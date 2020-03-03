Water and Classical Civilizations: Crash Course World History 222

—

In which John Green teaches you about water! So, we talk about resources a lot on Crash Course, and today is no exception. It turns out people can’t live without water, which means it’s absolutely necessary for civilization. Today John talks about water in the context of classical civilizations, but not like Greece or Rome or something. We’re talking about the Maya civilization in Central America, and the Khmer civilization in what is now Cambodia. So this is an awesome video, OK?

Hi, I’m John Green and this is Crash Course World History and today we’re going to talk

about our old friend, the rise and fall of civilizations.

And we’re going to look at it through the lens of War! No, just kidding, resources.

Really Mr. Green? Haven’t we MINED that topic enough?

JMG: I see what you did there, Me From the Past, and I do like your puns. I don’t like

much about you, but I like puns. But we do talk a lot about resources and environmental

issues in this series, because, you know, uh, they’re important.

you know, because we just have the one planet on which to have history, but today we’re

going to switch things up by looking at time periods and regions, and a resource that we

haven’t examined before. Rather than like food or animals or precious

metals, today we’re going to talk about water, without which we wouldn’t have food

or animals. And precious metals would be of very limited

use, because we also wouldn’t have humans. And we’re going to travel to the classical

Mayan and Khmer civilizations in Central America and South East Asia respectively.

Well, we’re not actually going to travel there because we don’t have the budget for

a time machine.

So, not only would we die of thirst without water, we also need to have enough of it around

to raise plants and animals, because, you know, that’s how we eat.

Some places get enough rain to support agriculture, but the vast majority don’t, which is why

irrigation is often a requirement for building cities and stuff.

And then there are places on Earth that get too much water, often because seasonal rains

cause rivers to flood. And in these places people need to build dams and levees to control

the flooding and also to channel the extra water to places where it can be useful.

These kinds of projects, like, reservoirs, wells and cisterns are all examples of water

control, or what some people call “hydraulic engineering.”

hydraulic engineering was necessary, and people have been remarkably ingenious when it comes

to agriculture. So, we know that we need agriculture for cities, and what we call civilization,

and in most places, some form of hydraulic engineering is necessary for agriculture,

which means it’s necessary for everything that comes after.

But water isn’t only for drinking and eating. Like, those of you who remember the Indus

Valley episode recall that Mohenjo Daro featured a giant basin that we called the Great Bath,

which historians believe had a ritual function. And even if it didn’t, bathing is important

for keeping clean. You know, one of the things that we use water for is sanitation and hygiene.

And in dry regions the ability to control water can be symbolic of wealth and power.

I mean, look at Las Vegas. Why do you think there’s this fountain at

the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas in the middle of a desert? It’s a way of bragging. Look

at all of the money we took from you at our casino.

But, quite a while before that, the Mayans managed to build a remarkably complex culture

in one of the world’s least hospitable regions, and they couldn’t have done it without water

management. Mayan culture reached its peak between 250

and 900 CE, and it was centered in the Yucatan peninsula in what is now Mexico and reached

into parts of what today are Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

The Mayans developed complex mathematics primarily used to create calendars that do NOT predict

the end of the world. And they also had a writing system, which described their religion

and their rulers, the Holy Lords, who were both political and religious leaders.

When the Mayan civilization collapsed it was not because all the people died out – you

can still find many a Mayan today – but because these Holy Lords lost their authority,

At which point the Mayans stopped living in their massive temple complexes. But we should

start at the beginning. Let’s go to the Thought Bubble.

So as we mentioned before, the Yucatan is not an ideal place to build a civilization.

Most of it is a karst plain with a bedrock of limestone. The soils are poor and the water

table is too low to excavate wells without modern digging equipment. There aren’t many

rivers and rainfall is highly seasonal, with torrential downpours during the unpredictable

wet season and a long dry season. Much of Mayan agriculture was small scale,

but it produced enough surplus to provide tribute for the Holy Lords. Archeological

records show that by 1000 BCE people were digging ditches to drain swamps, and settlements

were built in such a way to capture rain runoff. Tikal is one of the major Mayan centers that

has over 3000 structures in its 16 square kilometer footprint. It took generations to

build and it “entirely lacked a natural supply of water: no springs, rivers, or lakes

in its immediate vicinity.” So to supply water for the estimated 60,000 people who

lived and worked there they created reservoirs. But, a diverse environment meant diverse solutions

to water issues. At Edzna they built cisterns to capture rainwater and canals to connect

reservoirs to the central ceremonial complex. They were able to collect 2 million cubic

meters of water from runoff. At Palenque, in the lowlands of Chiapas, Mexico,

they built “aqueducts, dams, channels, drains and a bridge,” to control flooding caused

by streams that fed the city. In all these places, water management required a lot of

labor. How much of this was cooperative and how much was coerced, we can’t really say.

Thanks, Thought Bubble. Another thing we can’t really know for sure is the role that water

played in Mayan politics and religion, but we can make some educated guesses.

