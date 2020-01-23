Work-Life Balance: Job Insecurity

—
Check out the full course at http://bit.ly/2g9Hcgw Job insecurity can lead to a bad work-life balance. Learn why this by watching this video.
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
job insecurity and dissatisfaction not
only our time factors contributing to
poor work-life balance for many workers
but because of recent global economic
downturns many of us work in a culture
of job insecurity downsizing often
causes more work for the staff that is
not let go this contributes to the cycle
of long work hours there is not enough
time in the day to do the job of two or
three people this leads to job
dissatisfaction you don’t want to
complain because you’re afraid if you do
you may lose your job even if you don’t
like your job you may have no recourse
but to stay if the job market is not
conducive to finding another job this
makes it more difficult to discuss your
job obligations especially if you feel
overwhelmed at times employees do not
have proper job descriptions or when
downsizing does occur they must take on
new responsibilities confusion as to job
duties and responsibilities contributes
to stress factors that may already be
present
This post was previously published on YouTube.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
