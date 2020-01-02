Work-Life Balance: Introduction

—

Check out the full course of Work-Life Balance at http://bit.ly/2g9Hcgw Many people believe that achieving optimal work-life balance provides the key to a happy, healthy life. They may be on to something as the benefits of a balanced life pervade into all phases of your day. For better or worse, everyone from your family to your employer becomes affected by the current state of your work-life balance. This course will explore the aspects of both a good and bad work-life balance.

finding work-life balance it can be hard

to notice when you need more balance in

your life especially when signs of job

burnout and health risks start to become

commonplace start improving your work

life status today with finding work-life

balance this course will help you detect

signs for job insecurity and work

overload with causes of work-life

imbalance set boundaries and priorities

at home and in the workplace with tips

for achieving work-life balance better

your health and reduce unneeded anxiety

by recognizing health risks and job

burnout improve your well-being and

relieve your stress with taking care of

you finding work-life balance means

obtaining meaningful daily achievement

and pleasure in both your personal and

professional life bring fulfillment back

into your life with finding work-life

balance

