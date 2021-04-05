Eleven months of separation
Nothing but an aching heart
What else is in my control
To keep us from drifting apart
It is hard not to be doubtful
Of the dream and reality we paint
Will distance one day disappear
Without even the next reunion date?
Only the wind howls and trees tremble
No signs of warmth in today’s morning
Darkness in the sky
Here come the Winter weeks
The thought of you here
Our legs entwined in the sheets
I guess this is what it must feel like
To have a dream after a dream
Instead our reality
Is to check the night’s call
Are you still here with me?
Or did our connection fall?
I know it seems a little pathetic
That is this all we can do
But remember the goal we have
Together, we need to get through
Despite the distance and tormenting strain
Those fourteen days with you
Removed any built-up pain
I have no idea how
One can make me feel this way
I know even if I had this forever
I’d still be asking for an extra day
Holding our memories close to me
Again we go our separate paths
I replay that day at the airport
That’s when I saw you last
Sadness is not the theme of this tale
Although you are who I miss
I am grateful to have you in my life
Because experience tells me this
I can stomach another test
Of being isolated and alone
This has been the story of us
Beating what distance has thrown
I will embrace the setbacks
And the challenges that will come, too
If at the end, I am promised
A moment with you
—
This post was previously published on medium.com.
***
—
Photo credit: iStockphoto.com
.