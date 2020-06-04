What Is The Best Tool to Protect PDF?

—

Today when we want to share our PDF files with others, the problem that most people would feel concerned about is the security of the content. If your PDF files don’t have any protection and claim your ownership, it may end up with the results that others will get your PDF files and break your copyright. Without a workable way to protect PDF, fewer people are willing to create and share content through PDF, leading to a less innovative society, which is harmful to the development of human civilization.

But how can we effectively protect our PDF files without complicated processes? The answer is to add a password to it as you do to your bank card for security reasons. To help do this, EasePDF released a Protect PDF tool on its platform, which can help people easily add a password to PDF freely. But before we go any further, let’s get familiar with EasePDF at first.

Introduction of EasePDF

As its name can tell you, EasePDF is a tool that can help solve many different PDF problems easily. This is an online service, so only with a web browser, you can go to the platform and use its provided PDF solutions to solve the PDF problems you are encountering with. In addition, EasePDF is a completely free platform that requires no charge for using any services provided on it. Amazingly, there are over 30 tools offered by EasePDF! They include the PDF document converters, PDF editing tools, PDF management tools, and also PDF protectors.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A piece of good news for national users is that EasePDF adds more language versions to help people speaking different languages to enjoy the services more conveniently. Can’t find your needed language? Don’t worry! EasePDF will gradually add on more to meet global users’ requirements!

How Can I Easily Add Password with EasePDF?

Let’s back to the topic again. To protect a PDF file, the most efficient and helpful way is to add a password to the document. This feature has been added to EasePDF, which is called Protect PDF. Using this tool, you don’t need to download any software but easily add a password to the PDF file you want to protect. Here are the steps you should follow.

Step 1. Undoubtedly, the first step is to launch a web browser on your computer and go to EasePDF online platform. Then from the All PDF Tools menu, you can easily find Protect PDF tool under the PDF Security menu.

Step 2. Now on the Protect PDF interface, you can find the obvious Add File(s) button. By hitting it, you can choose the PDF file you want to add a password to from the desktop. Except for adding PDF files from a local folder, you can also choose to add the file from some cloud platforms such as GoogleDrive, Dropbox, and OneDrive if you use them to save the PDF files. Additionally, you can paste the URL that contains the PDF file on EasePDF and add it easily.

Step 3. After adding the PDF file to EasePDF, you are allowed to enter the password for encrypting it. I recommend you enter the password at a strong level for making sure that no one can guess what you have set. After setting, press Protect PDF.

Step 4. EasePDF will then upload the PDF file that has been added a password and provides you the option to download the encrypted PDF offline. Just press Download and you can save it. Also, for saving to the cloud storing platform such as GoogleDrive, Dropbox, and OneDrive, you only need to hit the corresponding button accordingly. Last but not least, save the URL of this converted result and come back to download the PDF file within 24 hours is also available.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What Can EasePDF Bring?

The most secure PDF solutions

The fastest PDF conversion and downloading services

The most user-friendly UI

The most comprehensive free PDF tools

The easiest operation way

The most helpful resources and how-to guide

Summary

Instead of simply adding a watermark to a PDF file for claiming ownership of it, protecting PDF through adding a password is more helpful. You can unlock PDF and change the password of the file, again and again, making sure that no one will steal the content from it. All these can be solved easily by EasePDF!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This content is brought to you by Hijab Zahra.

Feature Photo: Shutterstock

Inset photos provided by the author.