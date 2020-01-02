Work-Life Balance: Introduction

—
Check out the full course of Work-Life Balance at http://bit.ly/2g9Hcgw Many people believe that achieving optimal work-life balance provides the key to a happy, healthy life. They may be on to something as the benefits of a balanced life pervade into all phases of your day. For better or worse, everyone from your family to your employer becomes affected by the current state of your work-life balance. This course will explore the aspects of both a good and bad work-life balance.
00:00
finding work-life balance it can be hard
00:04
to notice when you need more balance in
00:06
your life especially when signs of job
00:09
burnout and health risks start to become
00:11
commonplace start improving your work
00:14
life status today with finding work-life
00:17
balance this course will help you detect
00:20
signs for job insecurity and work
00:22
overload with causes of work-life
00:24
imbalance set boundaries and priorities
00:28
at home and in the workplace with tips
00:30
for achieving work-life balance better
00:33
your health and reduce unneeded anxiety
00:35
by recognizing health risks and job
00:38
burnout improve your well-being and
00:41
relieve your stress with taking care of
00:43
you finding work-life balance means
00:47
obtaining meaningful daily achievement
00:49
and pleasure in both your personal and
00:51
professional life bring fulfillment back
00:54
into your life with finding work-life
00:57
balance
