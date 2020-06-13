Ending the Cycle of Heated Arguments

You’re being grilled in an argument with your significant other, feeling as though you’re being pushed into the corner, feeling that you must over-explain yourself, and ultimately feeling as if you are in survival mode. What do you do?

More often than not, you come out of the proverbial corner reacting, wrenching up the argument, getting angrier and louder. When we get into an emotional argument, we react and by reacting we escalate the situation and nothing gets resolved. Instead, the way we argue, the way we react, gets dissected by the other person, our reaction gets used as forever ammunition, and then there is no solution and you are left feeling guilty and beat down.

Are you tired of not getting to a solution with your significant other? Are you ready to communicate with your significant other in a more successful solution-based way? Are you ready to end that cycle? Watch this video and get the information to help you to understand the dissection of an argument, understanding how reaction causes retaliation, and how to move toward a reveal or solution. Don’t let your reaction get you pulled into another argument.

Photo: iStock