.

08:39

One of the best ways of understanding your body’s structures, after all, is studying

08:42

what happens when something goes wrong with them. In the case of your connective tissue,

08:46

Marfan Syndrome affects those fibers we talked about, that lend structure and support to

08:50

the extracellular matrix.

08:52

Most often, it targets the elastic fibers, causing weakness in the matrix that’s the

08:56

root of many of the condition’s most serious symptoms.

08:58

About 90 percent of the people with the disease experience problems with the heart and the

09:02

aorta — the biggest and most important artery in the body. When the elastic fibers around

09:07

the aorta weaken, they can’t provide the artery with enough support. So, over time,

09:11

the aorta begins to enlarge — so much so that it can rupture.

09:15

This is probably what happened to Flo Hyman. She was physically exerting herself, and her

09:19

artery — without the support of its connective tissue — couldn’t take the stress, and it tore.

09:23

There’s SO MUCH going on with your connective tissue — so many variations within their

09:28

weird diversity — that we’re going to spend one last lesson on them next week, exploring

09:33

the subtypes that come together to make you possible.

09:37

But you did learn a lot today! You learned that there are four types of connective tissue

09:41

— proper, cartilage, bone, and blood — and that they all develop from mesenchyme, have

09:45

different degrees of blood flow, and are mostly made of extracellular matrix full of ground

09:50

substance and fibers. We touched on different blasts, and cyte, and immune cell types, and

09:55

discussed how Marfan Syndrome can affect connective tissue.

09:58

Thanks for watching, especially to our Subbable subscribers, who make Crash Course possible

10:02

for themselves and also for the rest of the world. To find out how you can become a supporter,

10:06

just go to subbable.com.

10:08

This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, edited by Blake de Pastino, and our consultant,

10:12

is Dr. Brandon Jackson. Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins, the script supervisor

10:16

and sound designer is Michael Aranda, and the graphics team is Thought Café.

