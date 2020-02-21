Risk and Romance: Going All-In or Hedging Your Heart

—

There is no doubt that the entire scope of human relationships is changing. Put it down to what you will – economics, technology, and human evolution and so on – one thing is certain – the way we interact with each other at the moment is vastly different from the way it was done 100 years ago; hell, it’s vastly different from the way it was done 20 years ago.

But in the midst of these drastic changes, one thing remains the same: going into any human relationship requires taking a risk. Depending on how far are you willing to go, and how deeply you are willing to commit, it can even become a really huge risk; a matter of life and death for some.

What Makes Love So Tough

One word: trust. This is, in fact, the basis of all human relationships. It doesn’t matter whether you met your partner on a dating app or in a synagogue, no serious relationship can survive without trust. And that is where things start to get really tricky.

The irony is that for a relationship to survive, partners must trust each other. And we all want our relationships to survive, of course, because we know that once we go into a deep commitment and things end up not working out, we’re left with great hurt and pain that can last a really long time, and cause really big damages.

And then again, the bigger the trust the less likely the relationship is to fail. But the irony is that the bigger the trust, also, the more destructive the fallout tends to be. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is what makes love so tough.

Going All In

So, on one hand, you have the option of going all in, giving the relationship your strongest commitment and dedication. Investing your time and energy, insured putting your heart on the line. All in the hopes that by so doing you put yourself in a better place to enjoy the utmost happiness, knowing at the same time that by so doing if you ever do get hurt, the pain would be unbearable.

Hedging Your Heart

Or, you choose to safeguard your heart. Build a hedge around it, so to speak. So that no strong emotion comes in. You play around, have as much fun as you can, and derive the little happiness you can, even though you know there’s a chance for much more. But you don’t want to get hurt so you play it safe. Take life as it comes.

The Solution

Matters of the heart are complicated. And most times there is never a simple solution. There is one thing to consider, though, a tenet by which one can choose to go through life without regrets. It is an old saying summarised simply as this: All or Nothing.

There is no point in living life on a fence. The entire point of life is to go out of our comfort zone and take risks. Sure, it’s always great danger once you expose yourself; but there is also great joy in it. Great joy beyond possible comprehension.

Verdict

Here’s an idea: yes, risk and romance are intertwined. But as the saying goes – no risk, no reward. And the reward, in this case, is well worth it. So when faced with the choice of guarding your heart or going all in, we say go all in every time. Take your brain with you, of course, but most times the heart wants what it wants.

—

