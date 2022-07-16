3 Features to Look for in a VDR Provider

—

A virtual data room, or VDR, is the most secure approach to file storage and file sharing for your business. But not all VDR providers are created equal. The best VDR providers make security their top priority, ensure their technology is easy to use, and offer excellent support when you need it. Ideally, you’ll take your new provider for a test drive before you commit to using it for your business. Of course, the first step is to look at their feature list.

1. How Committed Are They to Security?

Security is the number one reason to sign up with a VDR provider. A company with an ISO 27001 certification has gone the extra mile to offer the protection you need. With data security, it’s not just about doing one thing right. A VDR provider has to be committed to security. They accomplished this by creating a framework and procedures that account for all the possibilities.

If you’re a techie, look into the security measures your VDR provider puts into place. For example, how do they encrypt the data you’re storing and sending? Encryption methods can become outdated, just like everything else in the industry. What is their average uptime? You want your servers to be accessible as close to 100% of the time as possible.

2. Is It Easy to Use?

Virtual data rooms are the best thing cyber security offers. However, just because the technology behind the scenes is complicated doesn’t mean it should be difficult for you and your employees to use. If you’re not the only one relying on the VDR for your business, it might be smart to let other people in the company test it during the trial period.

It’s okay if you don’t know how to use the software just by looking at it. But there should be some simple instructions on what to do, such as a comprehensive FAQ page. Don’t forget to take the support team for a trial run, too, because that’s another important feature you don’t want to be without.

3. What Kind of Support Can You Expect?

Maybe trialing new products or software is a walk in the park for you, and you don’t have questions for the support team. For most people, that’s probably not the case, especially if you’re new to using virtual data rooms. During your trial period or even before that, contact customer support and evaluate the response. Was your question answered in a timely manner, or do you still need clarification even after they reached out? While the support staff will change over time as employees come and go, the level of support should stay the same.

It’s not a simple process to choose the right VDR provider, but honing in on the important features can help you get started. With a CapLinked virtual data room , you don’t have to worry about security, ease of use, and customer support. Ideally, you’ll go through the list of features and then take the product for a trial run.

