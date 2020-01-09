You’re So Paranoid

00:02

A wall of cops moves like a wall of water on a barge, no beauty.

00:09

A wall of iron swallows the woman who falls to the ground and keeps falling.

00:14

There’s a video.

00:16

The picture stays intact, again.

00:19

It’s not pretty, meaning it’s hard to watch.

00:24

When a poet says we have to keep our eyes open,

00:28

I know who he’s talking to, I don’t listen,

00:31

or I listen enough to hate him.

00:34

If I say the woman dragged by her hair, if I compare it,

00:40

I “witness,” meaning stood by the window,

00:44

meaning shudder, let hand fall gently over lips,

00:47

pulled coat tight, tighter.

00:50

A wall of cops bucks like a frightened boar.

00:53

If I describe it, will it speak?

00:56

If I say it came furtive and dressed in red,

00:59

the cops think cop thoughts.

01:02

The cops move.

01:05

They walk like a walk, like an economy,

01:08

which after all is a fairy bucking with hunger.

01:12

Not pretty, not picture.

01:15

I follow the border patrol agent through the airport,

01:18

thinking fast thoughts, blood fast, bloodhound steps.

01:21

He buys a burrito.

01:23

If I say he stood alive in line, and my friends are afraid

01:27

to leave their bathrooms.

01:29

My friends who I love and love and…

01:31

my friends who eat from plates,

01:33

who plug cords into machines for singing.

01:36

If I say a wall of men standing on my friends’ necks,

01:40

if I describe it, my friends, who slice plums illegally on soccer fields,

01:45

whose knees move like knees into the grass if I name the grass,

01:50

if I call sweet liquor and smoke,

01:52

if I say cloy, if the child shrieks as she’s swung,

01:55

if the sun, if August,

01:57

if blue juice, will it talk?

02:00

The cops are thinking cop thoughts.

02:02

They move with a wall inside them,

02:05

answering machines, answering.

02:08

The window rattles, and I fall to my real knees.

02:11

If I hoist my friends up so they can be seen by whom?

02:15

If say they are beautiful, if I compare,

02:17

if the sun touches the glass, and I feel it.

02:21

I try to hear the border patrol agent order his food.

02:24

I listen long enough, then walk to my gate.

02:28

I feel ashamed and put it in my sleeve and later I make it a picture,

02:34

like everything.

02:35

The wall moves like a fairy,

02:38

like a woman through an airport, like a wall.

02:43

If I say I watched the woman brought down by her hair

02:46

and watched the woman cry and cried.

02:49

If the storm skips my door again,

02:51

if I leave to kill another goat,

02:53

if I promise my crop,

02:55

if I paint the wall up and down in sacred W’s,

02:58

if I make it any color,

03:00

will someone put it in her mouth?

03:02

If I close my eyes, imagine it,

03:04

if I imagine it,

03:05

if I think of something to say, the cop speaks,

03:09

and I call a plum into his mouth.

03:11

It doesn’t shut him up.

03:12

The cop kneels in the grass below my friends.

03:15

My friends crowned with August and salt, my marigold,

03:20

my wave.

03:21

They laugh like a branch laughs.

03:23

They make machines for singing.

03:25

If I say a palm in the small of the back,

03:28

if I say sun-warmed glass,

03:31

if I say sun glass breaking open the gate.

03:37

(applause)

