The Battle Between Telstra and Optus Internet Providers

—

For years, Telstra and Optus have been fighting it out for supremacy. While Telstra is Australia’s major provider, Optus has now stepped up to the plate, delivering the same usual nighttime speeds on its NBN contracts. When we compare internet plans, we have to identify which plan suits our needs.

But which is preferable if you’re looking for a fixed-price plan? Or even cheap fees? We pit the two against one another to help you compare internet plans that are best for you.

Optus versus Telstra: Which is Faster?

If you’re looking for a fast connection, Telstra and Optus are both capable of providing it. Telstra provides two NBN speeds at no additional cost with the NBN. You get a Simple II NBN connection on the 200GB plan and a Standard NBN connection on the Limitless plan with streaming bundles. You’ll have to spend an additional $30 per month to access Fast NBN speeds. Optus, on the other hand, only has two-speed tiers: Standard and Fast.

However, the NBN speed levels do not convey the entire story. Due to variables such as network problems and the amount of bandwidth a provider has acquired, practical speed might vary dramatically from one supplier to the next. This is why most NBN plans include an “average evening speed” that you may anticipate to get between the busy hours of 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Telstra and Optus both promise identical usual nighttime speeds for their customers across each NBN connection tier, so the speeds you see in reality should be identical no matter who you choose.

Each of their ADSL plans offers a maximum download speed of 20Mbps. Due to the way ADSL speeds deteriorate the further you live from your telephone service exchange, you’ll likely see rates much slower than that. Despite this, there isn’t much of a variation in ADSL speeds between Telstra and Optus.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Telstra has the advantage in terms of speed since it offers more options across its NBN contracts.

Telstra vs. Optus: Data Caps

On the data front, Optus has a little benefit over Telstra. All of Optus’ broadband plans provide unlimited data, so you won’t have to worry about keeping track of your data consumption every month. Telstra also has unlimited data plans, although the lowest one only has 200GB.

Optus has a lesser advantage.

Telstra vs. Optus: Costs per month

In the cost comparison, Optus once again has the upper hand over Telstra. It has two primary plans: $79 per month for limitless data and pay-as-you-go calls, and $99 per month for limitless data, pay-as-you-go calls, a Yes TV by Fetch subscription, and an Optus Sport subscription. Whether you choose ADSL or a simple 50Mbps connection, the rates stay equal.

Telstra’s ambitions, on the other hand, aren’t quite as remarkable. With an ADSL or 50Mbps cable connection, you can receive 200GB of data and pay-as-you-go calls for $80 per month. In the meanwhile, you’ll need to commit for at least a month to match Optus’ limitless data plan.

With its NBN ambitions, Optus maintains its lead. You can obtain a Standard NBN connection with limitless bandwidth and pay-as-you-go calls for $79 per month. Instead, an equivalent Telstra subscription will set you back $95 per month.

Telstra and Optus are neck and neck at the top of the NBN spectrum, each demanding an extra $30 per month to switch to an NBN Fast internet connection.

—

This content is brought to you by Puneet Vcontra.

Shutterstock