5 Factors to Consider Before Deciding to Have Children

—

The choice to have children is one of the most significant moments of a person’s life. That’s because a lot goes into raising a child from birth to adulthood. Before deciding whether or not to have children, there are five factors you should consider:

Financial Ability

You should be financially stable before deciding to have a baby. There are always unexpected expenses with a child, and you need to have enough money in savings to cover the costs. Your best option is to sit down, determine your financial status and have a serious discussion. If one parent decides to stay home for some time to take care of the baby, your income will decrease. If you choose to hire someone to take care of your child, you should research the costs. Think about what your child will need as they grow, including school fees, clothing, medical checkups, furniture, and toys. You need to be sure your savings will last until your child is grown and your income is high enough to pay the bills. If you have the income and savings necessary to have a child, proceed with a smile.

Mental Health

Mental health issues make it challenging to be the best parent possible. For instance, unaddressed childhood trauma in adults can hinder one’s ability to raise children effectively. When a parent experiences severe trauma as a child, their children’s risk of behavioral health issues increases. For this reason, if you or your partner have an untreated mental illness or lingering trauma, take steps to address these issues. A good option is mental health treatment or counseling before you decide to have a baby. Ask a mental health professional you trust if your mental state is appropriate to have a baby and listen to what they say.

Partner Relationship

You should be in a relationship consisting of trust, respect, communication, compassion, and kindness before considering children. Your child will view your relationship as the way partners should function. If you are experiencing any issues in your relationship, take the time to straighten them out before having a baby. If you do not, the stress and added concerns of raising a child can make your issues even worse. You do not want to risk raising a child in a dysfunctional family resulting in a psychologically and emotionally unstable adult. Working on your issues now will enable you to bring your child into a stable home filled with love.

Education

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Research the schools in your area. If they have poor ratings, consider moving before your child is of school age. Think about how your child will get to school based on the location of your home. Are you close enough for your child to walk? If not, will you be able to drive your child to school, or does the school offer a school bus? Is the area safe enough for your child to walk, or are there other children of the same age living nearby your child can walk with? Your child’s education is critical for growing into a confident and successful adult. If you are interested in sending your child to a private school, make certain you can afford the tuition.

Genetics

Are there any diseases in either of your families you may pass on through genetics? If your child has a condition mandating a special school, you need to make certain you live in an area where this type of schooling is available or consider homeschooling your child. You may also need special equipment to care for your children, such as a wheelchair, leg or arm braces, or potential surgeries. Consider the possible consequences of having a child when there are known genetic diseases on either side. You must be able to handle the situation financially, emotionally, and physically.

—

This content is brought to you by Anne Davis.

Shutterstock