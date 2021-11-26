Family Road Trip: 8 Perfect Destinations in the USA

—

Many people dream of visiting the United States at least once in their lives. Every year the country attracts millions of families from all over the world who rent van USA to explore its most interesting destinations.

Yes, a rental van is the best way to enjoy America’s rich culture, entertainment, and sightseeing. You can independently plan your trip and decide where to go. However, before you rent a van and hit the road, you need to consider which city to choose from among the many US travel destinations.

We did everything for you and are ready to share with you the best places for your next American family road trip…

Boston

Boston has a rich history and culture to share with travelers. Walking around Boston on a sunny day will bring you a deeper sense of the charm of this American city, and it boasts an abundance of exotic restaurants with cuisines of different cultures. If you prefer delicious, quality, and well-prepared food, then you will find a worthy place in Boston.

The city is also good for those who don’t like to sit in one place and prefer an active lifestyle. Boston hosts numerous interesting events, festivals, holidays, sports competitions, including the famous Boston Marathon. This is a city for real sports fans because here you can see the game of the legendary teams, including the Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins.

San Diego

Many tourists are wondering what to do in this city. However, cozy San Diego is located near the Mexican border and has a lot to offer. Visiting local beaches and exploring the city’s major sights are the most popular activities to choose from. The city is famous for stable sunny weather and more than 50 miles of coastline.

The mild subtropical climate opens the city to visit all year round. Even in January, the air temperature often exceeds +14°C. The world’s largest zoo deserves special attention, while history buffs can visit the Midway Museum. The optimal time to go to San Diego is spring and fall. Winter features heavy rainfall, while summer is too hot.

Washington DC

The capital of the United States is one of the most visited American cities. There are a lot of various restaurants here, so gourmets should definitely visit several establishments. However, the city is primarily considered the center of US political life.

If you want to learn more about the past and present of the country, take a walk around the city, paying attention to the numerous monuments. Don’t miss the Washington Monument, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Smithsonian Museums, and of course, the White House. Springtime is the best time to visit Washington DC with its magnificent cherry blossoms.

Philadelphia

This is one of the oldest American cities, which is notable for its historical face. However, every family member will find something interesting here.

Philadelphia houses the Museum of Art, the Rodin Museum, the University of Archeology and Anthropology, the Mutter Museum of Medical History, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, and St. Andrew’s Cathedral. The main attraction of Philadelphia is the Independence Hall, where the US Constitution and the Declaration of Independence were agreed upon.

Honolulu

This is a perfect family-friendly destination in Hawaii. Located in a large bay on Oahu Island, it provides many cultural and historical sites, including the battleship Arizona memorial and the sumptuous Iolani Palace. By the way, Iolani is the only royal palace in the United States.

When it comes to visiting family sights in Honolulu, start with the magical beaches. Honolulu is also a perfect place for having fun. It hosts the annual ukulele festival, which attracts people from all over the world. In Honolulu, you will also enjoy many interesting things, attractions, and spectacles that reveal the unique Polynesian and Hawaiian cultures.

San Francisco

You’ve probably seen many films and photographs depicting views of this beautiful city. However, no matter what you’ve seen before, there’s still a lot more San Francisco has to offer. Most of the sights in San Francisco are located near each other, which makes getting between them much easier. If you are a lover of art, great food, shopping, and stunning surroundings, then San Francisco is the perfect place for your vacation. By the way, not far from the city you’ll also find clean sandy beaches to swim, sunbathe, and do water sports.

Orlando

Located in Florida, Orlando is a premier family resort in the United States. It’s perfect for those who know how to relax and have fun. Great shopping malls, amazing rides, and delicious food make Orlando a favorite vacation spot among tourists from all over the world.

Orlando is also renowned as one of the rare places in the United States to enjoy amazing outdoor activities such as boating, swimming, and fishing. However, if you are traveling with children, consider local amusement parks. Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort are the best places in the world to experience all the delights of childhood.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles is undoubtedly one of the most picturesque cities in the world. The mighty ocean coastline with massive palm trees, clear water, and the hot sun makes it an ideal destination for beach lovers. However, you will find many other interesting attractions here too, including Griffith Park, Walt Disney Music Hall, and Hollywood Hills.

One more worthy Los Angeles’ sight is Disneyland – the world-famous amusement park, which was built back in 1955. It allows visitors to meet various characters from popular Disney films. Don’t forget that Los Angeles also offers interesting museums with extensive exhibitions, exotic restaurants, and excellent hotels. So, there’s everything you need for a perfect family trip!

