5 Birth Injury Facts Parents Should Know

A birth injury is any harm to a baby during the birthing process. This can include physical injuries, such as bruises or broken bones, and neurological damage that can lead to developmental delays or disabilities.

While most births go smoothly, several things can go wrong and put both the mother and child at risk for injury. This article will discuss seven birth injury facts that every parent should know.

Birth Injuries are Relatively Common

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , approximately 6 out of every 1,000 births in the United States are associated with a birth injury. This means that more than 32,000 babies are born each year with an injury sustained during childbirth.

Cerebral Palsy

Cerebral palsy is a neurological condition caused by a birth injury. It affects muscle coordination and body movement and can range from mild to severe. Each year, approximately 640 babies are born with cerebral palsy. Some of the most common symptoms include problems with movement and coordination, seizures, and intellectual disability.

Most Birth Injuries are Preventable

While some birth injuries are due to factors that are out of the control of the medical staff, such as the baby’s size or positioning, many are preventable with proper medical care. For example, many shoulder dystocia injuries (when the baby’s head delivers but the shoulders get stuck) can be avoided with proper monitoring and intervention during the delivery.

Some methods of preventing these birth injuries are:

Monitoring the baby’s heart rate during labor

Using ultrasounds to determine the baby’s size and position

to determine the baby’s size and position Performing a cesarean section when necessary

Birth Injuries can be Expensive to Treat

The cost of treating a birth injury can be high. Initial hospitalization and treatment can cost tens of thousands of dollars, and long-term care can easily exceed $1 million.

If your child has sustained a birth injury, it is important to speak with an experienced attorney to discuss your legal options and ensure that you can get the compensation you need to cover the costs of care.

Birth Injuries can have Lasting Effects

Some birth injuries cause lifelong disabilities for the child. Cerebral palsy is an example of a condition that can’t be cured. For many children with cerebral palsy, extensive medical care and treatment are required to improve their quality of life.

This can include physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and specialized equipment and accommodations. Some children with cerebral palsy will never be able to live independently and require lifelong care and support.

A Child Injury Attorney Can Help

You may be entitled to compensation if your child has been injured during childbirth. An experienced birth injury attorney can evaluate your case and help you recover the damages you are owed.

Hiring a personal injury lawyer is important if you or a loved one have been the victim of an accident that resulted in harm. An attorney can help you get the financial compensation you deserve.

Birth Defects

A congenital disability is a problem that occurs when the baby is developing in utero. Congenital disabilities can affect any part of the body and can range from mild to severe. This means that more than 120,000 babies are born each year with a birth defect. Birth defects can occur for various reasons, and birth injuries cause some.

Some birth defects can be corrected with surgery or other treatments, while others are lifelong conditions that require ongoing care. If your baby has been diagnosed with a birth defect, it is important to speak with your doctor about your child’s prognosis and treatment options.

No one wants to think about the possibility of their child being injured during childbirth. However, it is important to be aware of the risks and know what to do if something does go wrong. If your child has been injured due to medical negligence, you may be able to recover damages. You can always learn more when you discuss more with a birth injury attorney .

About the author: As a journalist, Leland D. Bengtson dedicated most of his career to law reporting. His greatest satisfaction is to convey legal matters to the public in a language that they can understand. He is active on various platforms and media outlets, writing about common legal issues that people confront with every day. While medical malpractice is his strong suit, Leland covers plenty of other topics, including personal injury cases, family law, and other civil and even criminal legal matters.

