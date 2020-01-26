White House For Sale

#TrumpInc didn’t drain the swamp, they flooded it. In this film we dive deep into how the Trumps are #LiningTheirPockets with your taxpayer dollars. Want to prevent another Trump inauguration? Want to end the corruption?
00:04
January 20th 2017 will be remembered as
00:10
the day the people became the rulers of
00:14
this nation again for too long a small
00:18
group in our nation’s capital has reaped
00:21
the rewards of government while the
00:24
people have borne the cost today anyone
00:28
can book an event at a Trump Golf Club
00:30
or hotel with the profits going to
00:33
President Trump a string of examples of
00:40
Donald Trump trying to profit off his
00:42
government job Washington flourished but
00:46
the people did not share in its wealth
00:49
new questions about alleged corruption
00:51
of the administration routing government
00:53
spending your money too Trump Resorts
00:56
[Music]
01:26
their victories have not been your
01:29
victories their triumphs have not been
01:33
your trials federal prosecutors are
01:36
looking at whether any money was
01:38
inappropriately spent by the Trump
01:40
inauguration and then also the donors to
01:44
the Trump Organization were donating in
01:46
order to buy access or change Trump
01:49
administration policies
02:01
the Establishment protected itself but
02:05
not the citizens of our country
02:08
[Music]
02:18
and while they celebrated in our
02:22
nation’s capital there was little to
02:25
celebrate for struggling families all
02:28
across our land
02:31
Trump is currently a litigant in a
02:34
number of private lawsuits a lawsuit to
02:36
determine if he violated the
02:38
Constitution a lawsuit that accuses
02:39
President Trump of profiting from his
02:41
presidency
02:44
[Music]
02:48
we are transferring power from
02:51
Washington DC and giving it back to you
02:55
the people
02:57
[Music]
03:11
[Music]
—
Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood
◊♦◊
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Leave a Reply
.