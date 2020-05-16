15 Signs You’re Living with a Narcissist

We are unable to effectively deal with a situation if we don’t know what we’re actually dealing with. Understanding the signs of narcissism and the psychological meaning behind them is key to understanding, education, reaction, and response. So it’s important to know if you are you living with a narcissist.

You may be married to, a child of, or a parent to someone who is displaying the signs and symptoms of narcissism. This information serves to educate to enable you to have an understanding and to acquire more personal-power in the relationship.

In the next video, I will be offering information on how to effectively deal with the narcissist in your life.

Photo: iStock