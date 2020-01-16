Work-Life Balance: Top Stressors

—
Check out the full course at http://bit.ly/2g9Hcgw There are several factors that affect work-life balance. Some of those have a bigger effect than others. Learn some of the top stressors that impact work-life balance by watching this video.
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
supervisors organizational rules and job
00:03
descriptions we talked a little bit
00:06
about supervisors and how they can
00:08
impact your work-life balance
00:09
do any of you have what is defined as a
00:12
bad boss the work front serve a defined
00:15
bad bosses as overbearing demanding or
00:18
even just mean these types of bosses are
00:21
the top stressor that impacts work-life
00:24
balance the second biggest stressor
00:27
according to the work front survey is
00:29
inflexible schedules and constant over
00:32
time it is pretty difficult to have a
00:35
good work-life balance when your work
00:37
schedule is rigid your time off options
00:40
are limited and you have one of those
00:42
bosses who comes up with a last-minute
00:44
must do now task toward the end of the
00:47
working day
00:48
another tough stressor that contributes
00:51
to work/life imbalance is an unclear or
00:54
vague job description if you don’t know
00:57
what you’re supposed to be doing it is
00:59
very difficult to not only prioritize
01:01
and use time management to do it well
01:04
but it is also difficult to know when to
01:06
say no to a certain task tough as it may
01:10
seem talking to your supervisor and
01:12
discussing your concerns can be the
01:14
first step to making a difference ask
01:16
for a more flexible schedule get a copy
01:19
of your job description ask your
01:21
supervisor what the level of priority is
01:24
for each of your job duties so there is
01:26
no guesswork involved part of finding
01:28
balance is knowing what needs to be done
01:30
and when let’s take a look at how to
01:33
stay healthy and focused
This post was previously published on YouTube.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
