Safety First – Follow These 6 Tips For a Safe Mountain Bike Ride

Mountain biking is thrilling. However, it’s an activity laden with risks and danger, especially if you are not aware of the risks and adequately prepared for them. For instance, loose surfaces and rocky bumps on the mountain roads are not uncommon for bikers to encounter when they are out and about with their mountain bike.

If you are new to this, you should consider giving yourself a safety check to avoid considerable risks associated with mountain biking. Here’s a list of safety tips to ensure that your experience remains a nice one.

Why Is Safety an Important Factor to Consider?

Mountain bikes are otherwise considered to be safe, provided that you maintain all safety requirements. For example, for downhill paths and round bent roads, you need to slow down and monitor your speed to prevent potential slips and falls.

One of the things you can do is to make sure that you check whether your brakes are functioning properly before you begin your ride. While you are at it, check the condition of your mountain bike tires too. It should be inflated properly, as otherwise, you may face “pinch punctures.” Be sure to carry a portable puncture repair kit for convenience.

When you are out with your mountain bike on your own, you should also install a GPS system in case you get lost in isolated areas. Keep in mind that it is possible for you to lose network frequency, so counting just on your phone is not a great idea.

We highly advise you to let someone know about your biking trip so that, in case of an emergency, they can look out for you. And for any serious accidents, you should immediately call for medical support by dialing your local police or ambulance services.

Safety Tips For Mountain Biking

Firstly, you should give your mountain bike a thorough check before you take it out. If you already own one, you might also want to get it serviced.

For first-time buyers, make sure you choose a bike that meets certain factors. For good-quality mountain bikes, you may want to consider lightweight bikes with top-of-the-line specifications. Trust us, it makes all the difference when you ride hilly areas. However, if you are only keen on taking it out a few times throughout the year, it’s best not to rip your pockets for it. For serious and advanced riders, it is suitable to buy machines that will let you enjoy their rides frequently.

You can seek help for existing buyers or mountain bike enthusiasts for guidance too. But generally speaking, the following factors are the ones that you must keep in mind to ensure that you have a thrilling yet secure biking experience:

1. Specifications

It’s essential to focus on getting the right frame size for road bikes. Know that a smoother ride means a better experience and better control management.

Opt for a front suspension bike which is known as a “hardtail” machine, particularly designed for faster uphill rides. However, it all comes down to personal preference, so consider the other factors before you make a final decision.

2. Helmet

This should be the first thing on your safety plan for both off-road and on-road riders. Mountain biking in particular demands that riders wear their helmets at all times. It is not uncommon to encounter minor accidents, if not major injuries, at some point in your journey. Furthermore, riding without a helmet may result in serious injuries, especially during downhill journeys.

Moreover, head injuries can cause permanent injuries, and paralysis, and often be fatal too. A helmet will protect you from such dangers.

3. Wear The Right Clothes

Many trail centers are vastly popular for their freeriding and downhill trails. It’s perfect for expert riders who can get the opportunity to tackle multiple obstacles and jumps, mostly at a high speed. You may have noticed that such riders are often wearing full-body armor when riding, and it makes complete sense. You don’t want to hurt yourself in the process of having fun with your bike.

If body armor sounds too extreme for you, you may want to consider covering your legs, and arms fully with proper biking attires.

4. First Aid Kit

Experiencing tumbles at a high speed, that too in rocky, hilly terrain can be dangerous. Sudden falls and slips may result in broken bones and serious cuts. However, if you carry a first aid kit for your mountain bike journey, you may be able to treat injuries timely.

Wound dressing, antiseptics, latex gloves, plasters, painkillers, and bandaids should be included in your first aid kit. Needless to say, first aid kits are life-savers, especially for mountain bikers.

5. Bike Gloves

For better handlebar grips on your mountain bike, you should always wear gloves. It is exceptionally useful for extreme weather conditions too.

Whether it’s too hot, or cold, your skin should not be exposed while biking, as it can lead to unwanted skin problems. In case you fall off your bike, wear bike gloves that will protect your fingers properly. Make sure you buy the right size when you purchase them.

6. Eyes Protection

Mountain bike riders should take this very seriously. Wearing sunglasses during daytime rides is an absolute necessity. This is because you don’t want anything getting in your eyes while you are cycling away. It also minimizes glare on sunny days and protects flies and debris from interfering with your vision.

Purchase a bike-specific eye protector that has an interchangeable lens function. It allows you to see clearly even in different light conditions.

It is not uncommon to see bike riders wearing ski goggles on their journey. You could also look into those if you don’t own a pair of mountain bike sunglasses already.

Conclusion

Mountain bikes are not totally unsafe if you are concerned. Safety factors can be eliminated if you follow these tips for a safer mountain bike ride.

If you have friends and family who are mountain bike enthusiasts, seek advice from them too. Discuss potential risks and hazards that they have faced while riding. In addition to the tips and safety checks that you just learned in this article, their practical experience can help you prepare for your next mountain bike adventure . Good luck!

This content is brought to you by Shawn Richard.

iStockPhoto