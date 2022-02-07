How To Spend A Romantic Weekend In Miami

—

Here are a few ways to make the most of your time in Miami and have a romantic getaway as a couple that you will cherish forever.

Beach Dining Is Always A Delight

What better way to start your romantic weekend than by dining by the water? Enjoy a view of the waves and the softly blowing breeze by choosing any of the beachside restaurants that are something of a specialty in Miami. You can enjoy a very wide range of delicacies from seafood to Cuban specialties to regular old fast food. Biscayne Bay in particular is incredibly scenic and offers a stellar view of the skyline and is perfect if you want to take honeymoon or couple photographs.

Living For The Ethereal Pink Sunsets

Sunsets are synonymous with love stories and Miami has some of the best pink sunsets you may ever have seen as they are nothing short of Instagram-worthy. Dine at a rooftop restaurant or head to the rooftop area of your hotel to witness them in all their magnificence. You can also use this moment as a couple to say a few words about what you mean to each other. The moon is another spectacular sight in Miami due to its closeness to the equator so expect to see a moon that seems twice the size you are used to.

Under The Stars At SoundScape Park

Have you ever fancied seeing an old classic romance movie like Casablanca under the stars? Take your partner out for a night to see a great movie at SoundScape Park where all you need is a blanket on top of the grass and your own snacks to have a great time.

Live The Pool Life

Miami is known for its opulent, lavish pools and they are the most impressive in hotels. Enjoy great poolside service and some of the biggest pools you have ever seen in Raleigh or Delano South Beach.

Take A Kayak

Miami may be big on the glamorous nightlife and fine dining but it also offers a lot of nature to enjoy. You can go kayaking with your significant other in Oleta River State Park which is perhaps the largest urban park you can find in Florida. Fishing, canoeing, hiking, and having a beautiful picnic are all activities you can enjoy in the sublime natural beauty of Miami and its incredible mangrove forests.

Dance The Salsa

Salsa is one of the more intimate and romantic dances that a couple can learn together. If you are only in Miami for a weekend and don’t have the time, go to Salsa Mia which offers live events and casual dance classes for couples. Who knows you may develop a taste for it and may want to take up dance classes back home!

A Place For Luxury Yachts

If you’re in Miami for the weekend what better way to spend the day than to go for a mini cruise in a luxury yacht in Biscayne Bay? You and your loved one can look at the skyline of Miami from afar, raise a glass and maybe even share a dance. A cruise definitely lends itself to some stunning pictures so don’t be shy in breaking out the camera. A private cruise is an option and you can also book a meal in the sunset as you sail past Miami’s famed Art Deco district.

Spa It Out

A couple’s spa treatment is always a delight and Miami has some scenic spas right by the beach as well as in the city. Facials, treatments, massages, pedicures, they have it all and if your partner loves self-care, it can be a rejuvenating experience to undergo together. You can definitely spend more on experiences if you are staying in a vacation rental or Air Bnb instead of a traditional hotel and in many cases, owners use vacation rental software to manage their property so you are likely to find an organized approach from their side.

Walk The Miami Riverwalk

If you have little time to see as much of the city as possible as a couple and still want plenty of time to talk and spend in each other’s company then the Riverwalk is a perfect addition to the things to do in Miami at night . Miami is a city of lights and glamor so going on any of the downtown walks where you can admire the cityscape at night is bound to be an unforgettable treat. It also gives you plenty of time to talk at length while enjoying the bustling city life.

Hover Over Miami

If you are feeling particularly adventurous and looking for a real challenge, then you can book a helicopter ride and see Miami from the sky. You’ll be able to see the city’s marinas, iconic buildings, and the Atlantic Coast. There are many operators that take private visitors on a ride as well as guided tours that point out buildings and sites to you.

Vizcaya Museum

If you and your partner are enthusiasts of history then the Vizcaya Museum and Garden is the place for you. It is based on rural Italian influences so it has the serene beauty of that culture on display as well as some Renaissance-style architecture for a visitor to admire. There are resplendent gardens for you to take long walks in and the museum grounds connect to the woodlands near Biscayne Bay. An olden villa is also open for visitors for the nominal fee of $18. This is one of the best sites in Miami if you are keen on the historical context.

A Hot Air Balloon Ride

If you like being in the air but the helicopter is not for you, consider a hot air balloon that lets you see most of the city with a bird’s eye view. Most of the hot air balloon service providers have a chartered route that they follow that lets you see the Everglades, tropical islands as well most of the high-rise buildings. Have a glass of wine and share this moment as a couple as it doesn’t get more romantic than this.

