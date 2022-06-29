New Pre-Orders: Ahsoka Tano, She-Hulk, GI Joe, and More!

This month, The Crow rises, Cobra strikes, Magneto wins, Elektra dares, Kraven hunts, She-Hulk grins, Ahsoka returns, Leia infiltrates and a Purge Trooper, uh, purges! It’s the Best of All Worlds! They all ship in early 2023, so pre-order at a store near you, or at diamondselecttoys.com and gentlegiantltd.com!



The Crow Eric Draven 1/6 Scale Resin Miniw-Bust

A Diamond Select Toys release! It can’t rain all the time! Eric Draven returns from the dead in this, the first resin mini-bust based on The Crow! Eric wears his borrowed trenchcoat, with the Crow on his shoulder, atop a base patterned after the roof of his apartment. Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, this 1/6 Scale mini-bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 2000 pieces. It comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella!

Mini-Bust SRP: $120.00

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/eric-draven-mini-bust/



GI Joe Minimates Series 2 Carded Box Set

A Diamond Select Toys release! The forces of Cobra strike back! This new footlocker box set features four carded G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero Minimates, and they’re all Cobra operatives! Cobra Commander, Storm Shadow, Destro and The Baroness each come on a retro-style blister card, and each 2-inch Minimate features multiple points of articulation and fully interchangeable parts. The four carded figures come in a footlocker-style storage box. Designed by Barry Bradfield!

Box Set SRP: $39.99

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/g-i-joe-series-2-minimates-box-set/



Legends in 3D Marvel Comics Magneto ½ Scale Resin Bust

A Diamond Select Toys release! Magneto was right! Show your allegiance to the one-time villain, former leader of the Brotherhood, now X-Man in good standing Magneto with this new 10-inch bust! Digitally sculpted in approximately ½ scale, this Legends in 3D bust sits atop a detailed base featuring the rubble of the Xavier Institute and is limited to only 1000 pieces. It comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Sandro Luis Sampaio!

Bust SRP: $175.00

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/magneto-legends-in-3-dimensions-bust/

Marvel Comic Gallery Elektra as Daredevil PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! There’s a new protector of Hell’s Kitchen, and it’s not Matt Murdock! Matt’s former lover Elektra dons the red mask as the all-new Daredevil, as seen in recent Marvel Comics. Made of high-quality PVC, she stands approximately 10 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. This sculpture comes packaged in a full-color window box. Sculpted by Alterton!

Diorama SRP: $59.99

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/elektra-as-daredevil-gallery-diorama/



Marvel Comic Gallery Kraven the Hunter PVC Diorama

A Diamond Select Toys release! It’s time to hunt the most dangerous game! Sergei Kravinoff, a.k.a. Kraven the Hunter, stalks his way into the Marvel Gallery Diorama line, and he’s targeting Spider-Man! This approximately 10” PVC sculpture depicts Kraven, spear in hand, as he crouches among the bamboo, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alterton!

Diorama SRP: $59.99

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/kraven-the-hunter-gallery-diorama/



Marvel Animated-Style She-Hulk Statue

A Diamond Select Toys release! Cutest attorney ever! Hot on the heels of her first TV trailer, this animated-style sculpture of She-Hulk is based on the Marvel Comics variant cover artwork of Skottie Young! Measuring approximately 5 inches tall atop a black disc base, it is limited to only 3000 pieces and comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Sculpted by Casen Barnard!

Statue SRP: $49.99

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/she-hulk-animated-style-statue/



Star Wars Rebels Ahsoka Tano 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust

A Gentle Giant LTD release! The Togruta returns! As seen in Star Wars: Rebels, Ahsoka Tano appears, dressed in a white robe and holding a staff with her friend Morai on her shoulder. This 1/6 scale, approximately 6-inch resin mini-bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is limited to only 3000 pieces. It comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

Mini-Bust SRP: $129.99

https://www.gentlegiantltd.com/star-wars-rebels-ahsoka-tano-mini-bust/

Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Purge Trooper Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue

A Gentle Giant LTD release! Jedi beware! As seen in the new series Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, the Purge Trooper is trained for one purpose: hunting Jedi! This 1/7 scale statue stands approximately 10 inches tall and depicts a black-and-red-armored Purge Trooper marching with his blaster at the ready. Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

Statue SRP: $200.00

https://www.gentlegiantltd.com/star-wars-obi-wan-kenobi-purge-trooper-premier-collection-statue/



Star Wars Return of the Jedi Leia in Boushh Disguise Premier Collection 1/7 Scale Statue

A Gentle Giant LTD release! Princess no more, Leia Organa goes undercover to rescue her true love in this all-new Star Wars statue by Gentle Giant Ltd. Disguised as Boushh, a bounty hunter, Leia holds a electro-shock lance and features an interchangeable head so she can wear or hold her helmet, and if you change out her right arm she’s holding a thermal detonator! Standing approximately 10 inches tall and limited to only 3000 pieces, she comes packaged with a certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

Statue SRP: $200.00

https://www.gentlegiantltd.com/star-wars-return-of-the-jedi-leia-organa-in-boushh-disguise-premier-collection-statue/

All images courtesy of Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant Ltd.