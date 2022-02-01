How to Get more Leads With LinkedIn Automation Tools

—

LinkedIn – A world full of opportunities can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming! LinkedIn is no more just a job-seeking platform- it has now become an identity creator for businesses. The all-time go-to platform for the B2B market comes with its exclusive set of marketing tools to promote businesses while monitoring the growth, success and keeping a close eye on the analytics performance.

A quick fact: There are more than 600 million users on the LinkedIn platform! And not to mention the never-ending competition to gain attention.

Lead generation on LinkedIn isn’t a cakewalk! So to put a halt to the never-ending struggle to keep the customers engaged, LinkedIn has stepped in at the right time by introducing LinkedIn lead generation tools.

Amazing right? But, how can LinkedIn automation tools help? Here are some quick benefits that will help you get more leads with LinkedIn automation tools:

Send automated connection requests

Sends follow-up messages and requests

Outreach for the campaigns

Can perform multiple, repetitive tasks for multiple LinkedIn accounts simultaneously

How do you generate leads on LinkedIn?

The platform successfully helps generate 59% of the total number of leads out of all the total existent social media channels.

We’d suggest it is the right time to dip your toe into the world of LinkedIn and gain traction for your business.

We will now answer- “HOW”

Before we get into the how-to automate the account using LinkedIn, we must first understand the do’s and don’ts.

Do Don’ts You must have a clear picture of the entire process in mind Do not send spam messages Good knowledge of the elements Be salesy You must design an OKR or the measurement framework to understand the process of success Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Like always, content is the key- People preach good content, and even if you find success in attracting them to your profile, make sure to keep them hooked with your knowledgeable content Sending same messages to all without customizing

Steps that will help you with lead generation on LinkedIn

1. Optimize your LinkedIn profile

2. Make sure all things are placed on your profile, from your profile name, image, description, information etc. People out there are curious to connect, and only you can give them the benefit by keeping your profile updated and maintained at all times. If you do not have your profile properly optimized, it may be marked as spam.

Things to update on your profile:

Profile name

Display image

A professional headline

Details like- academic qualification

Following up with the older leads

Following-up must never be neglected!

To drive sales, you need to follow up, where people make most of the mistakes. There are ample reasons why your first approach may not have hit the mark-

Missed message

Your message may have got buried under the heavy noise of the other business messages.

If you do not follow up, you may lose a potential customer.

Other things to do on LinkedIn to gain attraction are:

Find the purpose of the lead

Create a list of the hyper-targeted clients

Initiate contact

Examples of some automation tools for LinkedIn lead generation

1. Dripify

Dripify LinkedIn prospecting tool will help generate and close deals simply by leaving it on autopilot mode. You can build a sales funnel in no time and perform a few actions, including checking messaging requests, profile views, skill endorsements and checking the likes on the pages. Immediately after the content is launched, Dripify can help automate options with the click of a finger.

Characteristics of Dripify:

Onboard team members in an instant

Easily assign roles

Manage subscription plans

Control performance with the use of a control panel

Check recently performed activities

2. LinkedIn Sales Navigator

Are you a sales professional? Then this LinkedIn lead generation tool will help you engage with LinkedIn prospects a lot easier than imagined. You also get a lot of features within which help you look for the right kind of prospects.

Characteristics of LinkedIn Sales Navigator:

Advanced algorithm to check the offered services

Attain sales and build a trusting relationship with prospects

Periodically updated by LinkedIn

3. Octopus CRM

Octopus CRM is believed to be the smartest in the lot as it uses messages for simulating human behavior. Octopus CRM is an efficient LinkedIn automation tool that can help create customized messages by adding a personal touch and implementing smart targeting options.

Characteristics of Octopus CRM:

Send 100 messages, and 100 invites in a single day.

Find images people are most engaged in, extract their details and reach them out via messages.

Create connector campaigns and apply smart targeting options.

Why is LinkedIn good for lead generation?

There are endless possibilities and things you can do with LinkedIn automation tools:

Posting LinkedIn content at the right time is possible.

Helps increase your outreach within the least time possible to gain attention quickly, in the least possible time.

Create personalized connections with quick interaction

The LinkedIn tools help to send automated text in a super personalized manner

69% revenue is derived with the help of the linked sponsored content

Helps meet marketing goals- With the help of LinkedIn lead generation forms, businesses have successfully reduced the cost per lead.

How will you get leads on LinkedIn 2022?

Whether today or two years from now, in either of the cases, you will have to be sure to follow a few things on LinkedIn like a ritual-

Always reach out to the audience relevant to your business

Reaching the wrong prospects could be the biggest blunder you can create on your LinkedIn profile. LinkedIn’s algorithm makes it easier for you to access potential customers, of course, relevant to your interest and business.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So, only reach out to those more likely to convert instead of wasting your time and resources.

Calculate the long term value of the leads

It is upon you to assess the price and the importance of the lead. Casting a wide net does not assure the value of the lead would guarantee conversion.

Some questions you must ask yourself before launching the campaign:

What does sales conversion mean to your company?

The duration of the sales cycle?

Value of a quality lead

The response time of the sales team to the prospects

Optimizing content

How can I generate leads online for free?

There are really smart ways to get the job done, create leads and referrals. Here is how you can generate leads on the platform using some of the quickest and the simplest ways:

1. Create short snippets

You can create a 30-second commercial, viewers have a huge appetite for video content, and you need to do this to grab their attention.

2. Keep adding connections to your network

Every person you may get a chance to speak with could be a potential client and is equally important for your business.

3. Be regular with posting updates

Every day, you must spend at least 60 seconds posting updates to your LinkedIn network. Because only if you stay consistent in posting content on your feed, your website will show up at the top of the SERP’s.

4. Join Groups

Connection is the key! Make more and more people join the network.

5. Utilize LinkedIn to celebrate your accomplishments

Post good news, share a status update, tag people and pages. The more activities you perform, the better it is as more and more people will be notified about your activities.

6. Write a recommendation

This could become the top promotional piece for your business organization.

Conclusion

Increasing engagement on LinkedIn is a long haul! You have to be very patient and consistent with your efforts while also following the right kind of strategy. With LinkedIn automation tools, you can speed up the whole process and drive the business towards success.

—

This content is brought to you by Roman LinkedIn

Shutterstock