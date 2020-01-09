Work-Life Balance: Company Loyalty

—
Check out the full course at http://bit.ly/2g9Hcgw If there’s no work-life balance, it can lead to low morale around the office. This in turns, doesn’t create any loyalty among employees. Learn how this can affect your business by watching this video.
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
low morale and company loyalty one term
00:04
that was once commonly used when
00:06
discussing the workplace was loyalty
00:09
that word may not be used as much since
00:12
the economic recession but it still
00:15
plays a role in how employees view their
00:18
workplace if morale is low productivity
00:21
goes down employees leave or they stop
00:25
caring about what they do if employers
00:27
don’t reward or respect employee loyalty
00:31
employees don’t feel guilty about
00:33
leaving for a new job giving employees
00:37
some control over their work environment
00:39
treating them fairly and making them
00:41
feel valued and appreciated result in
00:44
higher productivity and higher profits
00:47
for most companies it seems like a
00:50
simple solution doesn’t it creating a
00:53
positive fair and humane work
00:55
environment equals loyal happy employees
00:58
who will go that extra mile
