What File Format is Best for Your CV? PDF or DOC

In the case of a CV on paper, it does not matter what format you use to print the document. If the whole thing looks good in the end, there is no reason to think about the most optimal extension.

But nowadays, the vast majority of application documents first reach the potential employer via email or using special forms with a place to attach a file. And in this situation, what is really important is the format in which the CV is sent.

In what format should you send a CV to a potential employer?

CV in PDF or DOC, or maybe some other format? If you’re wondering about this, we have only one good answer for you: HR experts definitely rely on PDF. This extension gives you 100% certainty that when you open it on your employer’s computer or print it, the file will look exactly as you saved it. This is particularly important due to the growing popularity of CVs with graphic elements, which tend to display differently on different devices.

In what format should you save my CV?

Then, the most universal choice will be to choose a file in PDF format. It guarantees that the recruiter will see our CV in exactly the form in which we saw it when we sent it.

The doc and docx formats, used when working with Microsoft Word, are also a popular choice. While it is very likely that the person viewing our application will use it, we cannot be 100% sure of this. We then risk that our CV will “fall apart” and at best it will look bad, and at worst it will be simply unreadable. By choosing a different format open to editing, such as ODT, used, among others, via Libre Office and Open Office, we also do not ensure our security.

We can try to send the file in several formats so that the recruiter can open it. However, it will be much more professional if we choose one, well-prepared PDF.

How to change a CV in DOC format to PDF?

If you don’t want to create the document from scratch, use the conversion option in Microsoft Word or another word processor. Just click “save as” to expand the list of available formats and select “PDF file”.

Remember to carefully check the new version of your CV afterwards to make sure it doesn’t contain any errors, such as a changed font or a moved photo.

CV in PDF format–advantages

A CV saved in PDF format is the best choice for two reasons.

Guarantee of the unchanged appearance of the document

As we have already mentioned, saving your CV in PDF guarantees that the employer will see the file in exactly the same form in which you sent it to him. Otherwise, you must take into account that opening it in another text editor or even another version of the same editor may result in moving the photo and graphics, as well as changing the font or text formatting.

The most accessible format for a computer system

In many large companies, before the employer or recruiter starts reading the CV, they run it through a special program. Based on an algorithm related to keywords, the system rejects candidates who do not meet the requirements in the advertisement.

Sending your CV in PDF format gives the greatest guarantee that the system will recognize the data appropriately.

CV creator–PDF or DOC?

You already know what CV format will be best. Convert your old document or create a new one using our wizard and increase your chances in future recruitment!

