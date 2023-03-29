How Emerging Security Technology is Enhancing Local Campus Safety

—

In a recent survey , college students ranked excessive drinking, walking home alone, theft, robbery, and sexual assault as their primary concerns when it comes to campus safety.

Traditionally, campuses have relied on physical barriers, security guards, and basic video cameras as primary security solutions. Over the years technological advancements have allowed the development of new security technologies. Through their implementation, campuses can significantly boost the level of security students, teachers, and staff can enjoy on campus.

Let’s look at some of the most effective security technologies when it comes to campus safety .

Modern access control solutions to ensure only authorized personnel can enter

One way to make college campuses safer is by implementing solutions that prevent unauthorized people from accessing the premises. This would make it difficult for thieves, vandals, and external sexual predators to commit criminal acts while on the premises.

Access control solutions should be installed in different spots, including main entrances, dormitories , classrooms, parking lots, administrative areas, and server rooms.

The most basic types of access control tech include keypads, card readers, and fob readers. Nowadays, it’s also possible for authorized individuals to use their smartphones as a substitute for traditional credentials. This adds an extra layer of safety, as mobile devices typically require a passcode and would therefore be difficult to use by strangers when stolen or lost.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

For areas that require additional security, such as administrative offices and server rooms, you could also consider installing facial recognition devices that work by scanning the biometrics of authorized personnel. It would be best if you also considered implementing a multi-factor authentication procedure (MFA) which requires the user to show two or more credentials before being granted access to the restricted area. For example, a staff member who needs to access the server room may have to enter a PIN first and then pass a biometric scan.

Using video analytics to detect suspicious activities

Classroom security cameras have been used for many decades as a tool to boost campus security. However, recent technological developments allow campuses to strengthen their video security strategy by installing video analytics software.

This solution uses AI and deep learning to analyze large volumes of video footage that were collected by video cameras. Through this analysis, the software can detect irregular patterns that may result from suspicious activities and alert campus security immediately.

For example, video analytics can detect when an intruder is roaming around the campus at night or if an individual has been loitering around a specific entrance for more than just a few minutes. It can also identify other safety hazards, like overcrowded areas and potentially dangerous objects that were left in public.

Video analytics can also be used to identify shortcomings in the security infrastructure. These insights can help campus managers make improvements and upgrade the current security system.

Installing door and window sensors to detect break-in attempts more effectively

These sensors can detect when doors and windows are opened and respond by triggering an alarm or another security response. Implementing these solutions allows security staff and authorities to respond very quickly during a break-in.

The most common types of window and door sensors are contact sensors, which are quite affordable and very easy to install. Contact sensors consist of two parts: one is attached to the door or window’s frame, and the other is attached to the door or window itself. When these two components come into contact, an alert is triggered. You should install these sensors on all doors and windows that intruders could use to break into private areas.

If you want to detect irregular movements in different areas of the campus (e.g., hallways or classrooms), you can use motion detectors, which work by detecting any changes in the environment’s infrared radiation. Another option is to install glass break detectors, which are able to detect vibrations from breaking glasses.

Implementing an integrated alarm system for maximum effectiveness

An integrated alarm system can receive inputs from all the devices that are part of the campus’ security strategy. It should effectively be communicated with access control solutions, video cameras, door and window sensors, motion detectors, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and any other system that may have been implemented to boost campus security.

It should also trigger the right response in each specific circumstance.

Using a visitor management system to better manage the guest flow

Visitor management systems can provide campuses with an efficient way to process and manage the flow of individuals that are not students, teachers, or workers and only visit the campus on certain occasions. By using these systems, guests can be quickly checked in or out without having to fill in loads of paperwork or having to wait for long periods of time.

Visitor management systems can easily store important information, such as visitors’ addresses, emails, and phone numbers. Moreover, they can be seamlessly integrated with access control systems. By issuing temporary access credentials, these systems allow visitors to only access certain campus areas only for a specific period of time.

Keeping detailed logs of outsiders visiting the campus can also be very helpful in the event of undesirable events, like thefts or vandalism. A detailed analysis of these logs may help security staff and authorities determine whether one of the visitors was responsible for or partially involved in one of these episodes.

Protecting confidential data by implementing modern cybersecurity solutions

Campuses aren’t only exposed to physical threats. Based on recent stats , we know that 75% of data breaches in the education sector target higher education institutions. These attacks can cause significant financial losses as well as reputational damages for the institution if confidential student data is stolen. It’s critical for campuses to implement modern cybersecurity solutions to prevent this from happening.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Installing the latest antivirus, anti-malware, and data encryption solutions can significantly reduce the incidence of cyber attacks. Furthermore, the campus staff should be trained on cybersecurity protocols, including selecting strong passwords and being aware of phishing scams.

Last but not least, the campus should regularly back up its data to make sure that it can be recovered in case of a cyber-attack.

—

This content is brought to you by Jennifer Seene

iStockPhoto