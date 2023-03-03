How to Speed up Muscle Recovery

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide fitness or medical advice.

Eating healthy foods and sleeping well are the best ways to help your muscles recover.

Still, certain foods and muscle recovery supplements can help reduce the time your body needs to recover from a sports injury or a heavy workout.

But what helps muscle recovery?

Building a more consistent fitness program using these seven proven tips will maximize muscle recovery and boost your fitness goals:

1. Do a proper warm-up.

An effective warm-up may reduce muscle soreness and injury risk.

Warming up before deadlifts and pull-ups is crucial.

Your warm-up should include dynamic stretching to activate the muscles you will use during your workout.

2. Overload gradually.

In progressive overload training, workouts become increasingly challenging over time. Intensity should be gradually increased in resistance training programs.

You will continuously challenge your body using progressive overload without pushing it beyond its limits. Workouts’ volume, intensity, density, and frequency should be adjusted regularly, and you should listen to your body.

No pain doesn’t mean you’re not working hard or making progress!

3. Hydrate.

Hydration is essential to overall health and post-workout recovery, including muscle repair. Drink at least two litres of water daily, or more if you’re active and sweat a lot.

It is more important to drink fluids after exercise to rehydrate and recover.

Magnesium, potassium, calcium, and sodium are electrolytes found in most foods. During muscle contractions, these minerals get used up and are essential for your nervous system.

Eating fruit and veg can help you recover enough electrolytes for muscle recovery. You can replenish electrolytes after a workout by drinking milk, coconut water, or a fruit smoothie.

4. Cool down

When you cool down after a workout, your heart rate and blood pressure gradually recover.

You can cool down your body by walking on the treadmill for 5-10 minutes after a tough workout or HIIT session.

Once your heart rate has slowed, static stretching can improve your range of motion and prevent you from feeling so tight the next day.

5. Snack after your workout.

You can improve muscle recovery by giving muscles the nutrients they need after a workout.

In the first 60-90 minutes after exercise, the body is most effective in replacing carbohydrates and promoting muscle growth and repair. Maximizing your recovery during that first 90-minute window is essential.

If you’re in a rush or won’t be able to eat for a while, you can make a smoothie ahead of time, have some fruit with yogurt, have peanut butter on toast, or choose a protein powder shake if you don’t have much time to eat.

6. Use muscle recovery supplements.

Post-workout muscle recovery supplements are a great way to speed up your recovery.

Supplements like SARMs (selective androgen receptor modulators) target fat and muscle androgen receptors. They give a testosterone-like boost without the adverse side effects usually associated with testosterone.

The increase of lean muscle they provide can also aid muscle healing.

Some of the best SARMS for muscle growth and recovery are:

LGD-4033, known as Ligandrol. As a result of this SARM’s increased muscle mass and testosterone, you recover faster from injuries and workout-related muscle stress.

Andarine S-4 is another of the best SARMs for muscle growth, as it quickly increases muscle mass and fat loss.

Combining Creatine with resistance training consistently improves muscular strength.

As an athlete recovers from intense training, creatine may help reduce muscle damage and inflammation and replenish glycogen stores.

Ensure you only buy safe SARMs UK and worldwide, and always check with your doctor before taking any supplements.

7. Take your rest days.

Getting good sleep and rest can speed up muscle repair, so you’ll feel energized and ready to go.

Take at least one day of complete rest (rather than active recovery) every seven to ten days to allow your body to recover and adapt from demanding physical activity. Take more rest if you need it.

How can I help my muscles recover faster?

The recovery process after a workout is unique to every one of us.

The amount and type of rest a person needs depends on their fitness level, exercise history, workout frequency, duration, intensity, and type.

But if you follow the tips above and listen to your body, you’ll be on the right track to faster and more effective muscle recovery to hit your fitness goals.

