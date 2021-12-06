—

Alzheimer’s is a form of progressive disease that destroys the person’s memory and brain cells. The people suffering from this disease need assistance and an intense family support system to live. If you know someone who has Alzheimer’s disease and you are caring for them, then keep these tips in mind.

In this blog, we’ll provide you with the best tips on how to care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease. Let’s get started.

Tips to take care of someone with Alzheimer’s disease

1. Understand About Alzheimer’s Disease

The symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease get worse as it progresses, which creates new challenges for the caretaker. Therefore, it is essential to understand Alzheimer’s and the symptoms associated with it. There are three stages of this progressive disease which are as follows:

● Mild

This is the early stage of the disease. At this stage, the person can function independently and continue to be involved in social activities and professional life. However, people may have difficulty concentrating on a few things.

● Moderate

As the disease progresses, the person starts suffering from memory loss and mental confusion. They face difficulty in organizing things and start forgetting about family members. Moreover, they have trouble performing daily tasks and feel restless.

● Severe

This is the final stage of Alzheimer’s disease, in which people completely forget about their needs. They require the caretaker’s help to perform their daily activities such as walking, sitting, and eating. At this stage, the person starts losing the ability to maintain a healthy conversation. Moreover, some people lose awareness of their environment.

2. Make A Routine

Caretakers or caregivers need to set a routine for the patient suffering from this disease. Making a routine can help to build the sense of reinforcement in a person with Alzheimer’s disease. Try to avoid making significant changes in the routine as it may lead to confusion in the patient’s mind.

If caregivers want to take chances, then they should implement them gradually. In this way, a person with the disease can adapt to the changes easily and make their mind and work accordingly. Setting up a routine can help the patients to perform their activities.

3. Build Healthy Communication

Alzheimer’s disease seriously impacts the communication ability of the person. They face difficulty in remembering things and interpreting them. Moreover, they may lose the ability to train their mind and forget what they are saying during the communication.

Therefore, caregivers need to build strong communication with the person suffering from this disease. Caregivers can initiate the communication in these ways;

Ask questions politely one at a time

Maintain soft tone and eye contact

Keep smile and let them relaxed

Speak softly and start with simple words.

Mary at YourDementiaTherapist.com initiated several therapies and built a communication method to help the patients. Likewise, you can also maintain communication with the person who has Alzheimer’s disease.

4. Plan Mild Activities

The next thing a caregiver can do is plan the activities for them. But make sure to plan such activities as listening to songs, engaging in day-to-day activities, which are as follows:

Give simple exercising tasks such as stretching, walking, running, and lightweight training.

Play board games with Alzheimer’s diseases.

Engage them in dancing and fun activities

Take them out to museums, restaurants, and parks

Plan a movie, and or you can also plan a visit to friends.

When a caregiver plans activities for patients like this, then the patient feels motivated and gains confidence. However, at the same time, as a caregiver, you need to keep in mind that Alzheimer’s patients are not the same.

Some are active during the early morning, whereas some feel energetic at different times. So, it’s your duty to plan things according to the active time.

5. Boost Their Confidence

Patients with Alzheimer’s disease can feel anxious and restless as they cannot do their activities by themselves. So, caregivers can assist them in doing their activities but keep in mind to let them perform the activities. In this way, you will boost their confidence and make them realize they can do work on their own.

However, make sure you remain in front of them and assist them properly.

You can help them and encourage them to do activities such as teeth brushing, trimming nails, and others.

Give them extra time to dress up and help them choose the right outfit.

Create the step-by-step process of dressing up so they can easily evaluate what to do next.

6. Provide Nutritional Diet

In addition to the activities, it is also crucial to maintain a healthy diet for the patients. Being their caregiver, it’s your responsibility to ensure that the patients eat well and remain hydrated. People with Alzheimer’s disease cannot even easily remember when they ate their last meal.

Some patients often forget the taste and smell of the food, so they continue eating the same food. So, caregivers must plan their meals properly so that they can have the right nutrition.

Bottom Line

Alzheimer’s disease can be dangerous for the patients as they are not able to remember basic things. Moreover, they are not able to perform routine activities, which can affect their life. So, being the caregiver, you must follow these things and help the patients do their regular activities and other work properly.

