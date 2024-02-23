The Hangover’s Justin Bartha and Law & Order: SVU’s Kelli Giddish to Star in Abingdon Theatre Company’s ‘Maybe Tomorrow!”

Abingdon Theatre Company (Chad Austin, Artistic Director) is thrilled to announce Kelli Giddish (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) and Justin Bartha (The Hangover) to the cast of Maybe Tomorrow by Max Mondi, as part of The DMW Greer One Night Only Series, directed by Chad Austin, with casting by Koppel Casting.

A lot can happen in one night! That’s the motto of Abingdon’s DMW Greer One Night Only Series, a series which strives to create a once in a lifetime theatrical experience. Each event is a chance for us to orchestrate the magic that happens when artists come together to create. Voices young and old, unique and never repeated, a chance to revisit classics and hear a new voice for the first time.

The benefit performance will take place in AMT Theatre on February 29, 2024 at 7:00PM. Abingdon Theatre Company is continuing to work towards their goal of making theatre accessible for all and will be offering $31 tickets to Maybe Tomorrow in honor of their 31st season. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

In the gripping play, Maybe Tomorrow, Gail and Ben’s nearly ten year relationship appears to be thriving: a new job, a new city, and a baby boy on the way. But as the challenges of reality come to light, they must navigate the complexities of a relationship tested by time.

In desperate need of a break, Gail retreats to her pause room; the bathroom of their luxury mobile home. As the outside world slowly slips away from her, we are left to wonder: was it ever there to begin with?

The New York Times said, “Max Mondi’s ‘Maybe Tomorrow’ – set in a trailer-home bathroom, where a woman named Gail is determined to remain – seems similarly unlikely to touch emotional chords, but touch them it does, particularly with its sneak-attack ending.”

Max Mondi is a writer based in Boston. His plays include MAYBE TOMORROW, HOUSE OF KAREN, and PERSONHOOD. He has developed work with Orchard Project, HERE, The PIT, The Tank (NYC), SoHo Playhouse, Dixon Place, Abingdon Theatre Company, Project Y Theatre, and Fresh Ink Theatre. Recent and current projects include YOU FOLLOW ME, a television pilot written by Max, which will be screened at the 2023 NYC TV Film Festival; and <<PLACEHOLDER>>, a solo show written and performed by Max which debuted at the Tank (NYC) in July 2022. He is also a professor of playwriting and dramaturgy at Dean College. Max holds an M.F.A. in Playwriting from Columbia University and a B.A. in Theatre History/Criticism from the University of Vermont.

Kelli Giddish recently wrapped her tenure starring as “Detective Amanda Rollins” on the hit NBC series LAW & ORDER: SVU after her 12th season. Previously, she could be seen on Jerry Bruckheimer’s NBC series CHASE, in the lead role of “Annie Frost.” She has had a significant recurring role on CBS’s THE GOOD WIFE through her SVU tenure as well. Kelli got her start on the popular daytime drama ALL MY CHILDREN and the hilarious cult webseries THE BURG. Kelli currently lives in NYC and is a native of Cumming, GA.

Known by many for starring in two beloved billion-dollar franchises, Todd Phillips’ “The Hangover” trilogy and the “National Treasure” movies, Justin Bartha most recently co-starred in the critically acclaimed shows “The Godfather of Harlem”, “The Good Fight” and the standalone episode “Big Payback” on FX’s Atlanta. Other recent credits include reprising his role of “Riley Poole” in Disney+’s “National Treasure: Edge of History”, “Sweet Girl” opposite Jason Momoa for Netflix and Nick Hamm’s “Driven” alongside Jason Sudeikis. Additionally, Bartha co-starred in Elizabeth Wood’s “White Girl,” “Holy Rollers” opposite Jesse Eisenberg, Todd Solondz’s “Dark Horse”, “The Rebound” opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones, “Failure To Launch” opposite Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Murphy’s “The New Normal.” Stage credits include the Tony®-nominated revival of “Lend Me A Tenor” opposite Tony Shaloub, Jesse Eisenberg’s “Asunción,” Robert Askins’ “Permission” and Neil Simon’s “Sunshine Boys.” Coming up for Bartha is the independent feature “Nuked” alongside Anna Camp, Lucy Punch and Natasha Leggero.

Established over 30 years ago, Abingdon Theatre Company (ATC) develops and produces critically acclaimed brave, new American work by emerging and established artists. Mainstage Productions include the Off-Broadway premiere of Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness written and performed by Dave Droxler, the New York premiere of Queens Girl in the World, which was nominated for Outstanding Solo Performance for the Vivian Robinson Audelco Recognition Awards for Excellence in Black Theatre, and the NYT Critics’ Pick Get on Your Knees written and performed by Jaqueline Novak, nominated for a Drama Desk Award. The DMW Greer One Night Only Series has showcased work such as Alex Edelman’sJust for Us which went on to receive Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and has just completed its run on Broadway; Back by Matt Webster starring Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer and Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer; The Prompter starring Oscar-winning actress Estelle Parsons; Date of a Lifetime, a new musical with book and lyrics by Carl Kissin and music by Robert Baumgartner Jr. ATC’s Around the Table Series has produced staged readings of new plays such as The Inferno by Chris Sherman and Arancini by Joey Merlo. In 2020, ATC established Abingdon Virtual led by Executive Producer Chad Austin, and has since produced three award-winning films, including As Apple Pie written and directed by Artist-in-Residence Pierre Marais, which was an official selection of the Cannes World Film Festival for Best Young Filmmaker and won multiple awards at festivals including Best Cinematography, Best Director, and Best Drama USA; Abingdon Virtual’s premiere film, It Cries Too Loudly, was an official selection of the Prague International Short Film Awards and won Best Cinematography and Best Short Film at the Eastern European Film Festival.

