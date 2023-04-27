Abingdon Theatre Presents – Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness Off-Broadway

Abingdon Theatre Company (Queens Girl in the World) presents the off-Broadway premiere of Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness, written and performed by Dave Droxler. Directed by Chad Austin, opening on April 20 at Theatre Row with performances that will run April 15-May 14!

The production is described as follows: “Dave’s got a lot on his mind. And the only person who can help him unpack it all is his imaginary friend and real life idol: Robin Williams. Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness is an autobiographical play that follows Dave as he becomes multiple characters and whimsically relives hilarious and difficult life moments, including the times when his father dropped the ball and Robin stepped in to get him through it. But how long will it take before Dave learns how to do it without Robin’s help?”

I had previously attended and reviewed the remarkable one woman show Queens Girl in the World, brilliantly realized by Abingdon Theatre Company.

That was the coming-of-age story highlighting Felicia Curry as protagonist, Jacqueline Marie Butler in a powerful personal journey of self discovery at the onset of the Civil Rights era.

Their latest production Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness creative team will include Dawn Chiang (lighting design), Yi-Hsuan (Ant) Ma (set design), and Deb Gaouette (props design), with Allison Hohman serving as stage managee and Hannah Sgambellone serving as production manager.

Tickets are available now at the Theatre Row Box office

