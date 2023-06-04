Choosing the Ideal Car for a College-Bound Teen Driver

—

Heading off to college is an exciting milestone in any teenager’s life — and if your teen is heading out to a university far away from home, it might be the right time in their life to get them a new car of their own. However, this purchase comes with a lot of important decisions to make.

When it comes to selecting the right vehicle for a college-bound teen driver, several factors need to be considered. Safety, reliability, and affordability take center stage, ensuring that the chosen car not only meets the student’s needs but also provides peace of mind for parents. The last thing you want is to watch your teen drive off in a vehicle that you don’t have faith in.

In this article, we explore the best kind of car to get for a teen driver going to college, focusing on the essential features that strike a balance between safety, reliability, functionality and affordability.

Safety Above All Else

Safety is paramount when it comes to choosing a car for a teen driver. Look for vehicles equipped with the latest safety features, including but not limited to:

Electronic Stability Control

Anti-lock Braking System

Traction Control System

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (such as Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning and Blind Spot Monitoring)

Additionally, cars with good crash test ratings from reputable organizations like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) should be prioritized.

Compact cars and sedans often offer better maneuverability and visibility, making them suitable options for young drivers. The safer choice you make, the less likely you have to worry about your teen getting into an accident or totaling the vehicle.

Reliability: A Crucial Factor

Reliability is crucial, especially for a college student who may be far from home — the last thing you want is to try to figure out how to help your teen fix a blown engine over the phone from hundreds of miles away. Opt for vehicles known for their longevity and low maintenance costs.

Research brands and models with a reputation for reliability, backed by positive reviews from both owners and automotive experts. It’s advisable to choose a car that has been well-maintained, with a documented service history, and a reasonable mileage.

When it comes to cars with a good reputation for reliability, several brands have consistently stood out over the years. While individual models can vary in reliability, the following car brands have generally received positive recognition for their dependable vehicles:

Toyota

Honda

Subaru

Mazda

Hyundai

Kia

However, it’s important to note that reliability can vary even within a brand, and it’s always recommended to research specific models and their respective model years for a comprehensive understanding of their reliability track record.

Affordability Is Important

Affordability is a significant consideration for most college students and their parents, especially now that car prices have been so significantly inflated by pandemic-related supply chain issues. Look for a car that offers a good balance between the purchase price, fuel efficiency, and maintenance costs.

Consider vehicles with smaller engines, as they tend to be more fuel-efficient and have lower insurance premiums. Compact and subcompact cars specifically may be a smarter choice for your teen, depending on their driving habits and cargo needs.

A good compromise between cargo space and size may be a hatchback — the lifting back door offers more space for transportation without requiring a larger, less fuel-efficient vehicle.

Used cars are often more affordable than new ones and can offer excellent value if thoroughly inspected, preferably by a trusted mechanic.

Additionally, researching local market prices and comparing deals from multiple sources can help secure the best possible price.

Consider Size And Practicality

While style and performance may be appealing, practicality should be a priority for college-bound students. With no mom and dad to rely on, your student will need a vehicle that can serve as an all-purpose car, from handling moving in and out of dorms to long-distance trips to casual grocery runs.

Opt for a car with adequate cargo space for moving belongings to and from the campus. Hatchbacks, compact SUVs, or crossover vehicles often provide a good compromise between size and versatility for a college-bound student.

Having sufficient passenger space for carpooling with friends can also be advantageous for your kid’s social life. A two-seater probably won’t do, therefore, but your teen probably doesn’t need three full rows either. For these purposes, a hatchback or sedan would work better than a full-size SUV or coupe model car.

What Technology Features Do You Need?

In today’s connected world, technology plays an essential role in a car.

Look for vehicles equipped with modern infotainment systems, Bluetooth connectivity, and advanced driver assistance features like blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and rearview cameras. These technologies can enhance the driving experience and promote safer habits for new drivers.

Features like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay may be particularly invaluable, especially for the ability to provide on-screen GPS directions.

Of course, make sure your teen knows safe driving habits before they head off for university — don’t fiddle with the screen while driving, and don’t let safety features take over the task of actually paying attention on the road.

Set Your Teen Up For Success

Selecting the right car for a college-bound teen driver requires careful consideration of safety, reliability, and affordability.

Prioritizing vehicles with excellent safety features, a track record of reliability, and affordable ownership costs is essential. Additionally, practicality and suitable technology should not be overlooked.

By taking these factors into account, parents and students can make an informed decision and choose a vehicle that meets their needs while ensuring a safe and enjoyable driving experience throughout the college years and beyond.

—

This content is brought to you by Bianca Benedi.

iStockPhoto