Elon Musk Neuralink Technology Creating Brain-Machine Interfaces To Aid Paralysis

Elon Musk has been dreaming of making technological advances for many years. Along with his team at Neuralink, the entrepreneur has worked hard to make those dreams come true.

In an effort to help those involved in any kind of serious paralysis accident, the company has been creating brain-machine interfaces (BMIs). These work through tiny threads in a computer chip that can possibly be used at home.

The plan is that these much more lasting and portable devices will one day soon replace big and cumbersome devices used as interfaces now.

If the company is able to get approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, clinical trials can start. This will likely change the lives of paralysis accident victims in the United States and possibly the world.

Neuralink technology could very well create a future that most only thought possible in movies.

How Does The Technology Work?

A module sits outside the wearer’s head and receives information from the threads placed in the brain. It all happens wirelessly and the chip, called the N1 sensor, is controlled by an iPhone app.

To insert the threads, four holes of eight millimeters will be drilled into the skull of the receiver.

It will then read and transmit data and amplify signals from the brain.

Of course, this kind of procedure comes with risks as well as rewards. Even professionals who have dealt with many paralysis accident cases are optimistic about Nearalink’s future.

“While the advancement of BMIs may concern some people given the futuristic and cutting-edge nature of the technology, BMIs have the potential for helping those who suffer from debilitating injuries. For that reason, the technology ought to be developed further,” wrote a popular Los Angeles paralysis attorney (source) on Elon Musk’s new technology, who is thoroughly engaged in topic.

Neuralink must be careful when starting human trials though. An error in such health & wellness tech can be the spark of a mammoth paralysis lawsuit or class action suit for Musk.

Getting The Job Done

Any procedure that is focused around the brain is a delicate one that needs to be approached with care.

Implanting threads into the brain of someone who was in a paralysis accident and left immobile is no exception.

For now, a robot is tasked with doing the brain surgery. According to Neuralink, It has successfully placed the threads in the brains of animals.

The machine will be able to keep a steady ‘hand’ and remain calm when working on the brain. This is something that makes it a much safer and more reliable operator than a human who could get nervous.

Elon Musk has excitedly shared his vision for the BMIs and what it will do not only for paralyzed people but those with brain-related diseases.

He hopes to help scientists learn more about brain disorders and treat them effectively, Additionally, he hopes to enhance the brain and preserve it for a better future.

He added that he wants to achieve a form of symbiosis with Artificial Intelligence, but that is a secondary objective. Wearers can choose if that is something they wish to have.

Neuralink Origins

Neuralink was founded in 2016 as a medical research company. Since then, the company has added to their staff many high-profile neuroscientists who studied at various universities.

The president of Neuralink, Max Hodak, was not sure if Neuralink technology is a good idea. However, Musk was able to convince him of his passion and drive.

He stated that the team did not want any wires that have to come through a wearer’s skin. It should also last longer and not need to be removed after a few years. That’s how the wireless chip design came to be.

Now, Neuralink hopes to change the lives of millions and bring about a new era of technology for humanity.

