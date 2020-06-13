Get Daily Email
Home / Sex & Relationships / Ending the Cycle of Heated Arguments

Ending the Cycle of Heated Arguments

Stop toxic behavior, get out of survival mode, and put an end to arguments that nobody can win.

You’re being grilled in an argument with your significant other, feeling as though you’re being pushed into the corner, feeling that you must over-explain yourself, and ultimately feeling as if you are in survival mode. What do you do?

More often than not, you come out of the proverbial corner reacting, wrenching up the argument, getting angrier and louder. When we get into an emotional argument, we react and by reacting we escalate the situation and nothing gets resolved. Instead, the way we argue, the way we react, gets dissected by the other person, our reaction gets used as forever ammunition, and then there is no solution and you are left feeling guilty and beat down.

Are you tired of not getting to a solution with your significant other? Are you ready to communicate with your significant other in a more successful solution-based way? Are you ready to end that cycle? Watch this video and get the information to help you to understand the dissection of an argument, understanding how reaction causes retaliation, and how to move toward a reveal or solution. Don’t let your reaction get you pulled into another argument.

◊♦◊

Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here.

Photo: iStock

About Ashley Berges

Dedicated to advocating a new perspective for people, and offering them the necessary tools to create an authentic, fabulous life - Ashley Berges, syndicated talk show host of Live Your True Life PERSPECTIVES, creator, and host of The Celebrity PERSPECTIVE (a new web series launching this fall), is also renowned life coach, in-demand keynote speaker, contemporary philosopher, acclaimed author and clinical psychologist.

With over 100k followers on social media and a show that airs six days a week, both nationally and internationally on multiple platforms & networks including iTunes, Spreaker, iHeart Radio, Radio Monterey, KLIF 570 News, and Identify Radio UK.  Ashley, often called “The Man Whisperer,” champions her knowledge and experience to coach people on how to: expose dating, sex and relationship pitfalls, deftly navigate through divorce, face the challenges of the family afterward, cultivate influential leadership skills, and champion your true life.  She has  authored the celebrated book “Live Your True Life” and her latest “The 10 Day Challenge to Live Your True Life,”  the guidebook for busy people who want to make valuable changes to their life.

Find Ashley at AshleyBerges.com or on Facebook.

