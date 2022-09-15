New York Comic Con Releases 2022 Panel Schedule!

ReedPop, the world’s leading producer of pop culture events, today released the 2022 panel schedule for New York Comic Con. On October 6-9, 2022 at the Javits Center, the biggest stars, studios, publishers, cosplayers, and more will take the stage for panels covering a vast range of topics, offering something for every fan to enjoy. You can find the full NYCC panels and screenings schedule on the NYCC website.

Programming highlights for this year’s event include:

Jamie Lee Curtis: Tribute to 45 years of Halloween and Laurie Strode, Moderated by Drew Barrymore

In Halloween Ends (in theaters and streaming exclusively on Peacock Oct 14), icon Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the last time as Laurie Strode, horror’s first “final girl” and the role that launched Curtis’ career.

Now, in this exclusive NYCC panel, moderated by fellow film icon Drew Barrymore, host and executive producer of The Drew Barrymore Show, the legendary Curtis discusses Laurie’s journey and her own from 1978’sHalloween to Laurie’s last stand against Michael Myers in this October’s Halloween Ends.

Join us for an intimate, funny and fearless conversation with an artist who, for more than four decades, has shattered the rules (and the record books) and has reshaped horror forever as she says goodbye to one of the most beloved and revered characters in cinema history.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 6:15pm, Empire Stage

VIOLENT NIGHT: Exclusive screening event

NYCC attendees will be the first audience in the world to see Violent Night, the new coal-dark holiday thriller from 87North, the bare-knuckle producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2 and razor-edged director Tommy Wirkola (Dead Snow franchise). When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint.

Friday, Oct. 7, 7:15PM, Empire Stage

Batman: The Audio Adventures Season 2 Cast and Producer Panel

Batman: The Audio Adventures, the Webby Award-Winning original scripted podcast, is returning to the ear waves with a second season coming soon to HBO Max. Join producers and members of the voice cast for a preview of the all-new collection of Gotham City noir crime tales. Batman: The Audio Adventures is written and directed by Emmy® Award-winner Dennis McNicholas (Saturday Night Live) and features a star-studded cast including Jeffrey Wright, Seth Meyers, Chris Parnell, Rosario Dawson, Bobby Moynihan, John Leguizamo, and more lending their voices to bringing the thrilling, fantastical, and sometimes comical stories of Gotham City to life. Listen to season one of Batman: The Audio Adventures now on HBO Max or wherever you get your podcasts.

Friday, Oct. 7, 1:45pm, Room 401

An Animation Journey with Cartoon Network and Adult Swim

Cartoon Network and Adult Swim have dominated the animation space for decades, creating millions of fans along the way. Sit down with legendary creator Genndy Tartakovsky, who grew his career at Cartoon Network and expanded Adult Swim’s slate with his Emmy® Award-winning series “Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” and upcoming launch of “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.” Also joining the conversation is Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, and Boomerang, who helped define these animation powerhouses from the beginning. Together the two will discuss then, now, and next. What does it mean to ignite audiences, cultivate nostalgia, and innovate in an evolving animated landscape? Find out what’s in store for animation lovers of all ages as Cartoon Network reflects on the last three decades and Adult Swim continues to celebrate the surreal and defy expectations. Also, join us for the first U.S. premiere screening of “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal.”

Sunday, Oct. 9, 12:30pm, Main Stage

DAN HARMON PRESENTS KRAPOPOLIS

Join creator Dan Harmon (“Rick and Morty”) for an in-depth conversation on his upcoming animated series, KRAPOPOLIS. Set in mythical ancient Greece, KRAPOPOLIS centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other. From Bento Box Entertainment, KRAPOPOLIS is the first animated series to be curated on the blockchain and will premiere in 2023 on FOX.

Friday, Oct. 7, 11:00am, Main Stage

ONE OF US IS LYING

Panel with the cast and showrunner of One of Us Is Lying to discuss where we left off in season 1 and tease season 2 which will exclusively drop on Peacock on Oct. 20 2022. Based on Karen M. McManus’s New York Times best-selling novel, One of Us is Lying season 1 is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide. Following the heart-pounding conclusion of Season One, the Bayview Four have a very deadly secret. In Season Two we’ll see just how far they’ll go to protect their secret, themselves, and each other.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 5:00pm, Room 401

“Chucky” Season 2: Cast Conversation and Exclusive Sneak Peek

Your friend ’till the end is back with a vengeance, ready to add new and returning favorites to his kill list! Chucky creator Don Mancini is joined by series cast members Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine), Zackary Arthur (Jake Wheeler), and other surprise guests to answer your burning questions and give you an exclusive sneak peek of the new season’s second episode before it airs on October 12th. “Chucky” airs Wednesdays at 9PM on USA & SYFY.

Friday, Oct. 7, 2:30pm, Empire Stage

Reginald The Vampire: Exclusive Screening and Conversation

Sink your teeth into SYFY’s newest series “Reginald the Vampire!” Join star and co-EP, Jacob Batalon, in a moderated conversation with fellow cast and creators, Em Haine, Savannah Basley, Harley Peyton, and Jeremiah Chechik. And catch an exclusive, extended sneak peek of the series’ second episode before it airs on October 12th.

Friday, Oct. 7, 4:30pm, Room 405

Crunchyroll Industry Panel

Surprise and delights as we share all the Ani-mazing news for the fall with exclusives and news where anime is for everyone. Hosted by Lauren Moore and Tim Lyu.

