Work-Life Balance: Top Stressors

Check out the full course at http://bit.ly/2g9Hcgw There are several factors that affect work-life balance. Some of those have a bigger effect than others. Learn some of the top stressors that impact work-life balance by watching this video.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

supervisors organizational rules and job

00:03

descriptions we talked a little bit

00:06

about supervisors and how they can

00:08

impact your work-life balance

00:09

do any of you have what is defined as a

00:12

bad boss the work front serve a defined

00:15

bad bosses as overbearing demanding or

00:18

even just mean these types of bosses are

00:21

the top stressor that impacts work-life

00:24

balance the second biggest stressor

00:27

according to the work front survey is

00:29

inflexible schedules and constant over

00:32

time it is pretty difficult to have a

00:35

good work-life balance when your work

00:37

schedule is rigid your time off options

00:40

are limited and you have one of those

00:42

bosses who comes up with a last-minute

00:44

must do now task toward the end of the

00:47

working day

00:48

another tough stressor that contributes

00:51

to work/life imbalance is an unclear or

00:54

vague job description if you don’t know

00:57

what you’re supposed to be doing it is

00:59

very difficult to not only prioritize

01:01

and use time management to do it well

01:04

but it is also difficult to know when to

01:06

say no to a certain task tough as it may

01:10

seem talking to your supervisor and

01:12

discussing your concerns can be the

01:14

first step to making a difference ask

01:16

for a more flexible schedule get a copy

01:19

of your job description ask your

01:21

supervisor what the level of priority is

01:24

for each of your job duties so there is

01:26

no guesswork involved part of finding

01:28

balance is knowing what needs to be done

01:30

and when let’s take a look at how to

01:33

stay healthy and focused

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video