Work-Life Balance: Job Insecurity

00:00

job insecurity and dissatisfaction not

00:04

only our time factors contributing to

00:07

poor work-life balance for many workers

00:09

but because of recent global economic

00:12

downturns many of us work in a culture

00:14

of job insecurity downsizing often

00:18

causes more work for the staff that is

00:20

not let go this contributes to the cycle

00:23

of long work hours there is not enough

00:26

time in the day to do the job of two or

00:28

three people this leads to job

00:31

dissatisfaction you don’t want to

00:34

complain because you’re afraid if you do

00:36

you may lose your job even if you don’t

00:38

like your job you may have no recourse

00:40

but to stay if the job market is not

00:43

conducive to finding another job this

00:45

makes it more difficult to discuss your

00:48

job obligations especially if you feel

00:51

overwhelmed at times employees do not

00:54

have proper job descriptions or when

00:56

downsizing does occur they must take on

00:59

new responsibilities confusion as to job

01:03

duties and responsibilities contributes

01:05

to stress factors that may already be

01:08

present

