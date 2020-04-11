How Love Bombing Plus Narcissistic Abuse Adds up to a Trauma Bond

Trauma bonding, love bombing and narcissistic abuse go hand and hand. That’s because narcissistic abuse with the use of love bombing helps to create a trauma bond. Watch this video to understand how all three of these components come together in a perfect storm to manifest a highly toxic relationship.

Photo: iStock