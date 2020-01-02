Get Daily Email
Work-Life Balance: Introduction

Work-Life Balance: Introduction

Check out the full course of Work-Life Balance at http://bit.ly/2g9Hcgw Many people believe that achieving optimal work-life balance provides the key to a happy, healthy life. They may be on to something as the benefits of a balanced life pervade into all phases of your day. For better or worse, everyone from your family to your employer becomes affected by the current state of your work-life balance. This course will explore the aspects of both a good and bad work-life balance.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
finding work-life balance it can be hard
00:04
to notice when you need more balance in
00:06
your life especially when signs of job
00:09
burnout and health risks start to become
00:11
commonplace start improving your work
00:14
life status today with finding work-life
00:17
balance this course will help you detect
00:20
signs for job insecurity and work
00:22
overload with causes of work-life
00:24
imbalance set boundaries and priorities
00:28
at home and in the workplace with tips
00:30
for achieving work-life balance better
00:33
your health and reduce unneeded anxiety
00:35
by recognizing health risks and job
00:38
burnout improve your well-being and
00:41
relieve your stress with taking care of
00:43
you finding work-life balance means
00:47
obtaining meaningful daily achievement
00:49
and pleasure in both your personal and
00:51
professional life bring fulfillment back
00:54
into your life with finding work-life
00:57
balance


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Knowledge City

https://www.knowledgecity.com/ | Online Employee Training Platform. KnowledgeCity offers 12,000+ online video tutorials in Business, Computer, Safety, Compliance and Finance.

In 2007, the need for a better method of obtaining new job skills was never more apparent. Employment opportunities were becoming harder to come by and the crowds of people seeking out those jobs were more qualified than ever before.

This is when we had the idea of creating a system to help teach people important job skills that would make them more valuable employee prospects. What started out as a series of training seminars quickly morphed into the KnowledgeCity eLearning platform that you see today.

The introduction of online video training enabled us to spread the gift of knowledge to organizations worldwide, providing a better training experience for employees.

