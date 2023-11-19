A Day in the Life with CELLSNAPP!™: Streamlining Your Activities

—

Imagine a busy business professional or school teacher who’s also a new parent, constantly checking on countless projects while following up with their child’s demanding needs by quickly switching between their work and personal phones. With the success of their business riding on one suite of apps and their child’s welfare riding on another, they don’t have time to get tangled up with which pocket is vibrating or unable to check one phone because the other is chiming out of control. This is a typical example of a surprisingly new common customer segment: dual-phone users. Luckily for them, there’s a new solution to solve this daily occurrence: CELLSNAPP!™

CELLSNAPP!™ is a one-of-a-kind, first-to-market solution for dual-phone users, cleverly connecting one phone to another so they can be held in a single hand, rotated independently, and kept as a joined pair to ensure they are never misplaced or forgotten. When moving quickly from one meeting to another or one job to the next baseball practice, the dual-phone user equipped with CELLSNAPP!™ can now efficiently check notifications on one phone, then switch to the other with a simple flip of the wrist to sort through their other phone’s notifications with equal efficiency.

Professionals from all fields have regularly seen a fellow coworker struggling to juggle two phones. In a recent poll conducted by the minds behind CELLSNAPP!™, 34% of Premium LinkedIn members polled identified themselves as people who used two cell phones. This represents a very substantial share of working professionals–millions of people with time too valuable to waste—dealing with the unnecessary burden of time and mental pressure from their double-phone lifestyle, which CELLSNAPP!™ can and does erase.

With CELLSNAPP!™, The two-phone lifestyle now becomes an asset instead of a headache. With this simple solution, you can seamlessly slot both phones into a briefcase when leaving the office. At home, take your work phone and magnetize it to your fridge on silent – it is highly visible at a distance and easily monitored for any emergencies. Otherwise, it’s right where you left it come Monday morning. Snap together, and you have connectivity to both the most important aspects of your life in one hand.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When walking into the office, pick up a call from a family member on one phone; while talking, your boss calls you on the other, and your first caller is placed on mute while you talk to the other. Once finished, you switch back by placing the caller on speaker; requesting your schedule, you email them a file from your work phone in lieu of dinner that evening. All done with the flip of the wrist and without breaking stride through the car parking lot and into the office building. This simple scenario demonstrates the true value of CELLSNAPP!™ as a utility device.

CELLSNAPP!™ is all about versatility. More than a carry case, holster, or pouch, CELLSNAPP!™ is now your real-time utility solution for a busy two-phone lifestyle, which has become common-place for 1 in 3 work professionals as of 2023.

Check out CELLSNAPP!™ today and see what the hype is all about. #2phonesolutions #cellsnapp #carsnapp #cadisnapp

—

This content is brought to you by Noen Noah

Photos provided by the author.