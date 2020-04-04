Why Do We Go Back to Toxic Relationships in Times of Uncertainty and Fear?

Toxic relationships are something many of us are accustomed to because we’ve experienced them for a large part of our life. It’s normal for us to break up with someone who’s toxic and then in times of uncertainty and fear (like right now) we reminisce about the relationship and have thoughts about getting back together.

We review old arguments, turning them inward and finding our faults, how we could have been better, then we begin to fear that we may never find someone else. Finally, we break down emotionally and text our ex even against our better judgment.

In today’s video, I am explaining why you are thinking of going back or have already gotten back with your ex and I will offer information on how to stop this toxic cycle.

Are you ready to move past toxic relationships? I’ve created a MasterClass, a 10 video coaching series, that you can watch from the comfort of your home. This MasterClass will be your guiding light to overcoming the cycle of toxicity and taking back your personal power.

