How To Motivate Your Child to Learn: Simple Ways That Will Help You

Surely every parent has at least once wondered – how to teach your child to be independent without the hassle and frustration? How to teach children to do their homework with joy, to make the learning process fun for the children themselves.

In recent years the practice of teachers shows that the number of children who do not want to learn is constantly increasing. It occurs even in children of primary school age.

Unwillingness to learn is manifested in the fact that children forget to do their homework, their textbooks and desks are a mess, in the classroom they draw, look out the window, talk to classmates, they are bored in class. Such children can blame their teachers for their bad grades, but most often they don’t care about their failure to learn at all.

Why don’t children want to learn? Even teachers with experience are not always ready to give an unambiguous answer to this question, but experts in essay writing service will try to give the simplest and most effective ways to motivate your child.

The reasons why children don’t want to learn are different, there are many of them. Let’s look at some of them

What affects the unwillingness to learn

1. The child is small for school. Parents think their children are ready for school if they see that they know a lot for their age. But even if your child is smart enough and you’re thinking about not taking him or her to kindergarten for an extra year, it doesn’t mean he or she is psychologically ready for school. Most likely, the child won’t be able to obey certain rules. In addition, it is more difficult for young children to sit for long periods of time in class without movement.

2. Conflicts with teachers. Often even teachers themselves don’t suspect a conflict with their students. They can notice that the pupil has poor grades, his behavior has changed, though, as it seems to the teacher, there was no conflict as such. In fact, the child may have heard unpleasant words in his address or harbored resentment about the teacher’s behavior. The child may feel depressed, feel afraid and develop a negative attitude towards the teacher. In most cases children don’t want to tell their parents about their fears related to school, it preserves the conflict and difficulties connected with it.

3. Conflicts with pupils. If such a problem has already developed, it is very difficult to straighten it out without consequences for the child.

4. Physical defects. For example, stuttering, trembling limbs and others. It is very difficult for children to come to terms with the idea that they are somehow different from their peers. It becomes especially difficult when defects cause mockery and laughter from classmates. Knowing his or her problem, the child does not want to become the center of attention, to feel humiliated and to appear at school unnecessarily.

5. Intrafamily conflicts. Scandals between parents and other members of the family. Often, because of his worries, such a child closes in on himself, he not only loses motivation to learn, but he is rarely interested in anything.

What types of motivation are there?

Motivation is one of the most important conditions for successful learning. The most important motives for students are the following:

cognitive, that is, the desire to know more, to become erudite; communicative – expansion of the circle of communication through an increase in the intellectual level and new acquaintances; emotional; self-development – the disclosure of their abilities and talents; position of a schoolboy; achievements; external – encouragement, punishment.

In addition, motives are divided into external (social) and internal (cognitive). An example of external motivation: “I have to pass the exam, so my parents don’t scold me. Intrinsic motivation: “I really like literature lessons, so I read at every free minute, I learn something new with every book I read.

Motivation to learn does not develop overnight, sometimes it takes a lot of effort and time. If you missed something when raising your child, it’s never too late to start building your relationship based on trust and understanding.

