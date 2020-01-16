Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Learning / Work-Life Balance: Top Stressors

Work-Life Balance: Top Stressors

by Leave a Comment


Check out the full course at http://bit.ly/2g9Hcgw There are several factors that affect work-life balance. Some of those have a bigger effect than others. Learn some of the top stressors that impact work-life balance by watching this video.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
supervisors organizational rules and job
00:03
descriptions we talked a little bit
00:06
about supervisors and how they can
00:08
impact your work-life balance
00:09
do any of you have what is defined as a
00:12
bad boss the work front serve a defined
00:15
bad bosses as overbearing demanding or
00:18
even just mean these types of bosses are
00:21
the top stressor that impacts work-life
00:24
balance the second biggest stressor
00:27
according to the work front survey is
00:29
inflexible schedules and constant over
00:32
time it is pretty difficult to have a
00:35
good work-life balance when your work
00:37
schedule is rigid your time off options
00:40
are limited and you have one of those
00:42
bosses who comes up with a last-minute
00:44
must do now task toward the end of the
00:47
working day
00:48
another tough stressor that contributes
00:51
to work/life imbalance is an unclear or
00:54
vague job description if you don’t know
00:57
what you’re supposed to be doing it is
00:59
very difficult to not only prioritize
01:01
and use time management to do it well
01:04
but it is also difficult to know when to
01:06
say no to a certain task tough as it may
01:10
seem talking to your supervisor and
01:12
discussing your concerns can be the
01:14
first step to making a difference ask
01:16
for a more flexible schedule get a copy
01:19
of your job description ask your
01:21
supervisor what the level of priority is
01:24
for each of your job duties so there is
01:26
no guesswork involved part of finding
01:28
balance is knowing what needs to be done
01:30
and when let’s take a look at how to
01:33
stay healthy and focused

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Knowledge City

https://www.knowledgecity.com/ | Online Employee Training Platform. KnowledgeCity offers 12,000+ online video tutorials in Business, Computer, Safety, Compliance and Finance.

In 2007, the need for a better method of obtaining new job skills was never more apparent. Employment opportunities were becoming harder to come by and the crowds of people seeking out those jobs were more qualified than ever before.

This is when we had the idea of creating a system to help teach people important job skills that would make them more valuable employee prospects. What started out as a series of training seminars quickly morphed into the KnowledgeCity eLearning platform that you see today.

The introduction of online video training enabled us to spread the gift of knowledge to organizations worldwide, providing a better training experience for employees.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.