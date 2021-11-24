How You Can Thrive with Real Estate in the COVID-19 Era

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed real estate investing. While the housing market is rapidly changing, the ability to invest is also transforming at a rapid rate. As more banks eliminate personal lines of credit, it’s getting harder for some people to buy a home.

If you’re a real estate investor, you can still thrive in the current economy with a few tweaks to how you manage your investments.

1. Sell your properties as a rent-to-own deal.

The market has been hot for home sales, but there’s no guarantee that will last. Besides, not everyone wants their properties to go to mega-corporations like BlackRock.

If you need to sell some property, but you’re struggling to find potential buyers, consider selling as a rent-to-own deal. This way, you’ll attract buyers who will generate income for a while until they can take over as the owner.

Rent-to-own deals are actually pretty sweet because you won’t be losing out on rental income. You’ll still be responsible for landlord duties like maintenance and repairs, but you’ll generate income a little while longer.

Rent-to-own deals also help homebuyers who can’t get a home loan right away. Normally, it would be a bad sign if someone can’t get a home loan immediately. However, in today’s economy, even people with perfect credit are being denied loans.

Selling your home in a rent-to-own deal gives your buyer the opportunity to spend two or three years building their credit in order to qualify for a loan. In your contract, you can have the home default back to you if they can’t get a loan at the end of the specified term.

It’s a bit risky to buyers, since a default means you’d keep the extra fees that were going toward the down payment. However, for many people, it’s the only chance they have at owning a home.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

2. Hire an agent to sell your least profitable properties.

Cutting your losses is always a wise strategy. If you have properties that aren’t worth hanging onto, sell them fast. Save time by hiring a real estate agent to sell them for you. The fees are worth having someone else do the work.

What properties are worth hanging onto? That depends. Commercial properties being rented by large corporations will probably remain profitable longer. Large corporations are less likely to feel the impact of inflation and other economic challenges.

On the flip side, if you own an apartment building and most of your tenants haven’t paid rent in a while, that’s the kind of property you want to sell quickly. If you’ve already lost a significant profit, cut your losses as soon as possible.

3. Be willing to sell while the market is hot.

There’s no denying that demand has outpaced supply across the entire United States. Experts have stated that the surge in demand for homes has exceeded even pre-pandemic levels.

If you’re going to sell a property, it’s better to sell while the market is hot. Don’t wait. Several problems might arise if you wait. For example, the market might cool off, demand might lessen, and you might not get a chance to sell before hyperinflation hits the housing market.

Many people aren’t convinced that the U.S. is experiencing hyperinflation, but the evidence is all around. The supply chain issues aren’t going away anytime soon, and inflation is higher than it has been in ten years, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Inflation is affecting everyone’s ability to earn a living and pay rent. If you decide to wait, you might miss your opportunity to roll your profits into more secure inflation-proof investments like gold and silver.

4. Buy land you can live on for less money.

Being able to live affordably is important. If you decide to ride out the current economy while living in a large home, you can expect your property taxes to skyrocket as inflation continues to rise.

If you depend on rental income to pay your property taxes, you might end up without income at some point in the future. If that happens, you don’t want to be stuck with a huge property tax bill.

On the other hand, if you buy raw land and build a simple cabin, your property taxes will be more affordable. Even when hyperinflation hits, you’ll pay far less than you would pay for a large home.

Stay on your toes

It’s hard to say where the real estate market will go, but stay on your toes and cut your losses when necessary.

—

This content is brought to you by Larry Alton.

Photo credit: Shutterstock