Work-Life Balance: Company Loyalty

Check out the full course at http://bit.ly/2g9Hcgw If there’s no work-life balance, it can lead to low morale around the office. This in turns, doesn’t create any loyalty among employees. Learn how this can affect your business by watching this video.

low morale and company loyalty one term

that was once commonly used when

discussing the workplace was loyalty

that word may not be used as much since

the economic recession but it still

plays a role in how employees view their

workplace if morale is low productivity

goes down employees leave or they stop

caring about what they do if employers

don’t reward or respect employee loyalty

employees don’t feel guilty about

leaving for a new job giving employees

some control over their work environment

treating them fairly and making them

feel valued and appreciated result in

higher productivity and higher profits

for most companies it seems like a

simple solution doesn’t it creating a

positive fair and humane work

environment equals loyal happy employees

who will go that extra mile