Friday, Oct. 7, 10:30am, Room 405

Chainsaw Man Dub Cast Panel and US Premiere

Calling all Devil Hunters! Join Crunchyroll for a Chainsaw Man panel with the English dub cast that will have you totally revved up and ready for the upcoming hit anime! Featuring a conversation with the voice actors for Denji, Makima, Aki, and Power, as well as the exclusive US PREMIERE of the first episode dubbed! Hosted by Mike McFarland

Friday, Oct. 7, 12:45pm, Empire Stage

My Hero Academia Live Concert Experience

A high-energy event featuring a rock band with epic orchestral elements, performing iconic arrangements of the My Hero Academia soundtracks. This concert will feature composer and writer Yuki Hayashi live and in-person, while fans enjoy an electrifying and immersive concert experience. Presented by Crunchyroll.

Friday, Oct. 7, 7:30pm, Main Stage

One Piece Film Red Cast & Crew Panel

ONE PIECE FILM RED IS ALMOST HERE. Join members of the English and Japanese Crew as well as some of your favorite voice actors from the English Dub right before the film hits theaters on 11/4.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 10:45am, Empire Stage

Panel Name: My Hero Academia Panel

Join My Hero Academia cast members to discuss the highly anticipated new season. Featuring Justin Briner, the English voice of Deku, and more. Hosted by Lauren Moore, presented by Crunchyroll.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 12:30pm, Empire Stage

Explore the DC Multiverse Panel

DC and The World’s Greatest Super Heroes the home for fans of great superhero storytelling worldwide! The creative talent behind some of DC’s most popular characters are on hand to give behind the scenes details on their stories and how everything is headed towards huge events in the future.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 1:45pm, Room 406.1

Jim Lee & Friends Panel

DC is highlighting some of the incredible talent and showcasing the biggest books coming out of DC this year and next!

Friday, Oct. 7, 3:15pm, Room 406.1

DC’s Superman Panel

This November marks the 30 th Anniversary of The Death of Superman, at a moment when DC’s Superman story is more dynamic than ever, with new stories spanning Action Comics, Superman: Son of Kal-El, and more. DC’s excited to share what’s new for the iconic Super Hero in 2023.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 1:45pm, Room 406.1

DC’s Gotham City Panel

Find out what’s next for the famous—and infamous—Gotham City, and its denizens of Super-Villains and Super Heroes.

Sunday, Oct. 9, 10:45am, Room 406.1

Darryl Makes Comics Presents: Comics, Creatives, and Culture

Join Darryl DMC McDaniels and the Darryl Makes Comics Crew as they discuss Creativity, Culture, and Comics, as well as sharing sneak peeks of the future of the DMC Universe and their new song/comic collaboration “Me and My Microphone”!

Friday, Oct. 07, 12:15pm, Room 406.1

Also announced today was a robust lineup of additional guests who are heading to NYCC for Photo Ops, Autographing, and more including including Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Tyler Hoechlin (Teen Wolf, Superman & Lois), Ice T. & Coco, Smallville stars Kristen Kruek and John Glover, The Mandalorian’s Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder, AEW wrestlers “The Icon” Sting, Britt Baker and Jack Perry “Jungle Boy”, and WWE wrestler Mick Foley. Popular anime podcasters, Trash Taste, will also be appearing for limited meet and greets and a panel on Thursday!

Each year, NYCC brings together the biggest names in pop culture, the world’s top comic creators, and thousands of fans to celebrate the fandoms they love. This year’s guest announcements are continuing to roll out, with previously announced guests including Oscar Isaac, star of Marvel’s Moon Knight, Star Wars, and Dune, literary greats Brandon Sanderson, Diana Gabaldon, R. L. Stine and Leigh Bardugo, comic legends Frank Miller, Greg Capullo and Frank Cho, and celebrity stars Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young from Shadow and Bone, She’s All That star Rachel Leigh Cook, SpongeBob SquarePants’ Tom Kenny and Rodger Bumpass, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Melissa Navia and Anson Mount.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public for New York Comic Con 2022. For fans who are unable to attend NYCC 2022 in person but still want to be part of the action all weekend long, digital tickets are also available for fans to watch the panels live and on demand. Fans can sign up for fan verification prior to purchasing tickets. Fans are also invited to sign up to become Popverse Superfans atthepopverse.com to receive access to convention coverage, how-to and shopping guides, deep dives into popular fandoms, and more.

Stay up to date on the latest New York Comic Con news at NewYorkComicCon.com and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ReedPop

ReedPop is a boutique group within RX – one of the world’s leading events organizers. Launched in 2006, the group has become the number one producer of pop culture events across the globe as well as a full service digital content provider and media company. Delivering once-in-a-lifetime fan experiences curated specifically for localized audiences, ReedPop currently features events in North America and Europe, including: New York Comic Con (NYCC), Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2), PAX West, East, and Unplugged, Emerald City Comic Con (ECCC), Star Wars Celebration, MCM Comic Con, Eurogamer Expo (EGX), and more. In addition to organizing and managing events, ReedPop also runs and operates the Gamer Network and its portfolio of leading gaming websites including Eurogamer, Rock Paper Shotgun and GamesIndustry.Biz. The staff at ReedPop are a fan-based, globally focused group of professionals that are uniquely qualified to build and serve the communities with whom they share a common passion.(www.reedpop.com)

