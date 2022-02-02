Bonding with Baby: Best Tips for New Fathers

—

An intense connection with the child is an essential parenting requirement for all parents. Well-established contact is necessary for all people, especially babies, regardless of age. The psychology of a child’s behavior is that they feel love, care, and affection only through feelings and experiences of contact with their parents.

A sincere interest in the child’s life and the desire to see all the changes in the baby will help parents maintain and preserve the relationship. Types and forms of contact vary depending on the age of the baby, but it should be understood that the connection will not arise by itself. It must be built even with an infant.

The formation of paternal love, unlike maternal feelings, is a more complex and long-term process. And it is not surprising: the connection between mother and child is conceived during pregnancy, and when the baby comes into the world, it only strengthens. The child’s birth also becomes a significant life event for the father, but a close relationship sometimes does not arise immediately.

The first steps in fatherhood

The baby is ready to “bond” with the father from birth. Create attachment by participating in daily care. Use all your free time to get closer with the baby, and it’s a great way to feel like a father. Be sure: in the long run, this “investment” will more than pay off and give you the opportunity to build a strong relationship with your child.

“Turning” into a father is one of the most significant moments in the lives of many men. And for a child, the father figure will determine a lot, not only in childhood but also in the future. The father’s influence on children and their development can be enormous. And it begins not sometime in the future, but right now.

Don’t be afraid to start

New dads are often afraid of their inexperience, and they think that they will not be able to handle the baby cleverly and do something wrong. Still, participating in daily care is the best way to gain valuable skills and develop self-confidence. These daily activities allow you to spend a lot of time with your baby, creating the foundation for a positive relationship.

Feeding as part of the baby care

Breast milk is the best food for your baby. While mom is learning to breastfeed, she will need your support. Provide practical help – bring water or a diaper, fix a pillow, be there for her. If breastfeeding is not possible for some reason, make an appointment to visit your pediatrician, who will recommend the best baby formula for your little one.

Pay attention to your little one’s “cues”

Babies communicate with adults through their bodies and behavior. If you pay attention to your baby’s gestures and tune in to his/her mood, after a while, you will accurately learn to identify all the needs.

Communication through touch

Your touch makes your baby feel safe and secure. Tactile sensations create trust and attachment. This is very important because adult-infant bonding stimulates the child’s brain development. Don’t be afraid to hold your crying baby. A smile makes the world a brighter place, and your baby will surely reach out to you. We’re sure you’ll succeed!

Always talk to your baby

Talk softly and gently when you carry or change your baby: “Let’s change the diaper. Isn’t that better? Don’t cry – we’ll be done soon.” Suppose the father communicates and plays with his son or daughter from early infancy. In that case, the baby gets used to the timbre of the father’s voice, to his manner of speaking and behaving, the father becomes more predictable to the child, and his whole image becomes more friendly.

Every word promotes your baby’s speech development and strengthens your relationship. Tell stories, read books and sing lullabies, no matter how far from perfect your vocals are. The smile of a newborn baby can melt even the stoniest heart.

Daddy time

Make at least one daily ritual exclusively Daddy’s. For example, let evening bathing take place under your guidance. Over time, it can be morning exercise or a bedtime story. It is essential to build your bond with your child. This way, you will feel more confident to handle any situation.

Perhaps at first, it will be easier for you to communicate with the baby alone, without prying eyes. Not all men can easily express their feelings about the baby. Minutes “face to face” can help daddy open up.

Relationship support

Having a baby can create extra tension in a couple. Try to keep a positive attitude and support each other in mastering parenting roles. A simple question about “how you feel?” will let your partner feel your care. Discussing everyday problems and exchanging ideas – is a good habit that will be helpful in the future. Brand-new parents should have private time for themselves. This will give you time to reset and spend time together as you did before your baby was born.

Self-education

Whether it’s your first or fifth child, there’s always something new to learn! Talk to other dads, read books for parents – sometimes you can find the answers to your questions there. But be critical about what you read: not all advice should be followed, not all ideas will work for your family.

All men should know that a good father is not a vocation, but their conscious choice, which means that every man has every chance to make it. In order to have a warm relationship with your son or daughter that you will keep, later on, learn to enjoy communicating with your child now.

Remember that a child who has grown up in love and attention will be happy, confident, and full of energy, which is the most important thing a parent can give his child.

Don’t get hung up on being the perfect, exemplary father. So you can grow in yourself an extra psychological complex. It is worth it to take some effort – and so you become the best dad. Could it be any other way?