Mayan art features a lot of water motifs, so much so that one scholar has described

the Maya as “having a fascination with aquatic iconography.” It is also possible that the

authority of the Holy Lords rested largely on their ability to control water.

Anthropologist Lisa Lucero suggests that the Holy Lords controlled the reservoirs and distributed

water to the people during the dry season in return for tribute in the form of food

and labor. If this was true, it was a dangerous game

for the Holy Lords, because basing your claim to power on an ability to bring rain can get

you in trouble when a drought comes along. And, of course, that’s what happened. Mexico

can be particularly vulnerable to drought related to our old historical actor friend

El Nino. And scientists, oh it’s time for the Open

Letter. But first let’s see what’s in the globe

today. Uh-oh, it is a warm swirl of water off the coast of South America. An Open Letter

to El Nino. Hey El Nino.

Right, so scientists, using tree rings and ice cores have figured out that the Yucatan

did suffer a series of droughts that correspond to the decline of Maya power.

As impressive as the Maya were, in some ways they pale in comparison to the Khmer culture

that flourished between 802 and 1327 CE in what is now Cambodia.

The Khmer are best known for building the temples at Angkor, most famously Angkor Wat

the largest religious building ever constructed. But almost as impressive were the reservoirs

surrounding the temple complex, especially the West Baray which is 8 kilometers long

and 2 kilometers wide and at one point held more than 48 million cubic meters of water.

The water issues in Cambodia are different from those found in Mexico, but the amount

of labor and care that went into dealing with them is the same. And like the use of water

in Mayan complexes, the function of the barays is not fully known.

On a functional level, it’s not clear if they were used for irrigation during the dry

season or flood control during the monsoon. And it’s also possible that they served

a religious function, being “an attempt to recreate heaven on earth.”

We don’t know a whole lot about the people who lived at Angkor except what we can glean

from a few of the relief carvings and a Chinese written account from the 13th century, but

most of them were peasant rice farmers. Angkor Wat was built by king Suryavarman II

in the 12th century, so it was a relatively late addition, and came after the construction

of the West Baray a century earlier. Modern archaeological techniques, including

imaging from space have revealed that the barays and moats surrounding the temples,

most of which are gone today, were linked by a series of channels. What they don’t

reveal is their function. Bernard Philippe Groslier, who characterized

Angkor as a “hydraulic city,” thought that the barays were built to catch monsoon

water that would be used to irrigate rice during the dry season. He was influenced by

Wittfogel and assumed that a great deal of centralized control was needed to provide

food and water for a population that he estimated at 1.9 million people.

Sounds like a good theory, but it was challenged by anthropologist W.J. van Liere who argued

that religious considerations probably determined the layout of the barays because they were

not well situated for irrigation. Probably the best answer is that the hydraulic

system served multiple functions, controlling floods, providing irrigation, and creating

a sacred ritual space. As with the Maya, we don’t know exactly

what led to the decline of the Khmer, but environmental factors probably played a role.

We know that monsoons weakened in the middle to late 14th century, and also that droughts

would sometimes alternate with intensely wet monsoon years.

It is likely that the increasingly complex hydraulic system at Angkor just couldn’t

keep up with the fluctuations. This may not have directly led to the end of the line of

Khmer kings, but it wouldn’t have helped them to maintain their power.

Humans can’t survive without water, and just as it was a major concern for classical

civilizations, water control remains an issue for the present and, especially the future.

One billion people do not have access to safe drinking water and “by 2025 more than half

the world’s nations will face shortages of fresh water…”

So, if we believe that environmental shifts and failing water control systems led to the

collapse of classical civilizations like the Maya and the Khmer, then we might be worried,

given our current voracious thirst and poor record of water conservation.

One lesson we might draw is that it’s a bad idea to build cities in places that don’t

have water, Phoenix. But, a look back at the past might give us

reason to be optimistic. After all, the Maya and the Khmer civilizations lasted hundreds

of years, and were able to provide water using technology much less sophisticated than what

we have at our disposal. And we have something else.

As Steven Mithen, the author of the book on which most of this episode was based has written,

“we do have knowledge about the ancient world to guide us in the present and future:

understanding the past enables us to see the present more clearly.”

Now like all fans of history, I’m a bit biased on that subject, but I tend to agree.

And so we need to understand that history is not just about humans interacting with each other,

but also about the ways that humans interact with the larger world.

Thanks for watching. I’ll see you next week.

Crash Course is filmed here in the Chad and Stacey Emigholz Studio in Indianapolis and

it’s made possible by our Subbable subscribers, including our lead sponsor for today’s video

Mrs. Booth, who wants to thank Sunda, Burgoon, and the SCHS World History AP students

or being awesome. And co-sponsored by Mike Burns from the Concordia School in Shanghai

I want to say a special thank you to all of our Subbable subscribers, especially the educators.

And as we say in my hometown, don’t forget to be awesome.

