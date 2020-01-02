Get Daily Email
Home / Technology / Court Tosses $1B Sought by Viacom From YOUTUBE

Court Tosses $1B Sought by Viacom From YOUTUBE

A decision from a federal district court in new york today affirmed that online hosts shouldn’t have to pay if their users are infringing.

By Sherwin Siy

A decision from a federal district court in New York today affirmed that online hosts shouldn’t have to pay if their users are infringing. The opinion, issued by Judge Louis Stanton of the Southern District of New York, found on summary judgment that Google and YouTube qualified for the safe harbors of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. By acting to take down infringing postings when it was notified of them, YouTube was able to meet the standards of the law, despite the fact that Viacom complained that YouTube generally knew that infringing works were on the site.

I have to admit that my first reaction upon reading the opinion was simply, “Man, that’s a lot of blockquotes.” Judge Stanton fills nearly the first fifteen pages of a thirty-page opinion with straight quotations from the legislative history of the DMCA, and follows that up with quote after quote and citation after citation of cases that have ruled on these issues.

But there’s something telling in that. The wealth of legislative history and precedent visible in this opinion shows just how uncontroversial the decision is. An online host is only liable if it doesn’t take down specific instances of infringement it actually knows about. That’s been well established, as have the principles that the host doesn’t have a duty to actively monitor everything on the site, or that the online service can do more than merely store works. If the parties involved here had been a small video blogger and a local bulletin board, this case would have attracted almost no media attention, because it’s not breaking any new legal ground. The amount of attention—the reason this is a big deal—is really due to the size of the companies and the numbers at stake. The only new ground that could have been broken would have been if the judge had deviated from the history of the statute and the ever-lengthening line of precedent that reaches just the same conclusion.

This post was previously published on publicknowledge.org and this work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution ShareAlike 3.0 License.

 

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About Public Knowledge

Mission Statement

Public Knowledge promotes freedom of expression, an open internet, and access to affordable communications tools and creative works. We work to shape policy on behalf of the public interest.

Our Core Work
Public Knowledge works at the intersection of copyright, telecommunications, and internet
law, at a time when these fields are converging. PK's experience in all three areas puts it in
an ideal position to advocate for policies that serve the public interest. Learn more about how we choose issues to promote the public interest.

What Public Knowledge does:

Ensure universal access to affordable and open networks
Promote creativity through balanced copyright
Advance government transparency and the public’s access to knowledge
Uphold and protect consumer rights
Oppose policies that would slow technology, impede innovation, shrink the public domain, or limit fair use
Educate the press, the public, and policymakers using plain-language analysis, white papers, blog posts, and videos
Produce events that provide a forum for policymakers, the public, industry, and the press to exchange ideas about our core issues
Public Knowledge is a 501(c)(3) organization.

