Emotional Labour Returns!

We’re back with a bonus episode during our hiatus to discuss an email we received about none other than everyone’s favorite topic: Emotional Labour! Is emotional labour gendered? Or should we just all focus on doing the right thing and stop segmenting these problems as male or female?
Hosts and producers:
Nastaran Tavakoli-Far and Daniel Carroll
Co-producers:
Sam Baker and Jonathan Blackwell
