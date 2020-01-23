Get Daily Email
Work-Life Balance: Job Insecurity

Work-Life Balance: Job Insecurity

Check out the full course at http://bit.ly/2g9Hcgw Job insecurity can lead to a bad work-life balance. Learn why this by watching this video.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
job insecurity and dissatisfaction not
00:04
only our time factors contributing to
00:07
poor work-life balance for many workers
00:09
but because of recent global economic
00:12
downturns many of us work in a culture
00:14
of job insecurity downsizing often
00:18
causes more work for the staff that is
00:20
not let go this contributes to the cycle
00:23
of long work hours there is not enough
00:26
time in the day to do the job of two or
00:28
three people this leads to job
00:31
dissatisfaction you don’t want to
00:34
complain because you’re afraid if you do
00:36
you may lose your job even if you don’t
00:38
like your job you may have no recourse
00:40
but to stay if the job market is not
00:43
conducive to finding another job this
00:45
makes it more difficult to discuss your
00:48
job obligations especially if you feel
00:51
overwhelmed at times employees do not
00:54
have proper job descriptions or when
00:56
downsizing does occur they must take on
00:59
new responsibilities confusion as to job
01:03
duties and responsibilities contributes
01:05
to stress factors that may already be
01:08
present


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Knowledge City

https://www.knowledgecity.com/ | Online Employee Training Platform. KnowledgeCity offers 12,000+ online video tutorials in Business, Computer, Safety, Compliance and Finance.

In 2007, the need for a better method of obtaining new job skills was never more apparent. Employment opportunities were becoming harder to come by and the crowds of people seeking out those jobs were more qualified than ever before.

This is when we had the idea of creating a system to help teach people important job skills that would make them more valuable employee prospects. What started out as a series of training seminars quickly morphed into the KnowledgeCity eLearning platform that you see today.

The introduction of online video training enabled us to spread the gift of knowledge to organizations worldwide, providing a better training experience for employees.

