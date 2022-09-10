6 Ways to Ensure Your Child Is Safe Wherever They Are

—

Think back to when you were a kid. For the most part, did you think the world was simply a big playground? There’s a good chance you did. Maybe you played outside and ran all over with your friends without giving safety a second thought.

If you’re a parent now, though, you’re probably thinking a lot more about your child’s safety. Some of the same dangers still exist. They can get hurt while playing in the backyard. You must think about more than that, however. From the supermarket to school to being online — it’s important to teach your child to be safe wherever they are.

Keep reading for some helpful tips.

1. Stay Connected with a Smart Watch

There’s so much technology available these days, and your child may already be asking for some of it. A smartwatch for kids is one device you can feel good about giving them. The great news is that devices for kids are typically less expensive than a standard smartphone. Plus, they offer you a convenient way to communicate with your child.

Since it’s strapped to your kid’s wrist, they can always hear your call or reach you if they need help. Many smart watches also have a tracking feature, so you’ll know where your kid is. That can be a big help if you have a tween who likes to run around the neighborhood with friends. Keep in mind that many smartwatches don’t have cameras, so you won’t be able to see your child.

2. Act Out Situations

Lots of kids enjoy pretending and making up stories. Use this type of role-playing to your advantage. It can teach them about safety and give them the confidence they need to say no in uncomfortable situations. You’ll also have the chance to talk about scenarios and answer their questions.

Consider playing the “What If” game. What would they do if a stranger came up to them at recess? What would they do if they got separated from you while shopping? Let them practice being assertive and yelling. This prepares them for times when they might be in danger and need help immediately. Kids learn by practicing, so act out new scenarios often.

3. Talk About Body Safety

This conversation can be a difficult one to have. Many children are very shy about their bodies and don’t always like talking about them. That’s why this discussion is so important. Your child must understand that they never have to do something that makes them uncomfortable.

There are a few main facts to explain to your child about body safety. Tell them no one has a right to touch or take pictures of them. They must understand it’s OK to change their mind about letting someone touch them — especially if they start feeling uncomfortable. Make sure they know to tell you or another trusted adult if this type of situation ever happens.

4. Discuss Online Safety

When your children are little, it’s easy to keep them off the internet. With so many other things to play with, there’s no need for online videos or games. As they get older, though, living an internet-free life will be much harder. If nothing else, your kid will need the internet for their schoolwork. So, before they go online, talk with them about how to stay safe in the digital realm.

Fortunately, there are some simple ground rules for online safety . Tell them never to share their passwords or give out any personal information like their name, address, or school. Make a rule about no pictures — don’t post or send them to anyone. Teach them to stick with websites that start with “https” to be sure they’re secure.

Be sure you keep the computer out in the open, too. Sure, your kid might complain about having you look over their shoulder. It’s much safer to have the computer in the family room, though. Surfing the internet alone can be an invitation to trouble.

5. Talk about Guns

It’s no secret that guns present a big danger these days. From schools to movie theaters to churches, gun violence is appearing everywhere. That’s not something you can control. You can teach your child how to be safe if they ever come across a gun while playing, though.

The most important thing is to tell your child never to touch the gun. Explain that guns aren’t toys, and they can get hurt if they play with one. If they ever find one, they should immediately walk away from it and tell an adult.

6. Walk Them Through Emergency Response

As much as you want to be the one to keep your kids safe, sometimes emergency situations happen. For those cases — or if you’re not around — your child should know how to use the Emergency Response System. Yes, this means teaching your kid how to call 911. You’ll need to go a step further, though.

Try the question-answer method to get them thinking about how to use emergency services correctly. What number should they dial if something happens, and you can’t help? What information should they tell the emergency responder? Let them know it’s important to stay as calm as possible, even though it will be hard.

Then, go back to roleplaying. Let them pretend-practice dialing 911 with you playing the part of the emergency responder. Have the conversation several times. Doing this will help them learn to listen carefully and follow any instructions.

Today’s world is a very fun place. It can also be a dangerous one. As much as you’d like to be, you can’t be with your child all the time. You can still set them up for safety success, though. Follow these six tips, and you may worry a bit less.

