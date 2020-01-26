Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Politics / White House For Sale

White House For Sale

Trump Inc: Lining their pockets.

by Leave a Comment

#TrumpInc didn’t drain the swamp, they flooded it. In this film we dive deep into how the Trumps are #LiningTheirPockets with your taxpayer dollars. Want to prevent another Trump inauguration? Want to end the corruption?

00:04
January 20th 2017 will be remembered as
00:10
the day the people became the rulers of
00:14
this nation again for too long a small
00:18
group in our nation’s capital has reaped
00:21
the rewards of government while the
00:24
people have borne the cost today anyone
00:28
can book an event at a Trump Golf Club
00:30
or hotel with the profits going to
00:33
President Trump a string of examples of
00:40
Donald Trump trying to profit off his
00:42
government job Washington flourished but
00:46
the people did not share in its wealth
00:49
new questions about alleged corruption
00:51
of the administration routing government
00:53
spending your money too Trump Resorts
00:56
[Music]
01:26
their victories have not been your
01:29
victories their triumphs have not been
01:33
your trials federal prosecutors are
01:36
looking at whether any money was
01:38
inappropriately spent by the Trump
01:40
inauguration and then also the donors to
01:44
the Trump Organization were donating in
01:46
order to buy access or change Trump
01:49
administration policies
02:01
the Establishment protected itself but
02:05
not the citizens of our country
02:08
[Music]
02:18
and while they celebrated in our
02:22
nation’s capital there was little to
02:25
celebrate for struggling families all
02:28
across our land
02:31
Trump is currently a litigant in a
02:34
number of private lawsuits a lawsuit to
02:36
determine if he violated the
02:38
Constitution a lawsuit that accuses
02:39
President Trump of profiting from his
02:41
presidency
02:44
[Music]
02:48
we are transferring power from
02:51
Washington DC and giving it back to you
02:55
the people
02:57
[Music]
03:11
[Music]

About Brave New Films

Brave New Films has created a quick-strike capability that informs the public, challenges corporate media with the truth, and motivates people to take action on social issues nationwide.

You are critical to advancing these hard-hitting political campaigns. We can't create a nation of socially conscious activists alone.

Find them on Facebook

 

