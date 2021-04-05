Eleven months of separation

Nothing but an aching heart

What else is in my control

To keep us from drifting apart

It is hard not to be doubtful

Of the dream and reality we paint

Will distance one day disappear

Without even the next reunion date?

Only the wind howls and trees tremble

No signs of warmth in today’s morning

Darkness in the sky

Here come the Winter weeks

The thought of you here

Our legs entwined in the sheets

I guess this is what it must feel like

To have a dream after a dream

Instead our reality

Is to check the night’s call

Are you still here with me?

Or did our connection fall?

I know it seems a little pathetic

That is this all we can do

But remember the goal we have

Together, we need to get through

Despite the distance and tormenting strain

Those fourteen days with you

Removed any built-up pain

I have no idea how

One can make me feel this way

I know even if I had this forever

I’d still be asking for an extra day

Holding our memories close to me

Again we go our separate paths

I replay that day at the airport

That’s when I saw you last

Sadness is not the theme of this tale

Although you are who I miss

I am grateful to have you in my life

Because experience tells me this

I can stomach another test

Of being isolated and alone

This has been the story of us

Beating what distance has thrown

I will embrace the setbacks

And the challenges that will come, too

If at the end, I am promised

A moment with you

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—

