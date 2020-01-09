Get Daily Email
Work-Life Balance: Company Loyalty

Work-Life Balance: Company Loyalty

Check out the full course at http://bit.ly/2g9Hcgw If there’s no work-life balance, it can lead to low morale around the office. This in turns, doesn’t create any loyalty among employees. Learn how this can affect your business by watching this video.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
low morale and company loyalty one term
00:04
that was once commonly used when
00:06
discussing the workplace was loyalty
00:09
that word may not be used as much since
00:12
the economic recession but it still
00:15
plays a role in how employees view their
00:18
workplace if morale is low productivity
00:21
goes down employees leave or they stop
00:25
caring about what they do if employers
00:27
don’t reward or respect employee loyalty
00:31
employees don’t feel guilty about
00:33
leaving for a new job giving employees
00:37
some control over their work environment
00:39
treating them fairly and making them
00:41
feel valued and appreciated result in
00:44
higher productivity and higher profits
00:47
for most companies it seems like a
00:50
simple solution doesn’t it creating a
00:53
positive fair and humane work
00:55
environment equals loyal happy employees
00:58
who will go that extra mile


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Knowledge City

https://www.knowledgecity.com/ | Online Employee Training Platform. KnowledgeCity offers 12,000+ online video tutorials in Business, Computer, Safety, Compliance and Finance.

In 2007, the need for a better method of obtaining new job skills was never more apparent. Employment opportunities were becoming harder to come by and the crowds of people seeking out those jobs were more qualified than ever before.

This is when we had the idea of creating a system to help teach people important job skills that would make them more valuable employee prospects. What started out as a series of training seminars quickly morphed into the KnowledgeCity eLearning platform that you see today.

The introduction of online video training enabled us to spread the gift of knowledge to organizations worldwide, providing a better training experience for employees.

